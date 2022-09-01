Read full article on original website
Blessed 1
3d ago
this is actually strange case, and he isn't charged with murder. This is a deep story, short for the girl and her family, also him and his family especially if he wasn't in the wrong. way more facts to break here.....❤
Reply
4
bearded dragon lover
4d ago
he'll probably get off the stuff on the wrist like all people like him yet
Reply(1)
5
AP_001159.045c4a865a9044868150575f46d291a1.1234
3d ago
Well if she would have stayed in her home studying none of this would have happened! She had a choice not to drink and she did . Now look!!
Reply(4)
2
Related
wevv.com
Mom arrested for threatening to blow up Indiana school while waiting for her kids, police say
A mom is behind bars in Terre Haute, Indiana, after threatening to blow up a local school, police said Friday. The Terre Haute Police Department says the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, when a parent was waiting for her children outside of Ben Franklin school. At some point,...
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
Man shot and killed on city's northwest side, police say
A person has been shot and killed Sunday evening on the city's northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WTHR
Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl
SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrtv.com
Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
cbs4indy.com
Police: Drunk driver ran red light, caused deadly 4-vehicle crash on south side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person died and several others were sent to the hospital following a weekend crash that police believe was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side.
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
Indiana University fraternity put on cease and desist for alcohol violations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University Bloomington fraternity has been put on cease and desist by university officials for “endangering others” along with alcohol violations. The IU website confirms that the Sigma Phi Epsilon frat was placed on cease and desist on Friday for violations including endangering others and alcohol. The university says that the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Triton Central High School student killed in Labor Day weekend car crash
FAIRLAND, Ind. — A Shelby County school district announced Sunday that a student at Triton Central High School died in a car crash over Labor Day weekend. Nick Winter, a student in the Class of 2024 at Triton Central High School, died over the weekend in a tragic car crash, the Northwestern Consolidated School District […]
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after slapping man in the face
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officers were called to 53 Farmer Street on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. A male reported he had been punched in the face and then slapped three times in the...
wsiu.org
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office along with Marion Police arrest a subject on a warrant for battery and gun possession
Early Thursday morning, an Indiana man was arrested in Williamson County for an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. The sheriff's office says 66-year-old Robert Anthony from Indianapolis was taken into custody at a local motel without incident. During his arrest, he was found to be in possession...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
Fox 59
Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, speeding at 125 mph
HANCOCK COUNTY — A Yorktown teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after driving recklessly at a high speed and driving under the influence. According to an affidavit, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash with injury in the 8000 block of North Indiana 9 in Greenfield May 28.
Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
WANE-TV
Court docs: Men were ‘looking for a fight’ before shooting; Dutch commando shot in the back of the head
INDIANAPOLIS – Men “looking for a fight.”. Bloody towels and a trail of blood. A Dutch commando shot in the head. Court documents shed more light into a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed 26-year-old Dutch soldier Simmie Poetsema and led to charges against 22-year-old Shamar Duncan. Thursday morning,...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked...
Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 1 p.m. […]
Tennessee man killed after crashing into back of truck in Indianapolis
A man from Tennessee was killed in a fiery crash Saturday on Interstate 65 southbound in downtown Indianapolis after he crashed into the back of a semi-truck stopped in traffic.
Comments / 31