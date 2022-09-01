ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Missing Rusk County man found

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a man reported missing Sunday has been located. The sheriff’s office reported on social media that James Edward Lancaster Jr. was located.
Boil water notice lifted for Prairie Grove Utilities customers

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Customers of the Prairie Grove Utilities company are no longer advised to boil water prior to personal consumption. On Thursday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the Prairie Grove Utilities public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Progress continues on renovations at R.E. St. John’s Memorial Stadium in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Progress continues on renovations at R.E. St. John’s Memorial Stadium in Kilgore. Friday, concrete for common walk ways on the visitors side began being poured. The chain link fencing is being replaced with vinyl-covered fencing. The front ticket booth has been repainted and reroofed and parking spaces will be cleaned, sealed, and restriped.
Angelina County Farmers Market has animal day with exotic animals for sale

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was like a zoo at the Angelina County Farmers Market on Saturday, with the only difference being you could take the animals home with you. The first Saturday of every month, aside from January and February, special vendors come out to the market to sell animals. You have the usual pets for sale, like cats and dogs, plus all kinds of farm animals according to co-owner Lynn Bryan.
Henderson’s A’Jaydon Alexander catches 36-yard pitch for touchdown

Rusk's Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown. Elijah Ward catches a 20-yard pass and breaks free running into the end zone. Lufkin's Brayden Murphy makes 2 long touchdown catches. Updated: 21 hours ago. During Friday night’s game against Nacogdoches, Lufkin’s Brayden Murphy went deep...
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
Rusk County authorities seek public’s help in search for missing person

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County area authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. James Edward Lancaster Jr., described as a white male, was last seen in the area of Farm to Market Road 1798 and Farm to Market Road 840. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is assisted in their search by the Eastside Volunteer Fire Department and Henderson Rescue.
Groveton pulls out a victory over Trinity

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - It was the battle of Trinity County Thursday as the Groveton Indians faced the Trinity Tigers. Groveton would end up winning 27-0. We have highlights from the game here.
GROVETON, TX

