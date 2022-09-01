Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeks Colorado man suspected of killing a man Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a man who Laramie County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe shot and killed a 37-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 4. The suspect is identified as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, aka Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, from Greeley, Colorado. Investigators believe...
thecheyennepost.com
Elk Captured in Cheyenne
Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temp. Records, Blazing Heat To Continue
Cheyenne and Laramie set new high records for the date on Sunday, and several other communities in the region approached heat records as well. That included a 101-degree reading in Chadron, Neb. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. "Yesterday (September 4th) was...
1 teen dies, 3 injured after high-speed crash in Cheyenne
One teenager died and three other juveniles were seriously injured following a crash in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Sunday evening.
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak
The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Hot, Hot, Hot This Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Summer is not going away quietly. There are some near record breaking high temperatures forecasted to conclude the Labor Day holiday weekend. Sunday will be the hottest. One reason is due to the lack of cloud coverage over Wyoming the next several days. High pressure will build in the desert southwest lacking moisture that has typically funneled its way to Wyoming over the past several weeks. That will be the lacking ingredient over most of this week to produce unseasonably high temperatures in the last month of summer.
svinews.com
Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne
PINEDALE (WNE) —With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to revoke Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of billionaire...
capcity.news
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
Tuck’s Takes: Peasley hushes critics with career-best outing
LARAMIE -- The hate was real. It was also unwarranted. Did Andrew Peasley struggle in his Wyoming debut? The stats bear that out. The junior completed just 5 of his 20 pass attempts for 30 yards in that lopsided loss at Illinois. He tossed a wobbly, underthrown interception. He should've finished with at least three of those.
TU drops heartbreaker in 2OT at Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. –– Wyoming claimed a 40-37 victory over Tulsa in a wild overtime game Saturday afternoon in front of 20,574 fans at War Memorial Stadium. In regulation the lead changed five times. Tulsa led by 10 points 34-24 after an early fourth quarter score but the Cowboys tied it on back-to-back scores within five minutes and then scored the game-winning touchdown.
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Extension study finds Laramie County residents earned state’s highest wages, salaries from 2001 to 2018
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The majority of Laramie County’s personal income from 2001 to 2018 came from wages and salaries, and they were the highest in the state, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. “Over the 18 years, [wages and salaries] averaged 47 percent of total...
newscenter1.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Tuesday by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. On May 2, the WHP was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was immediately removed from service in Cheyenne and placed on administrative...
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
capcity.news
60-year Cheyenne temp record falls; more heat to come this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s been sunny and hot this Labor Day holiday weekend, and that trend will continue as high pressure continues to dominate the Rocky Mountain region. Sunday was a record-breaking day for Cheyenne as the high of 94 beat the previous record of 93 degrees set in 1960, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said. Laramie tied its record high of 89 degrees, also set in 1960.
capcity.news
Suspect accused of threat to pull hand grenade pin in Cheyenne standoff, authorities say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office reported in a department news release Friday that a man entered into a standoff Thursday with deputies during which he allegedly threatened to pull the pin of a hand grenade. The incident occurred on the 800 block of East Jefferson...
Cheyenne Police Looking For Woman Reported Missing
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Police Department has revised its original description of Melissa Martinez slightly. Here is the revised post:. "The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 57 year old Melissa Martinez. She has black hair, brown eyes is approximately 4’10”, 91 pounds. Her family is trying to get in contact with her.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Darrell Mike Dotson: Aggravated robbery,...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man charged for aggravated robbery, interference with a peace officer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and battery and possession of stolen property stemming from a Wednesday, Aug. 31 run-in with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Darrell Mike Dotson heard the charges in Laramie County Circuit Court on Friday, and a judge...
