Sturgis, MI

MLive

Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

Man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested early Monday morning after driving a stolen vehicle into the St. Joseph River, according to South Bend Police. Just after 2 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of E. Lasalle to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle. While taking the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLNS

Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
threeriversnews.com

Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNDU

Death investigation underway in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead. Police were called to the area of 9050 W 100 N in Kewanna just before 8:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Charles Grigsby, 29, from Angola was found unresponsive off the roadway....
FULTON COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Sturgis man found guilty of firearm, fleeing and eluding charges

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was found guilty on Thursday for charges connected to an October 2021 incident, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Dylan Brand, 27, was found guilty by a jury on the charges of fleeing and eluding, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and...
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
NAPPANEE, IN
WWMT

3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater

PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
PORTAGE, MI

