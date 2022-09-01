Read full article on original website
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
abc57.com
Man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested early Monday morning after driving a stolen vehicle into the St. Joseph River, according to South Bend Police. Just after 2 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of E. Lasalle to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle. While taking the...
Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash
CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A man is dead after a shooting in Elkhart. It happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Vermont Street. This is south of the river and just east of State Road 19. Police say when they arrived, they found 42-year-old...
State police identify motorcyclist killed in Barry County crash
Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Barry County on Sunday.
threeriversnews.com
Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
Man arrested, charged for 2021 murder near Kalamazoo
A man has been arrested and charged with open murder almost a year after a 23-year-old was shot and killed in front of an apartment near Kalamazoo.
WNDU
Death investigation underway in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead. Police were called to the area of 9050 W 100 N in Kewanna just before 8:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Charles Grigsby, 29, from Angola was found unresponsive off the roadway....
abc57.com
Sturgis man found guilty of firearm, fleeing and eluding charges
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was found guilty on Thursday for charges connected to an October 2021 incident, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Dylan Brand, 27, was found guilty by a jury on the charges of fleeing and eluding, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and...
Woman ‘seriously’ hurt in Arlington Twp. ATV crash
A woman is in the hospital after she was thrown from an ATV Saturday evening.
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
WWMTCw
Sturgis man convicted after armed robbery, leading police on 100 mph chase
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A Sturgis man, who fled from law enforcement after a 2021 armed robbery, has been convicted, according to the St. Joseph County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. After a two-day trial, Dylan Brand, 27, of Sturgis, was found guilty and could face life in...
WNDU
Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
abc57.com
Police investigating death of male found in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR -- Police investigating the death of a male found in Benton Harbor on Sunday, Sept. 4. The body was found in an overgrown alley near Empire Avenue. The identity -- age of the male and cause of death is being investigated.
‘It never should have happened’ suburban family says after daughter dies in West Michigan hit-and-run
LISLE, Ill. — The family of a 21-year-old college student who was killed in a West Michigan hit-and-run crash last Saturday, is questioning why the person who did it was out on bail after being arrested for driving under the influence. Police told the Gansberg family the driver who hit their daughter, Kaylee, was out […]
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
WNDU
Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
WWMT
3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater
PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
Man napping after drunken driving arrest busted again, officer finds 4 empty vodka bottles
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A man who was exhausted after spending the night in jail for drunken driving was busted a second time when an officer found him napping in his vehicle in a no parking area, officials said. The man crashed into bushes when he attempted to...
