Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
La Crosse Labor Day parade will return for the first time in two years
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An annual tradition returns to the coulee region. La Crosse’s Labor Day parade and LaborFest will return after a two-year hiatus. Step-off will be at ten tomorrow morning from the corner of Gillette and Kane Streets on the North Side. After the parade, festivities...
Tour La Crosse to begin new Bluff to Bluff Experience trolly tour
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Tour La Crosse will begin their newest Bluff to Bluff trolley tours on Saturday. From local wine to breathtaking views atop the bluffs, the new four hour tour will explore different parts of the Coulee Region. Participants will tour Grandad Bluff, the La Crosse History Center, Apple Blossom Overlook and Van Lin Orchards. The tour will...
Oktoberfest active military and veteran tickets available
La Crosse (WKBT) – Optum and Oktoberfest USA are providing 2 complimentary Military Fest Passes to our Active Military and Veterans. Passes are available in the Fest Office. To receive the tickets, Military or Veteran IDs are required and only available during office hours. Oktoberfest begins on September 29th-October 1st. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Crosse Street temporarily reopens for UWL move-in
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse Street is back open–at least temporarily. The street will be open through the weekend while UWL students move to campus. Crews have finished work on the stretch from West to East Avenue. After Labor Day, the street will close gain so crews can work on the road between East and Hillview Avenues. The project...
Three Arcadia men okay after person falls asleep, drives vehicle into Eleva Pond
Three men from Arcadia are okay after their vehicle ended up in Eleva Pond Thursday morning.
wwisradio.com
Semi vs Cow Crash Closes Interstate
At 11:24 PM on Saturday September 03, 2022 a crash occurred on I-94 EB at I-94 EB Mile Marker. 147.5 in Monroe County near Tomah. Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a semi-tractor. trailer that had struck a cow in the roadway. The semi-tractor...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Semi strikes cow on I-94 near Tomah, flips over into median
TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies, including Wisconsin State Troopers and Monroe County Sheriff Deputies, responded to a vehicle accident near Tomah that occurred late Saturday night after a semi-tractor trailer struck a cow on I-94 going eastbound. According to State Patrol, the semi struck a cow on the roadway...
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin man convicted in the killing of an 87-year-old man
SPARTA, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of killing his step-grandfather with an ax and severely injuring two others. A jury in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday convicted Thomas Aspseter of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon.
nbc15.com
Warrens man arrested for alleged sixth OWI offense
WARRENS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old man from Warrens was arrested for an alleged sixth OWI offense after going 40 miles per hour over the posted speed limit Sunday morning. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at 10:15 a.m., a trooper pulled the man over the man’s vehicle after he was allegedly driving 115 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone in Monroe County.
wizmnews.com
Moore gets extra time to line up attorney in fatal overdose case
A La Crosse man is still having trouble finding a defense attorney for his reckless homicide case. Bernard Moore Junior is accused of providing drugs to a woman who died after taking meth and fentanyl last October, at a house on 21st Street South. Police say Moore lived next door to the woman, and she had bought drugs from him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
winonahealth.org
Both lanes of Hwy 61 are open, watch for Hwy 43 traffic changes on Sept. 7
As of Friday, September 2, both lanes of Hwy 61 are open going into the Hwy 61/43 roundabout in each direction. Remember to view the overhead signs to determine which lane is best for the direction you want to travel after you exit the roundabout. Watch for traffic changes this...
nbc15.com
1 arrested after explosion at Juneau Co. bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is in custody after firefighters respond early Thursday morning to an explosion at a bar in Juneau Co. According to the Lyndon Station Police Dept., firefighters were alerted around 1:20 a.m. to a fire and explosion at Beagles Bar. After they got the fire under control, investigators took over the scene after determined the cause of the explosion was suspicious.
“I grabbed an axe and I hit him with it in the face”: Sparta man accused in homicide takes the stand
The 38-year-old man accused of killing his step-grandfather and wounding 2 others in June 2021 testified in his own defense at Monroe County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Jury finds Thomas Aspseter guilty on all five counts
MONROE CO. (WKBT) – On Thursday, a jury found 38-year-old Thomas Aspseter, a Sparta man who killed his step-grandfather and severely injured two others with an axe, guilty on all five counts. The jury convicted Aspseter on one count of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon....
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
Person in custody following reported explosion, fire at Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person was taken into custody following a reported explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar early Thursday morning. In a news release, the Lyndon Station Police Department said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Once firefighters got the...
One injured in head-on crash near Viola, driver fell asleep at the wheel
VIOLA, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured following a head-on crash south of Viola, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says. After 4 p.m. Thursday, authorities say 19-year-old Evan Welsh fell asleep at the wheel traveling north on State Highway 131. According to law enforcement, he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Stacy Dresma. Dresma was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0