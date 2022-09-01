ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 4

David Hammond
4d ago

But the same court system will give me and every black man carrying a gun for protection, 10-15 years. Despite us having PTSD, ADHD, AND EVERYTHING ELSE!!!!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Police: Taser used on Parks man who ran from officer

A Vandergrift police officer used a Taser twice to subdue a fleeing suspect last month. Police say Brandon John Krawczyk, 38, of Parks Township was wanted on multiple arrest warrants when an officer spotted him in the 100 block of First Street shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 21, according to his arrest papers.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City

Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
GROVE CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Lawrenceville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ied#Sentencing#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime
Pitt News

Police Blotter: Aug. 25 – Aug. 31

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at Litchfield Tower A. Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral. Friday, August 26. Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Longtime DA's spokesman resigns after more than 2 decades on the job

Mike Manko, the longtime spokesman for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., has left his position. “Another opportunity presented itself, and the time is right,” said Manko, 58, of Scott. He did not say what is next for him. Manko joined the district attorney’s office in January...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Two emus on the loose in Washington County

SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police shoot, kill man in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police shot and killed a man Thursday in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 1400 block of Rydal St. for the police shooting. Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 9:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Allegheny County police will investigate the shooting. No other information was released. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Labor Day brings President Biden and return of annual parade to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the annual Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade is back in action, despite the rain. The reviewing stand was erected overnight outside the United Steelworkers union headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh in preparation. Also back in the Pittsburgh area for Labor Day will be President Joe Biden, though, this time, not in the parade, he's taken part in so many times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Continue Search for Missing Teen

Authorities are continuing to search for a teenager who went missing from Clarion County earlier this weekend. According to our news partners at WPXI, 15-year-old Malea Janis was last seen in Rimersburg around 12:30pm on Saturday. Officials say Janis is five feet one inches tall, weighs approximately 116 pounds, and...
CLARION COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy