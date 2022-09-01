PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police shot and killed a man Thursday in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 1400 block of Rydal St. for the police shooting. Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 9:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Allegheny County police will investigate the shooting. No other information was released. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO