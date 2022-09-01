Read full article on original website
David Hammond
4d ago
But the same court system will give me and every black man carrying a gun for protection, 10-15 years. Despite us having PTSD, ADHD, AND EVERYTHING ELSE!!!!
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Related
Wilkinsburg man wanted in connection with police seizure of more than $120,000 worth of drugs
Police are looking for a Wilkinsburg man who they say had more than $120,000 worth of drugs at his home during a search of his house Friday. An arrest warrant was issued that day for Douglas Curry, 58, on charges of dealing in proceeds of illegal activity, possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment and related offenses.
Police: Taser used on Parks man who ran from officer
A Vandergrift police officer used a Taser twice to subdue a fleeing suspect last month. Police say Brandon John Krawczyk, 38, of Parks Township was wanted on multiple arrest warrants when an officer spotted him in the 100 block of First Street shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 21, according to his arrest papers.
Man Shot Overnight in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – the Pittsburgh Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at the Nova...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City
Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 1, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
3 people arrested after alleged fight, attempted shooting in East Huntingdon
EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Three people are behind bars after a fight broke out in an East Huntingdon home and a gun got involved. According to the criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg responded to a home on Porter Avenue on Aug. 31 for a report of an assault.
Jefferson Hills Coach Charged for Abusing Multiple Juveniles
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA – A youth sports coach in Jefferson Hills has been charged by...
Large drug bust in Wilkinsburg leads to 1 arrest; police still searching for another suspect
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A massive drug bust in Wilkinsburg led to felony charges against two people. In June 2022, Wilkinsburg and Penn Hills detectives and narcotics agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into 57-year-old Douglas Curry. That same month, police said Curry was stopped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitt News
Police Blotter: Aug. 25 – Aug. 31
Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at Litchfield Tower A. Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral. Friday, August 26. Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Police arrest 2 after seizing $22K in meth at New Kensington home
Authorities said they seized methamphetamine worth more than $22,000 and arrested two people when they carried out a search warrant Wednesday on a Seventh Street Extension home in New Kensington. Jason A. Wood, 51, and Tara Sue Gamble, 39, face felony and misdemeanor drug charges. They were arraigned Thursday, and...
Police: 68-year-old woman shot while sitting on her porch in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A 68-year-old woman was shot while sitting on her porch in McKeesport, authorities said. Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 1100 block of Craig Street at approximately 5:26 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman who...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Longtime DA's spokesman resigns after more than 2 decades on the job
Mike Manko, the longtime spokesman for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., has left his position. “Another opportunity presented itself, and the time is right,” said Manko, 58, of Scott. He did not say what is next for him. Manko joined the district attorney’s office in January...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Target 11 talks to mayor and county executive about impact of Shuman closing
PITTSBURGH — For the past several months, Target 11 has been reporting on concerns caused by last year’s sudden closing of Allegheny County’s only juvenile detention center. Police and politicians have expressed frustration that there’s not enough room to house the more violent young offenders. Earlier...
Man Found Shot Dead in Pittsburgh Apartment
PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh police officers discovered the body of a man found shot dead...
local21news.com
Two emus on the loose in Washington County
SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
Police shoot, kill man in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police shot and killed a man Thursday in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 1400 block of Rydal St. for the police shooting. Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 9:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Allegheny County police will investigate the shooting. No other information was released. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
wtae.com
Labor Day brings President Biden and return of annual parade to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the annual Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade is back in action, despite the rain. The reviewing stand was erected overnight outside the United Steelworkers union headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh in preparation. Also back in the Pittsburgh area for Labor Day will be President Joe Biden, though, this time, not in the parade, he's taken part in so many times.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Hills woman charged with homicide in fatal shooting of friend's brother
A woman who told investigators that she “wasn’t going to be hit by a man” is charged with homicide in connection with a shooting Thursday at an East Hills housing complex, according to a criminal complaint filed against her. Toddia Smiley, 25, of East Hills, said she...
Teen dead after shooting in Duquesne, victim identified
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A teen girl is dead after a shooting in the city of Duquesne. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that police and medics were sent to the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue at around 5:13 p.m. Authorities found a victim, later identified as 14-year-old Lajaponis Roberts, shot at...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Continue Search for Missing Teen
Authorities are continuing to search for a teenager who went missing from Clarion County earlier this weekend. According to our news partners at WPXI, 15-year-old Malea Janis was last seen in Rimersburg around 12:30pm on Saturday. Officials say Janis is five feet one inches tall, weighs approximately 116 pounds, and...
Comments / 4