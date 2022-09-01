Read full article on original website
City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. The city is looking at a donation for eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194. Each tiny home is designed for one...
Laredo mother shares son’s story to bring awareness to overdoses
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One mother, along with the city of Laredo, is trying to raise awareness about overdosing. A proclamation was held on Thursday, September 1 at City Council Chambers to pause and honor those who have died from an overdose and to reflect on the grief of those they left behind.
Laredo Shrine Club to hold car show
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Calling all motorheads and grease monkeys, the Laredo Shrine Club is hosting a car and bike show to raise funds for Alzafar Shrine. Alzafar Shrine is a fraternal organization in San Antonio whose purpose is to raise money for Shriners Texas Children’s hospital. The organization...
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
Beto O’Rourke hosting Friday Night Fiesta in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is hosting a fiesta in the Gateway City. The visit is part of O’Rourke Drive for Texas tour. It starts at 6 p.m. and is taking place at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall 872 located at 5219 Tesoro Plaza.
NASA confirms launch of Artemis One is off the table
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a second scrubbed launch, NASA will not pursue a launch of Artemis One for the remainder of the launch period, which ends on Tuesday. Future launch periods, including those in September and October, depend on what the team decides next week, but this results in a minimum of delays consisting of at least several weeks.
Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a party in the Gateway City this past Friday. It was part of his O Rourke Drive for Texas tour. This was the sight Friday night at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall. During the event, Beto touted gun restrictions,...
Still a Chance for Scattered Showers Early Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The deepest layer of moist air will edge away to our southeast this week. The atmosphere above will still be moist enough for an upper level disturbance, and waves in the upper level wind flow to produce more widely scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. The trend will be to more peeks at the sun, and by mid and late week, enough sun for temperatures to rise into the 90′s.
City Council to discuss potential garbage collection rate increase
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo residents will have a chance to voice their concerns regarding a potential rate increase for garbage collection. On the agenda is a public hearing for a proposed rate increase in the collection fee of garbage. It’s being proposed to go from $18 to $20 a...
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of one man. The fire was reported at around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 4600 block of Acerra Lane. When fire crews arrived, they...
Friday Football Fever (Week 2)
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition, Martin goes south to face Zapata, United South opens up their home slate, and we hand out our first Player of the Week award, plus check in on Alexander as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown in San Antonio. For...
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
EPA to visit Laredo to address ethylene oxide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This month, the Environmental Protection Agency is set to visit the Laredo community for the first time since news broke about a toxic chemical in the air. On Sept. 15, the EPA will host a town hall to address the ethylene oxide being released from Midwest...
Four injured after car crashes into restaurant in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several people are taken to the hospital after a serious accident in central Laredo Sunday evening. The accident happened at the 4900 block of San Bernardo at around 6 p.m. The driver of a car allegedly drove into the dining area of a Popeye’s restaurant.
Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry. According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at...
Car ends up in ditch on McPherson Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo causes first responders to rescue a driver in a ditch. Laredo Police were called to out to the H-E-B store located at the 7800 block of McPherson Road. When they arrived they saw a red car in a ditch. It’s believed...
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-year-old boy is hospitalized Thursday night after nearly drowning. The Laredo Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Dellwood for a reported drowning at around 5:11 p.m. Fire crews arrived and found a two-year-old child who was not breathing and did not have a...
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo resident is dead after a tragic accident on Highway 35 Thursday morning. The crash happened at around 8:14 a.m. seven miles north of Encinal in La Salle County. According to DPS, a 1995 International Truck Tractor towing a 2014 direct trailer was traveling southbound;...
Saturday marks four years since first alleged killing of Juan David Ortiz
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a story that shook the Laredo community four years ago; a Border Patrol agent who allegedly went on a killing spree, killing four women. This Saturday marks the four years since the death of Melissa Ramirez who was allegedly the first of four women killed by the hands of former agent Juan David Ortiz.
Baby wipe cocaine bust Laredo’s largest drug seizure in 20 years
What should have been a shipment of baby wipes turned out to be a load of cocaine, the largest uncovered at a Laredo port of entry in two decades, border officials said.
