LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The deepest layer of moist air will edge away to our southeast this week. The atmosphere above will still be moist enough for an upper level disturbance, and waves in the upper level wind flow to produce more widely scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. The trend will be to more peeks at the sun, and by mid and late week, enough sun for temperatures to rise into the 90′s.

LAREDO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO