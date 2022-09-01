ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Committee set to get update on changes to CATS bus schedules

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The city committee that oversees the Charlotte Area Transit System is meeting Thursday to get an update on changes to bus schedules. Driver absences and other issues caused people to miss their buses, so CATS adjusted schedules last month. It’s been more than three weeks since...
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
Matthews Alive wraps up Monday, helping businesses all weekend

The Instagram announcement said the owners are excited to open later this fall on Trade Street across from the Spectrum Center. Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits. Updated: 56 minutes ago. It’s a job that comes with high honor and high praise. Neighbors describe...
Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?

The incident happened around 11:13 a.m. near McAlpine Creek Park, between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, police said. One year later: Asiah Figueroa remembered by family, community with balloon release. Updated: 4 hours ago. One year after the murder of a 3-year-old in Charlotte, his family gathered to remember...
New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
Renowned Jazz drummer coming to Salisbury for an afternoon of Jazz

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina native known as one of the best jazz drummers in the country will bring his unique style to Salisbury on Sunday, September 11 at a community concert presented by First United Methodist Church of Salisbury. Geoff Clapp and his band – The Geoff...
Mecklenburg County receives updated COVID-19 booster shots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County residents can start getting the updated COVID-19 booster on Wednesday. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the new booster, which has already been seen available at places like Walgreens and CVS. The booster is a combination of the old vaccine...
Kannapolis Dog World needs to raise a lot of money to avoid closure

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The owners of a popular dog park in Kannapolis say a short lease has them on a short leash that could mean they’ll have to close the doors. The owners of Dog World have took over the park just over a year ago, but their lease expires in a few months unless they can come up with a significant down payment.
Can’t-miss attractions coming to AutoFair this weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The cars may be the stars when the Charlotte AutoFair returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this Thursday through Saturday, but they are far from the only attraction bringing fans to the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway. An action-packed lineup of entertainment and fun includes a chainsaw artist, seminars with automotive icons, music, Q&As and more.
Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

Police say 150 rounds were fired into a northwest Charlotte home, killing Asiah Figueroa. Veteran reporter Steve Crumps highlights Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, who was the first to attempt to integrate Harding High School. Roundtable discussion: No Place to Call Home. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. An in-depth look...
Motel Soap concert to benefit Meals On Wheels Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Motel Soap, a Salisbury classic rock band, will host a Meals on Wheels Rowan Benefit Concert on Saturday, September 10th at the Meroney Theater starting at 7:00 p.m. Motel Soap and Meals on Wheels Rowan will celebrate 45 years of Meals on Wheels Rowan with...
CMPD searching for man that might have info about north Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a man that might have information about a homicide that took place in north Charlotte. On Monday night, 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown was found shot and killed on West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. CMPD released...
