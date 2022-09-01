Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Tranquil weather through Friday evening before First Alert for weekend showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. There’s a small shower risk, though most neighborhoods will probably remain dry. Cooler breezes today, stray PM shower chance. Friday stays dry, OK for high school football games. First Alert: Rounds...
WBTV
Rock Hill mobile home park went without water for two weeks, still no reason why
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Residents in one Rock Hill community are experiencing a water crisis. Several people called WBTV saying Quail Meadows Mobile Park hasn’t had water since the last week of August. WBTV saw crews trying to figure out where the leak could possibly be. One of...
WBTV
Committee set to get update on changes to CATS bus schedules
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The city committee that oversees the Charlotte Area Transit System is meeting Thursday to get an update on changes to bus schedules. Driver absences and other issues caused people to miss their buses, so CATS adjusted schedules last month. It’s been more than three weeks since...
WBTV
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Quail Meadows mobile home park in Fort Mill has not had running water for the last two weeks. District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School. Students there have been learning remotely since Aug. 22 after mold found in the HVAC system forced them to go online.
WBTV
One year later: Asiah Figueroa remembered by family, community with balloon release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One year after the murder of a 3-year-old in Charlotte, his family gathered to remember his life. Asiah Figueroa was killed on Sept. 7, 2021, after nearly 150 rounds were fired in his great-grandmother’s home on Richard Rozelle Drive. He was asleep. Previous Coverage: Suspect’s...
WBTV
Matthews Alive wraps up Monday, helping businesses all weekend
The Instagram announcement said the owners are excited to open later this fall on Trade Street across from the Spectrum Center. Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits. Updated: 56 minutes ago. It’s a job that comes with high honor and high praise. Neighbors describe...
WBTV
Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?
The incident happened around 11:13 a.m. near McAlpine Creek Park, between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, police said. One year later: Asiah Figueroa remembered by family, community with balloon release. Updated: 4 hours ago. One year after the murder of a 3-year-old in Charlotte, his family gathered to remember...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
WBTV
Dunbar High (Rowan Co.) plans mass reunion and parade this weekend
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Former students of Rowan County’s Dunbar High in East Spencer will gather this weekend for a mass reunion and parade. Originally named the East Spencer Negro School, which opened in 1900, the school changed its name to Dunbar High School in 1958. This weekend’s...
WBTV
Renowned Jazz drummer coming to Salisbury for an afternoon of Jazz
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina native known as one of the best jazz drummers in the country will bring his unique style to Salisbury on Sunday, September 11 at a community concert presented by First United Methodist Church of Salisbury. Geoff Clapp and his band – The Geoff...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County receives updated COVID-19 booster shots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County residents can start getting the updated COVID-19 booster on Wednesday. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the new booster, which has already been seen available at places like Walgreens and CVS. The booster is a combination of the old vaccine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School
Quail Meadows mobile home park in Fort Mill has not had running water for the last two weeks. NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints. Updated: 11 minutes ago. WBTV filed a records request and found more than 80 complaints filed in North Carolina against...
WBTV
Kannapolis Dog World needs to raise a lot of money to avoid closure
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The owners of a popular dog park in Kannapolis say a short lease has them on a short leash that could mean they’ll have to close the doors. The owners of Dog World have took over the park just over a year ago, but their lease expires in a few months unless they can come up with a significant down payment.
WBTV
Can’t-miss attractions coming to AutoFair this weekend
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The cars may be the stars when the Charlotte AutoFair returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this Thursday through Saturday, but they are far from the only attraction bringing fans to the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway. An action-packed lineup of entertainment and fun includes a chainsaw artist, seminars with automotive icons, music, Q&As and more.
WBTV
Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway
Police say 150 rounds were fired into a northwest Charlotte home, killing Asiah Figueroa. Veteran reporter Steve Crumps highlights Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, who was the first to attempt to integrate Harding High School. Roundtable discussion: No Place to Call Home. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. An in-depth look...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Motel Soap concert to benefit Meals On Wheels Rowan
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Motel Soap, a Salisbury classic rock band, will host a Meals on Wheels Rowan Benefit Concert on Saturday, September 10th at the Meroney Theater starting at 7:00 p.m. Motel Soap and Meals on Wheels Rowan will celebrate 45 years of Meals on Wheels Rowan with...
WBTV
272 acres permanently conserved in Hoke County by Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Located in Hoke County are 272 acres of beautiful hardwood and longleaf pine forests that are now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust. The property is located near Fort Bragg, which will add to the network of conservation lands in the area. This...
WBTV
CMPD searching for man that might have info about north Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a man that might have information about a homicide that took place in north Charlotte. On Monday night, 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown was found shot and killed on West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. CMPD released...
WBTV
Active police presence in south Charlotte as CMPD is attempting to serve warrant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives have been attempting to search a warrant in south Charlotte. This has caused a large police presence near Sprinkle Lane. Police are investigating a suspect for active warrants in the area and are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. More...
Comments / 0