Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Reunion: Jane Seymour and Joe Lando to Star in Lifetime Christmas Movie

By Ryan Schwartz
 4 days ago
Lifetime has an early Christmas present for fans of CBS’ long-running Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman .

Jane Seymour is set to reunite with Dr. Quinn costar Joe Lando (aka Sully) in the made-for-TV Christmas movie A Christmas Spark .

Hailing from executive producer Toni Braxton, A Christmas Spark follows Seymour’s recently widowed Molly, who has “lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again,” according to the official logline. “But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her.

“A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town’s Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank (Lando), the town’s most eligible bachelor,” the logline continues. “As Molly and the irrepressible Hank fall in love, she rediscovers her inner free spirit and finds a new lease on life. And when the star of the pageant loses her voice moments before the show, it will be up to Molly to step into the spotlight and shine brightly for the first time in her life.”

A Christmas Spark will air as part of the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate. A premiere date will be announced later this fall.

The original Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman aired for six seasons between 1993 and 1998, amassing a total of 149 episodes before CBS gave it the ax. (All six seasons are currently streaming, free of charge, on Amazon’s Freevee .) Seymour later returned for two TV-movies: Dr. Quinn: Revolutions (1999) and Dr. Quinn: The Heart Within (2001), the latter of which served as a proper series finale.

More recently, Seymour reprised her role as “Dr. Mike” in “ Dr. Quinn, Medicinal Marijuana Woman ,” a 2018 sketch for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As previously reported, Lifetime is also reuniting Reba castmates Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman in early 2023. They’ll appear in Reba McEntire’s The Hammer , a film in which McEntire plays a judge and Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) plays her sister… who just so happens to run the local brothel. Praise be!

Will you be tuning in for Seymour and Lando’s holiday-themed reunion? Let us know in Comments.

