TODAY.com
44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with
Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
Allrecipes.com
Can You Cook Steak in an Air Fryer?
Air frying is all the rage these days, and for good reason. These convenient countertop devices heat up quickly, blasting food with fast-moving hot air from all angles. This convection-style heat flow gets lots of foods super crispy without using nearly the amount of oil that other cooking techniques — like frying, sautéing, or even old-school roasting — require. Given air frying's rapid and unyielding popularity, it seems like just about every food item in the kitchen is getting shoved into that little air fryer drawer, whether it belongs there or not. Take, for example, steak.
thesouthernladycooks.com
CHEDDAR MUFFINS – 4 INGREDIENTS
Cheddar muffins are quick, easy with only 4 ingredients and a recipe you will make time and again. These cheddar muffins are wonderful with any kind of soup. They are more like a muffin than a biscuit since they are made in a muffin tin. You could cut this recipe in half or double it. They keep well and can be reheated. I think the garlic powder makes these muffins but if you are not a garlic fan, you can leave it out of use less in the recipe. We love these muffins for breakfast as well as any meal. I think you will be amazed at how simple they are to make to be as good as they are. You could freeze these muffins if you so desire. You might also like our recipe for Pineapple Blueberry Muffins made from Cinnamon Rolls.
thespruceeats.com
I Tried the TikTok Cinnamon Rolls and They Really Are That Good
I’ve been baking professionally for more than half my life, and devouring baked goods like a ravenous hyena for nearly all of it. (Had I been born with a full set of teeth, that first year of my life would have involved a lot more cookies.) This means I’m a certifiable expert on cinnamon rolls, but not so much of a snob that I won’t devour every single one put in front of my face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Instant Pot Bacon and Cheese Egg Bites: Recipes Worth Cooking
These Instant Pot Bacon and Cheese Egg Bites are super easy and fun to make in the pressure cooker. They are delicious and are the perfect addition to your breakfast menu. This recipe can be prepared in 15 minutes and cooked in 15. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
I went to Golden Corral for unlimited chicken wings, but I stayed for the salad bar
The salad bar was the unexpected highlight of my trip, but the rest of the buffet was disappointing and bland.
Mum has 426 meals ready to feed her family for the next eight months
With inflation at a 40-year high, many people are turning to meal prep in a bid to see themselves through the cost of living crisis. But it's unlikely anyone will have prepared more than this mum, who has made a whopping 426 meals to feed her family for the next eight months.
3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss
Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
Is lemon water good for you?
LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
I Made Ina Garten’s Creamy Cucumber Salad—and I Get Why She’s the Queen of Cooking
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. If it’s an Ina Garten recipe, you can bet it’ll feature seasonal...
I tried 4 different ways to cook frozen waffles, and I'll never use my toaster again
The classic breakfast is usually made in the toaster, but cooking frozen waffles on the stove is a simple hack that makes them even better.
The Cheesecake Factory's New Menu Features An Ode To One Delicious Dish
The Cheesecake Factory is not for minimalists. The restaurant is for those who delight in dramatic gold paint and dark wood; fawning over sumptuous desserts behind glass cases; and tucking into plates of fettuccini Alfredo, egg rolls, and shepherd's pie beneath the fronds of a majestic indoor palm tree. The Detroit-founded chain is known for its deluge of bold interior decorating choices that don't necessarily evoke the same era or theme, and for its menu that clocks in at no fewer than 5,940 words (per Insider). If variety is the spice of life, The Cheesecake Factory is the mill.
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning
When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen
Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer.Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer will set you...
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
