Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Area artists band together in North Routt Labor Day show

There’s a barn right across from Main Street in Hahns Peak Village adorned with antler door handles and surrounded by sculptures. It’s a mystery to most who drive by it or live in the area. This weekend, the doors to the barn are being swung open. “Behind Closed...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

YVMC celebrates 5 years with UCHealth

Ask community leaders if the medical needs of Routt County and beyond have been better served in the last five years of Yampa Valley Medical Center under the umbrella of UCHealth, and the answer seems to be a resounding yes. Despite some initial hesitancy, local professionals now say UCHealth has...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat volleyball takes three of four in Glenwood Springs tournament

Steamboat Springs girls volleyball continued its strong start to the season when the Sailors took three more victories over the weekend. The girls traveled to Glenwood Springs for a four-game tournament, competing in two games Friday Sept. 2, and two more Saturday, Sept. 3. The Sailors came out hot, winning...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Fund created to help Whitehaven residents avoid displacement, but more work lies ahead

Residents of the Whitehaven Mobile Home Park were alerted on Aug. 9, they had 90 days to raise enough money to buy the land underneath their homes or risk an uncertain future. Less than a month ago, the Whitehaven residents learned an unknown buyer had offered a little over $3 million for the park property, leading to fears the homeowners might be displaced or see their lot fees increase dramatically.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

State Patrol mobile units check commercial vehicles for safety

Colorado State Patrol Mobile Unit Supervisor Bryan Waltz, sitting inside a hot CSP van with flashing lights on top and computer equipment inside, grimaced as a semi-truck with a yellow trailer zoomed past the mobile weigh station set up Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the west side of Steamboat Springs. “It’s...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales surpass $20M for week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $20.8 million across 28 sales for the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1. Property Description: 2,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.01 acres of land, Lot 110 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision Unit No. 1. Last sold for $529,000 in 2016. 42237...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco volleyball gets its first win of the season

Soroco girls volleyball played its home opener on Friday, Sept. 2, against Caprock Academy. The affair went five sets with the Rams taking the first two and losing the third and fourth. The fifth set was tight throughout, but Soroco was able to hold on, winning the set 15-12 over the Eagles.
OAK CREEK, CO

