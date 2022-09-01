Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Keynote speaker at crane festival offers glimpse into the work of federal biologists
Dan Collins, a migratory game bird biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said he wanted to “peel back the curtain” and give people a view into the work federal biologists do with sandhill cranes. In the 1970s, there were only 25 mating pairs of Rocky Mountain...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Area artists band together in North Routt Labor Day show
There’s a barn right across from Main Street in Hahns Peak Village adorned with antler door handles and surrounded by sculptures. It’s a mystery to most who drive by it or live in the area. This weekend, the doors to the barn are being swung open. “Behind Closed...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Ice Cream adds new treat to its menu, hopes to expand business into fall, winter
Jay Hirschfeld is hoping to introduce a new recipe this weekend at his downtown kiosk. It’s not going to be a new flavor for the Yampa Valley Ice Cream Company, but rather a new texture. “We were looking to expand our product offerings,” said Hirschfeld, president of Yampa Valley...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
YVMC celebrates 5 years with UCHealth
Ask community leaders if the medical needs of Routt County and beyond have been better served in the last five years of Yampa Valley Medical Center under the umbrella of UCHealth, and the answer seems to be a resounding yes. Despite some initial hesitancy, local professionals now say UCHealth has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball takes three of four in Glenwood Springs tournament
Steamboat Springs girls volleyball continued its strong start to the season when the Sailors took three more victories over the weekend. The girls traveled to Glenwood Springs for a four-game tournament, competing in two games Friday Sept. 2, and two more Saturday, Sept. 3. The Sailors came out hot, winning...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fund created to help Whitehaven residents avoid displacement, but more work lies ahead
Residents of the Whitehaven Mobile Home Park were alerted on Aug. 9, they had 90 days to raise enough money to buy the land underneath their homes or risk an uncertain future. Less than a month ago, the Whitehaven residents learned an unknown buyer had offered a little over $3 million for the park property, leading to fears the homeowners might be displaced or see their lot fees increase dramatically.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
State Patrol mobile units check commercial vehicles for safety
Colorado State Patrol Mobile Unit Supervisor Bryan Waltz, sitting inside a hot CSP van with flashing lights on top and computer equipment inside, grimaced as a semi-truck with a yellow trailer zoomed past the mobile weigh station set up Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the west side of Steamboat Springs. “It’s...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales surpass $20M for week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $20.8 million across 28 sales for the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1. Property Description: 2,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.01 acres of land, Lot 110 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision Unit No. 1. Last sold for $529,000 in 2016. 42237...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City Council recall effort abandoned as group shifts focus to defeating STR tax
The Steamboat Springs Community Preservation Alliance has reconsidered its effort to recall City Council members Heather Sloop, Dakotah McGinlay and Joella West and decided against gathering signatures. “It’s nice that the community can breathe and know who their representatives are,” said Sloop. The preservation alliance was seeking a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘Where’s the ball?’: Soroco football’s rally cry leads to dominant 38-8 victory
For every lull in action, the players on the Soroco football team like to keep their blood pumping with a rally cry. The man who takes on that responsibility is senior Gavyn Salberg who puts it on himself to make sure his teammates keep the energy up. He’s always searching...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco volleyball gets its first win of the season
Soroco girls volleyball played its home opener on Friday, Sept. 2, against Caprock Academy. The affair went five sets with the Rams taking the first two and losing the third and fourth. The fifth set was tight throughout, but Soroco was able to hold on, winning the set 15-12 over the Eagles.
Comments / 0