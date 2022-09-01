ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Local synagogue speaks on received funding for hate crime protection

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The nonprofit security grant program went out to dozens of nonprofits across Pennsylvania. One is located right here in Harrisburg. The Pennsylvania Council of Churches is being awarded almost twenty thousand dollars and they already have plans on how the money will be used to help vulnerable communities.
HARRISBURG, PA
New incentives look to recruit and retain more volunteer firefighters

West Manchester Township, York County — In celebration of Labor Day, most Pennsylvanians are enjoying a day off as the summer winds down. Despite the holiday, thousands of volunteer firefighters are keeping a watchful eye in case of an emergency. But, the numbers of volunteers are dwindling and now new incentives are in the works to try and push people into the ranks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State legislators in line for hefty pay increase

Harrisburg, PA — Despite many people across Pennsylvania struggling to make ends meet, Pennsylvania lawmakers are in line for a hefty pay raise. The 253 state lawmakers, 203 members of the House and 50 Senators, are scheduled to see approximately an $8,300 pay increase in 2023. “Politically, I think...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Police officer shot in Wilkes-Barre during traffic stop

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Police Officer Mathew Ogden was shot in the leg by Jayquan Jordan after pulling him over on Carey Ave and Academy Street on Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. According to police, this happened when officers pulled over a vehicle that was speeding...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Motorcyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Dauphin Co., police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A motorcyclist was killed last night on the 7600 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township around 10:17PM in what police initially thought was a hit-and-run. Police say that the driver, Thomas Toolan, had been driving on the eastbound lanes of Allentown Blvd...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

