Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Local synagogue speaks on received funding for hate crime protection
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The nonprofit security grant program went out to dozens of nonprofits across Pennsylvania. One is located right here in Harrisburg. The Pennsylvania Council of Churches is being awarded almost twenty thousand dollars and they already have plans on how the money will be used to help vulnerable communities.
local21news.com
New incentives look to recruit and retain more volunteer firefighters
West Manchester Township, York County — In celebration of Labor Day, most Pennsylvanians are enjoying a day off as the summer winds down. Despite the holiday, thousands of volunteer firefighters are keeping a watchful eye in case of an emergency. But, the numbers of volunteers are dwindling and now new incentives are in the works to try and push people into the ranks.
local21news.com
State legislators in line for hefty pay increase
Harrisburg, PA — Despite many people across Pennsylvania struggling to make ends meet, Pennsylvania lawmakers are in line for a hefty pay raise. The 253 state lawmakers, 203 members of the House and 50 Senators, are scheduled to see approximately an $8,300 pay increase in 2023. “Politically, I think...
local21news.com
PSP: Punxsy man pronounced dead after crashing into house in Ringgold Township
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Jefferson County say a Punxsutawney man was pronounced dead after crashing his truck into a home in Ringgold Township Monday morning. Authorities say crews responded to the home, located along Ringgold Timblin Road, just after 8:30 a.m. Troopers say 66-year-old David...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Police officer shot in Wilkes-Barre during traffic stop
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Police Officer Mathew Ogden was shot in the leg by Jayquan Jordan after pulling him over on Carey Ave and Academy Street on Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. According to police, this happened when officers pulled over a vehicle that was speeding...
local21news.com
Motorcyclist killed in alleged DUI crash in Dauphin Co., police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A motorcyclist was killed last night on the 7600 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township around 10:17PM in what police initially thought was a hit-and-run. Police say that the driver, Thomas Toolan, had been driving on the eastbound lanes of Allentown Blvd...
Comments / 0