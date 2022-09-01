Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: LA Prospect to Get First Major League Start in Left Field
With a very comfortable lead in the NL West while holding the best record in the whole MLB, the Dodgers have been trying some new things before the post season gets a hell of a lot more interesting. Over the past few weeks several players have taken trips from the...
Dodgers: Trea Turner Reacts to First Day Off of the Season
For the first time all season, Trea Turner was out of the Dodgers starting lineup on Friday night. With the recent bad injury news Los Angeles has dealt with, some fans were holding their breath waiting to hear if everything was okay. Luckily, it wasn’t an injury, but something even...
Dodgers: Joey Gallo Sometimes Feels Like He's 'Never Picked Up a Bat Before'
Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo opens up about his hitting problems, saying a swing is "intricate" and a hitter can sometimes "lose that feeling."
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reacts to Brusdar Graterol Injury News
The Dodgers pitchers continue to battle injuries with Brusdar Graterol now scheduled for an MRI on Friday. Graterol had recently come back from a shoulder strain that had kept him out for over a month, but after four appearances Graterol is back on the IL with right elbow inflammation. Tony...
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Reveals Shoulder Issue was Actually Significant Injury
The Dodgers have dominated their opponents all season winning 91 of their 132 games so far, but we can all agree that LA has struggled in one aspect: injuries. Blake Treinen, who was the Dodgers’ primetime ace in the late innings last season, was placed on the injured list back in April with what was termed shoulder discomfort at the time. Flash forward a few months to Saturday leading into his first game back, he revealed that it was a little more serious than just discomfort.
Dodgers Fans Welcome Padres to Dodger Stadium with Inflatable PEDs
You had to assume something was coming as the Dodgers and Padres met following the news that Fernando Tatis Jr had tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended by MLB. That something happened in the 5th inning when an inflatable display got loose on the field. It was...
Dodger Fans Welcome The Padres The Only Way They Know How
Dodger fans got creative last night making fun of Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr's PED suspension
Dodgers News: Injured Outfielder Provides an Update on His Recovery
Kevin Pillar gives an update on his injury that's kept him on the injured list since the first week of June.
Dodgers News: LA Takes a Shot on Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
Whenever a player is let go from a team, immediate fear seeps into their life. What happens next? Will they ever get another chance at playing in the major leagues again? Luckily the Dodgers are prone to giving most talent a shot. Earlier this week, Los Angeles gave right-handed pitcher...
