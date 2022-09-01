Read full article on original website
Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
8 Brunches you need for your L.A. LifestyleCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: Kid on E-bike hit, Catalina Coffee project, Bridge at Park
Boy hit on e-bike, woman driver yells, keeps going. A 13-year-old boy on an E-bike was hit at the intersection of Inglewood and Artesia Aug. 15 by a vehicle making a legal left turn. After impact, the female driver stepped out of a gray-black, late-model SUV, yelled at the kid...
myburbank.com
What’s Brewing in Burbank at West Coast Customs!
A big thank you to everyone who joined us for The Chamber’s What’s Brewing in Burbank Event!. A special thank you to West Coast Customs, Home Again L.A. & Tequila Diamante Be sure to join us for our next What Brewing in Burbank Event!. What’s Brewing in Burbank...
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
Everytable Raises $55 Million; Opening Even More Sites in LA
The company plans to add 12 new locations in Los Angeles County
Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
westsidetoday.com
Largest Property In Trousdale Estates Has Been Listed For Sale
Two-acre Estate Located In Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood. While it might not have as famous a name as some neighborhood’s in the Westside’s most wealthy neighborhoods, Trousdale Estates is one of the most sought-after addresses among those in the know. Gorgeous views with a stunning estate make this for one of the most beautiful homes on the market today.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $21.995 Million, The Manor at Grandioso is A Truly Masterpiece in Calabasas Showcases A Brilliant Reimagined Vision of Art and Style
The Masterpiece in Calabasas, a true culmination of specialty boasts a brilliant reimagined vision of art and style perfectly synced with timeless form featuring spacious entertainment areas is now available for sale. This home located at 25242 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, California offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Emil Hartoonian (Phone: 310-990-0063) & Shirley Moalem (818-357-7200) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Calabasas.
foxla.com
Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches
Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
I'm moving from the suburbs of LA to NYC this summer. Here are the 6 restaurants I'll miss the most once I relocate to the Big Apple.
As someone who's moving from coast to coast for the first time, I'll be yearning for the yellow curry from The Silver Lake House.
foxla.com
Small earthquake rattles near Manhattan Beach
LOS ANGELES - A small earthquake struck Sunday morning near Manhattan Beach. The 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit just after 6 a.m. with a depth of 11.8 km, according to the USGS. There is no word on any damage or injuries.
2nd earthquake in two days hits Southern California; 3.0 quake reported off L.A. coast
The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. No damage was reported. “Airport operations staff […]
welikela.com
7 Days of Free Things To Do in L.A. [Part 1]
Not all weekends are created equal. I know this well, because years ago I worked the graveyard shift at Hollywood Park Casino. My off-days were Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and when not on the job my body dragged itself around in the daylight hours, teetering on the brink of zombification. Yeah… not going on a lot of dates.
easyreadernews.com
Spot on – Savoring The Spot Restaurant
When Tonya Beaudet, and her late husband, Maurice, took over The Spot in 1981, it was one of three vegetarian/vegan restaurants in Los Angeles. “We closed on Tuesdays to visit LA’s only other two vegan restaurants, The Golden Temple next to the old Farmer’s Market; and Follow Your Heart Cafe, in the Valley,” Beaudet recalled.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 14 Best Monterey Park Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of Monterey Park restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a...
Antelope Valley Press
White substance coats Littlerock streets
LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village. “It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,”...
Need to escape the heat but don't have a pool? This app lets you rent one by the hour
Los Angeles-based Swimply allows you to browse pools near you and rent one by the hour.
Fatal traffic collision prompts road closures in Malibu
One person died in a traffic collision in Malibu Sunday. All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road were closed from PCH to Civic Center Way. All PCH lanes were closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon, the city announced. People who usually drive through the area were encouraged to take an alternative route. At […]
Bakersfield Channel
California experiences longest heat wave of the year
(KERO) — The golden state is in the midst of its longest heat wave of the year , which is a major concern especially in large cities like Los Angeles, where dark pavement and buildings can easily absorb heat, bringing little relief overnight. In response to the never-ending heat...
lapca.org
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
