Philo, OH

WOWK 13 News

Ohio State Marching Band jazzes up home opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Varsity Loses to Newark Catholic Central, 0-3

NCC beat the Lady Cats 25-13, 25-10, and 25-9 Leading the Bobcats were Ryan Dunning with 4/4 serving, five kills, six digs, a block, and an assist; Kylie Taylor with 5/6 serving, a pair of kills, six digs, and an assist; Xylvia Francis with 7/8 serving with an ace, a kill, and three digs; Abby Mann with 6/7 serving with an ace, two kills, two digs, and a block; Kaitlyn Biddle with 3/3 serving, a kill, two digs, and 10 assists.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. Landon is a 6-year-old suffering from TBCD, a disorder that keeps him from […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Philo, OH
City
Morgan Township, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of OSU stadium

MILFORD CENTER, Ohio — A central Ohio farm is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes. The “Maize at Little Darby Creek” in Milford Center has turned its' corn field maze into a tribute to the stadium known as “The Shoe”.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Philo
NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Shirley Jean (Gray) Douglas, 88 of Cambridge

Shirley Jean (Gray) Douglas, 88 of Cambridge, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Saturday,. September 3, 2022. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at Southeastern. Regional Medical Center. Shirley was born January 12, 1934, in Guernsey county, Wheeling township, at the Wallace. place, Kimbolton Ohio, the...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season

Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Christmas#Pillars#American Football#Highschoolsports#Avc Communications#The Philo Electrics#The Morgan Raiders
Your Radio Place

Mr. John David Fannin III, 46 of Byesville

He was born December 3, 1975 in Cambridge, son of John Fannin II and Jeanette (Upton) Fannin. A 1994 graduate of Cambridge High School, John was a superintendent for Landmarc Environmental Systems for twelve years. He was also an oilfield roughneck for many years. John was a member of the...
BYESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Sheetz is coming to New Concord

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
Your Radio Place

Belmont County attractions participating in Ohio Open Doors

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont County Tourism Council announced that three local attractions are participating in the 2022 Ohio Open Doors. The Great Western School in St. Clairsville, Underground Railroad Museum, in Flushing and Watt Center for History & the Arts, in Barnesville will “open their doors” as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event, Ohio Open Doors.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Military Homecoming Celebration at The Guernsey County Fair

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — There will be a Military Homecoming Celebration at the Guernsey County Fair on Tuesday, September 13th, from 2:00-3:00 PM in the Combs Pavilion behind the grandstand. The event is open to the public but all currently serving members of our military and veterans are especially encouraged to attend so that they may be celebrated, recognized, and thanked for their service. There will also be a swearing-in ceremony of local future service members during the event. Free refreshments will be served following the event. ***As Tuesday, September 13th, is Military and Veterans Day at the Guernsey County Fair, all currently serving and veterans will be admitted free of charge to the fairgrounds all day long by simply showing proof of service such as a military ID, DD 214, VA health care card, Ohio driver’s license with military/veteran status, or other documentation at any of the fairground gates.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

