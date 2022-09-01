Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio State Marching Band jazzes up home opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Varsity Loses to Newark Catholic Central, 0-3
NCC beat the Lady Cats 25-13, 25-10, and 25-9 Leading the Bobcats were Ryan Dunning with 4/4 serving, five kills, six digs, a block, and an assist; Kylie Taylor with 5/6 serving, a pair of kills, six digs, and an assist; Xylvia Francis with 7/8 serving with an ace, a kill, and three digs; Abby Mann with 6/7 serving with an ace, two kills, two digs, and a block; Kaitlyn Biddle with 3/3 serving, a kill, two digs, and 10 assists.
Ohio State Makes Official Decision On Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Rest Of Notre Dame Game
Ohio State is in some trouble at its own home right now. The enemy? Notre Dame. The score? 10-7 late in the third quarter. To make matters worse for the Buckeyes, they'll be without one of their top offensive weapons for the remainder of the game. Ohio State has ruled...
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. Landon is a 6-year-old suffering from TBCD, a disorder that keeps him from […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Ohio corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of OSU stadium
MILFORD CENTER, Ohio — A central Ohio farm is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes. The “Maize at Little Darby Creek” in Milford Center has turned its' corn field maze into a tribute to the stadium known as “The Shoe”.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
Ohio State Fans Are Furious With Ryan Day's Decision vs. Notre Dame
To win big games you got to make big plays. Sometimes, that requires taking a couple of risks. Ryan Day, however, is playing it safe vs. Notre Dame tonight. At one point in the first half of Saturday night's primetime game, Ohio State faced a fourth-and-three from the Notre Dame 40-yard line.
cwcolumbus.com
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
RELATED PEOPLE
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
Your Radio Place
Shirley Jean (Gray) Douglas, 88 of Cambridge
Shirley Jean (Gray) Douglas, 88 of Cambridge, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Saturday,. September 3, 2022. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at Southeastern. Regional Medical Center. Shirley was born January 12, 1934, in Guernsey county, Wheeling township, at the Wallace. place, Kimbolton Ohio, the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season
Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Radio Place
Mr. John David Fannin III, 46 of Byesville
He was born December 3, 1975 in Cambridge, son of John Fannin II and Jeanette (Upton) Fannin. A 1994 graduate of Cambridge High School, John was a superintendent for Landmarc Environmental Systems for twelve years. He was also an oilfield roughneck for many years. John was a member of the...
Your Radio Place
Sheetz is coming to New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
Your Radio Place
Belmont County attractions participating in Ohio Open Doors
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont County Tourism Council announced that three local attractions are participating in the 2022 Ohio Open Doors. The Great Western School in St. Clairsville, Underground Railroad Museum, in Flushing and Watt Center for History & the Arts, in Barnesville will “open their doors” as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event, Ohio Open Doors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daycation destination: Coshocton, Ohio, America's canal town
Coshocton, Ohio, is less than a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pittsburgh, located between Columbus and Canton in the Ohio Valley foothills. And it’s the perfect place to take a “daycation.”. Explore lush gardens and tour historic Civil War-era architecture in the once-booming port along the Ohio and Erie Canal....
Your Radio Place
Military Homecoming Celebration at The Guernsey County Fair
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — There will be a Military Homecoming Celebration at the Guernsey County Fair on Tuesday, September 13th, from 2:00-3:00 PM in the Combs Pavilion behind the grandstand. The event is open to the public but all currently serving members of our military and veterans are especially encouraged to attend so that they may be celebrated, recognized, and thanked for their service. There will also be a swearing-in ceremony of local future service members during the event. Free refreshments will be served following the event. ***As Tuesday, September 13th, is Military and Veterans Day at the Guernsey County Fair, all currently serving and veterans will be admitted free of charge to the fairgrounds all day long by simply showing proof of service such as a military ID, DD 214, VA health care card, Ohio driver’s license with military/veteran status, or other documentation at any of the fairground gates.
One Tank Trip: The Wilds at the Columbus Zoo
FOX 8's David Moss gives us a look at The Wilds, which is part of the Columbus Zoo. It's a One Tank Trip!
sciotopost.com
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
Comments / 1