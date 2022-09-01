ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

A double-amputee called Taylor police for help. They took his dog. Now the ACLU is suing the city.

Dale Bryant loves his dog, King. “Yeah, he helps me plenty,” Bryant said as King, a german shepherd, sniffed and wagged his tail on a Zoom call this week. Bryant has both legs amputated. He gets around by laying face down on a modified wheelchair, and pushing the wheels with his arms, which puts him eye-to-eye with King. Bryant lives alone at his house in Taylor, outside of Detroit, just him and King.
TAYLOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Romulus, MI
Government
City
Romulus, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Mayor#Fbi#Politics Local#Fox#The Department Of Justice#The Belleville Yacht Club#Detroit Field Office
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.

Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines.""Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Lawsuit seeks to kick Wayne County judges off November ballot

Multiple lawsuits have been filed seeking to kick judicial candidates off the November ballot, claiming the paperwork needed to run for the office was not properly filled out or filed correctly. One of the lawsuits could affect four incumbent Wayne County Circuit Court judges and a fifth non-incumbent judicial candidate. Judge Brock Swartzle is presiding over that Court of Claims case. He recently ruled in favor of a plaintiff in a separate case who argued that a...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy