Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
deadlinedetroit.com
Lawsuit: Black Woman Alleges White Metro Detroit Bank Workers Wouldn't Deposit Casino Jackpot Check
Lizzie Pugh, a Black Detroit public schools retiree, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that white employees at Fifth Third Bank in Livonia refused to cash and deposit her slot machine jackpot check. She won it during a church outing to the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant.
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
deadlinedetroit.com
After Deadline Detroit's bad cops investigation, city started hiding most officer discipline
In early May, a week after we published a lengthy investigation on the Detroit Police Department's struggle to hold bad cops to account, Chief James White touted his department for its transparency, noting it provided the thousands of pages of disciplinary records that underpinned our review. Behind the scenes, however,...
interlochenpublicradio.org
A double-amputee called Taylor police for help. They took his dog. Now the ACLU is suing the city.
Dale Bryant loves his dog, King. “Yeah, he helps me plenty,” Bryant said as King, a german shepherd, sniffed and wagged his tail on a Zoom call this week. Bryant has both legs amputated. He gets around by laying face down on a modified wheelchair, and pushing the wheels with his arms, which puts him eye-to-eye with King. Bryant lives alone at his house in Taylor, outside of Detroit, just him and King.
Arab American News
Muslim woman files civil rights complaint against Costco after management ignored discrimination, harassment
DEARBORN — An Arab American, Muslim woman from Northville has filed a discrimination complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights Thursday against her former employer, Costco. Wafa Aziz, 44, says she appealed with management at the Costco locations in Livonia were she worked, to address an environment of...
Detroit News
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County Sheriff deputy suspended without pay following investigation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations of wrongdoing by a deputy that worked in the corrections division of the department. According to a release by the sheriff's office, the deputy has been suspended without pay. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the office had...
Detroit News
Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan
Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. Both of the holiday weekend...
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
Man blows weed smoke in DNR officer's face, gets ticketed
Marijuana may be legal in Michigan, but smoking it in public could blow up in your face. Or, for one misinformed fisherman, you'll get a citation for blowing smoke in the face of a Department of Natural Resources officer. DNR Conservation Officers Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were monitoring anglers...
deadlinedetroit.com
One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.
Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
deadlinedetroit.com
Tudor Dixon is 'the opposite of progress for women,' this Ann Arbor voter writes
Though she's an ardent feminist, online publisher Amanda Uhle of Ann Arbor draws no joy from the fact that "for the first time in Michigan’s history, the two major-party candidates for governor are women," she writes at The Washington Post. Rather than a sign of progress, she sees Tudor...
Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital
(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines.""Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed...
Oakland County man going to trial for allegedly stealing deposits from prospective business owners after deals fell through
An Oakland County man with a shady criminal past has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of deposits from prospective business owners.
Lawsuit seeks to kick Wayne County judges off November ballot
Multiple lawsuits have been filed seeking to kick judicial candidates off the November ballot, claiming the paperwork needed to run for the office was not properly filled out or filed correctly. One of the lawsuits could affect four incumbent Wayne County Circuit Court judges and a fifth non-incumbent judicial candidate. Judge Brock Swartzle is presiding over that Court of Claims case. He recently ruled in favor of a plaintiff in a separate case who argued that a...
fox2detroit.com
16-year-old Ja'Miyah identified as third victim in last Sunday's random shooting spree
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - 16-year-old Ja'Miyah Lawrence was identified by her mom as the Jane Doe victim of last Sunday's quadruple shooting. Four people were shot; three of them fatally during a randomly targeted shooting. Ja'Miyah was tragically killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday in the area of Margareta...
Man who scared woman to death seeks clemency in 1984 Beecher murder
FLINT, MI – A Mt. Morris Township man serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for scaring a woman to death during a 1984 home invasion may have a chance to see the light of day outside a state prison after all. John Eric Aslin, who has...
fox2detroit.com
Crime Stoppers offering reward for helping in arresting 27-year-old's killer
Dymaris Jones was pumping gas in Detroit when he was gunned down last April. The suspect behind the shooting remains missing as family plead with the public to help bring him to justice.
Macomb County school district hires armed guards for new school year
Anchor Bay School District has made the decision to have five armed guards patrolling the halls during the school day. This update to security measures comes after the devastating Oxford High School and Uvalde school shootings.
