Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Casper’s Funky Junk Is Back For Fall 2022 On September 17

For those of your that aren't familiar with this awesome local event, it's kind of like one big huge neighborhood party... Live music, more than 50 artisan vendors, food trucks, tasty beverages, and a whole lot of great family-friendly fun is what you can expect at Funky Junk. This Fall's...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Downtown Casper Theaters Closed Until November

If you want to see a movie in Casper this autumn, you're going to have to head east or west, as both the America and Rialto theaters are currently closed. That's according to the theaters' own marquees, which stated that they are "on vacation" but will "see you in November."
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Casper, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper Christian School students return for new school year

CASPER, Wyo. — Students and families returned to the Casper Christian School campus Thursday to start their new school year. Seventeen pastors were present at Thursday’s dedication, along with several parents and the school’s staff. There was prayer and time for fellowship so everyone could get to know each other, Advancement Director Laura Milne said.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) NCHS plays home opener against Cheyenne East on Friday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs welcomed Cheyenne East on their home field on Friday evening in Casper. After pummeling Laramie last week 40–0, NC found itself struggling against East, which was able to score during its first possession of the game. NC ended up...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared

The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Record heat, critical fire weather possible around Casper today

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s going to be a scorcher. Words like that for a forecast are common for July, not so much September, but the National Weather Service in Riverton is warning that several high temperature records are in jeopardy today. High pressure is firmly in place over...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper September heat record falls; heat wave to continue today through Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper saw record-breaking heat Sunday as the mercury hit 100, setting a new September heat record. The previous record of 98 degrees was set in 2020. More record-breaking and near-record heat is expected today through Thursday as a high-pressure system continues to dominate the Rocky Mountain region. The system has locked out moisture in the atmosphere, leaving the area to see sunny and clear skies.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Woman Shot In The Head In Second Early Morning Shooting In Casper On Friday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman is being treated for gunshot injuries to her head following a shooting in Casper on Friday morning, according to the Casper Police Department. This is the second overnight shooting in Casper, as a man was killed earlier in the...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Two Casper shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured and assailants on the run

CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect was shot and killed by two Casper police officers early Friday morning after they said he pulled a gun and fired at them. The two officers are on administrative leave per department policy while the shooting is investigated. In one of two overnight shooting...
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Casper police seek person of interest in Friday shooting

CASPER, Wyo — The Casper Police Department has identified Kenneth Elonzo Marion as a person who may have critical information regarding the investigation of a shooting in north Casper early Friday morning. “The Casper Police Department is seeking to interview Mr. Marion regarding this incident,” a release Friday afternoon....
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

North Casper Shooting being investigated

On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, a call was received at the Public Safety Communications Center regarding a gunshot victim. The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/22/22–8/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 22 through Aug. 29. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Dry lightning storm touched off roughly 1,500-acre fire east of Glenrock

CASPER, Wyo. — Officials say a dry lightning storm rolling through Converse County on Wednesday afternoon touched off a large wildland fire east of Glenrock. Converse County Emergency Management estimated the “Tank Farm Fire” at around 1,500 acres Wednesday around 7 p.m. It had been mostly contained to a dry creek bed, where stands of cottonwoods continued to burn overnight, monitored by crews.
GLENROCK, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

