Casper’s Funky Junk Is Back For Fall 2022 On September 17
For those of your that aren't familiar with this awesome local event, it's kind of like one big huge neighborhood party... Live music, more than 50 artisan vendors, food trucks, tasty beverages, and a whole lot of great family-friendly fun is what you can expect at Funky Junk. This Fall's...
Downtown Casper Theaters Closed Until November
If you want to see a movie in Casper this autumn, you're going to have to head east or west, as both the America and Rialto theaters are currently closed. That's according to the theaters' own marquees, which stated that they are "on vacation" but will "see you in November."
oilcity.news
Casper Historic Preservation Commission shares map featuring downtown, Old Yellowstone District resources
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Historic Preservation Commission has shared a new digital map with pictures, descriptions and historical information regarding properties evaluated in a cultural survey of Casper’s architectural and historical resources in the downtown and Old Yellowstone District areas. Conducted from 2013 to 2015, the survey...
oilcity.news
Blockbuster deal: All movies available for $3 at Casper theaters on Saturday for ‘National Cinema Day’
CASPER, Wyo. — Do you feel the need, the need to see “Maverick” one last time on the big screen this summer?. All Movie Palace Inc. screens in Wyoming, including those in Casper, will charge $3 admission on Saturday, Sept. 3 for “National Cinema Day.”. All...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
capcity.news
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper Christian School students return for new school year
CASPER, Wyo. — Students and families returned to the Casper Christian School campus Thursday to start their new school year. Seventeen pastors were present at Thursday’s dedication, along with several parents and the school’s staff. There was prayer and time for fellowship so everyone could get to know each other, Advancement Director Laura Milne said.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) NCHS plays home opener against Cheyenne East on Friday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs welcomed Cheyenne East on their home field on Friday evening in Casper. After pummeling Laramie last week 40–0, NC found itself struggling against East, which was able to score during its first possession of the game. NC ended up...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
oilcity.news
Record heat, critical fire weather possible around Casper today
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s going to be a scorcher. Words like that for a forecast are common for July, not so much September, but the National Weather Service in Riverton is warning that several high temperature records are in jeopardy today. High pressure is firmly in place over...
oilcity.news
Casper September heat record falls; heat wave to continue today through Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper saw record-breaking heat Sunday as the mercury hit 100, setting a new September heat record. The previous record of 98 degrees was set in 2020. More record-breaking and near-record heat is expected today through Thursday as a high-pressure system continues to dominate the Rocky Mountain region. The system has locked out moisture in the atmosphere, leaving the area to see sunny and clear skies.
cowboystatedaily.com
Woman Shot In The Head In Second Early Morning Shooting In Casper On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman is being treated for gunshot injuries to her head following a shooting in Casper on Friday morning, according to the Casper Police Department. This is the second overnight shooting in Casper, as a man was killed earlier in the...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
county17.com
Two Casper shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured and assailants on the run
CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect was shot and killed by two Casper police officers early Friday morning after they said he pulled a gun and fired at them. The two officers are on administrative leave per department policy while the shooting is investigated. In one of two overnight shooting...
county17.com
Casper police seek person of interest in Friday shooting
CASPER, Wyo — The Casper Police Department has identified Kenneth Elonzo Marion as a person who may have critical information regarding the investigation of a shooting in north Casper early Friday morning. “The Casper Police Department is seeking to interview Mr. Marion regarding this incident,” a release Friday afternoon....
North Casper Shooting being investigated
On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, a call was received at the Public Safety Communications Center regarding a gunshot victim. The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/22/22–8/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 22 through Aug. 29. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Dry lightning storm touched off roughly 1,500-acre fire east of Glenrock
CASPER, Wyo. — Officials say a dry lightning storm rolling through Converse County on Wednesday afternoon touched off a large wildland fire east of Glenrock. Converse County Emergency Management estimated the “Tank Farm Fire” at around 1,500 acres Wednesday around 7 p.m. It had been mostly contained to a dry creek bed, where stands of cottonwoods continued to burn overnight, monitored by crews.
38-Year-Old Corey Garriott Identified as Deceased Casper Shooter
In the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, Casper Police were patrolling the area of McKenzie Lake Park when they came across a vehicle parked near the shore. According to a release from the Casper Police Department, Officers made contact with an adult male, who fled from the officers on foot.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
