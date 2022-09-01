Read full article on original website
Related
The Best 3-Row Electric SUVs on the Market Now and in the Future
The best three-row electric SUVs include the Rivian R1S, Mercedes-Benz EQB, Kia EV9, Tesla Model X, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. The post The Best 3-Row Electric SUVs on the Market Now and in the Future appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car recalls: Do you drive any of these GMC, Mitsubishi, Kia, Cadillac models?
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of Aug. 11-18, including vehicles from GMC and Mitsubishi.
fordauthority.com
Ford Exec Says Automaker Will Exit Other Vehicle Segments If Needed
Ford has made some major changes in recent months, including splitting itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs – as it continues to revamp its existing lineup. Recently, CEO Jim Farley said that the automaker’s existing ICE lineup is too complex, and we know that at least one model – the Ford Edge – will soon be discontinued, while Farley has also hinted that others, such as the Ford Escape, may follow suit as the automaker focuses on its “Icons”, commercial vehicles, and EVs. Another Ford exec – Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue – won’t rule out the automaker exiting other vehicle segments, as it did with sedans in the U.S., too.
Sales Of Ford’s Best Selling Vehicle Drop
Ford Motor posted strong sales for August as they rose 27.3% to 158,008, The figure was particularly impressive because supply chain challenges have curtailed the number of vehicles manufacturers can make to satisfy demand. Ford’s announcement put its EVs front and center. That was a head fake. Sales of the new Ford F-150 Lightning have […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorTrend Magazine
Adorably Tiny Electric GM Cabrio Draws Massive Interest in China
In 2021 General Motors-Wuling (GM-Wuling) revealed the Hong Guang MINI EV Cabrio (not to be confused with MINI of the BMW Group) at Auto Shanghai. The model is a soft-top take on one of the brand's most popular EVs, and it turns out that this convertible could prove to be even more popular than the similarly cute hardtop version.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
dornob.com
Cadillac’s Newest Luxury Show Car is a Fully Electric Hatchback
The latest show car from luxury brand Cadillac has more than a few surprises in store. Not only is the Celestiq fully electric, but it also comes with a bubble-back hatch, an unusual sight among similar models. While the new show car is intended to compete with top-tier sedans like...
MotorAuthority
Buick Envista compact crossover debuts in China
Buick has unveiled the new Envista compact crossover for China. It's the second model to adopt Buick's new design language which was previewed with the recent Wildcat EV and Electra-X concept vehicles, and has since appeared on the GL8 Century minivan sold in China. Buick has yet to say whether...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Consumer Reports Picks the Best Compact SUV: 2022 Toyota RAV4 or 2022 Subaru Forester
Picking between the 2022 Subaru Forester and the 2022 Toyota RAV4 is no easy task. However, Consumer Reports did it. Which did they choose. The post Consumer Reports Picks the Best Compact SUV: 2022 Toyota RAV4 or 2022 Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2018 Toyota Camry a Used Midsize Sedan Worth Buying?
Finding the right used car can be a challenge. One that you ay consider is the 2018 Toyota Camry. Is this midsize sedan worth buying? The post Is the 2018 Toyota Camry a Used Midsize Sedan Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Comments / 0