ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford Exec Says Automaker Will Exit Other Vehicle Segments If Needed

Ford has made some major changes in recent months, including splitting itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs – as it continues to revamp its existing lineup. Recently, CEO Jim Farley said that the automaker’s existing ICE lineup is too complex, and we know that at least one model – the Ford Edge – will soon be discontinued, while Farley has also hinted that others, such as the Ford Escape, may follow suit as the automaker focuses on its “Icons”, commercial vehicles, and EVs. Another Ford exec – Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue – won’t rule out the automaker exiting other vehicle segments, as it did with sedans in the U.S., too.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Sales Of Ford’s Best Selling Vehicle Drop

Ford Motor posted strong sales for August as they rose 27.3% to 158,008, The figure was particularly impressive because supply chain challenges have curtailed the number of vehicles manufacturers can make to satisfy demand. Ford’s announcement put its EVs front and center. That was a head fake. Sales of the new Ford F-150 Lightning have […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Kia Sorento#Canada#Sales Operations#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Kia America#K5#Carnival Sedona1
MotorTrend Magazine

Adorably Tiny Electric GM Cabrio Draws Massive Interest in China

In 2021 General Motors-Wuling (GM-Wuling) revealed the Hong Guang MINI EV Cabrio (not to be confused with MINI of the BMW Group) at Auto Shanghai. The model is a soft-top take on one of the brand's most popular EVs, and it turns out that this convertible could prove to be even more popular than the similarly cute hardtop version.
CARS
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
dornob.com

Cadillac’s Newest Luxury Show Car is a Fully Electric Hatchback

The latest show car from luxury brand Cadillac has more than a few surprises in store. Not only is the Celestiq fully electric, but it also comes with a bubble-back hatch, an unusual sight among similar models. While the new show car is intended to compete with top-tier sedans like...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Buick Envista compact crossover debuts in China

Buick has unveiled the new Envista compact crossover for China. It's the second model to adopt Buick's new design language which was previewed with the recent Wildcat EV and Electra-X concept vehicles, and has since appeared on the GL8 Century minivan sold in China. Buick has yet to say whether...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy