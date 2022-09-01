ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

easyreadernews.com

About Town Redondo: Kid on E-bike hit, Catalina Coffee project, Bridge at Park

Boy hit on e-bike, woman driver yells, keeps going. A 13-year-old boy on an E-bike was hit at the intersection of Inglewood and Artesia Aug. 15 by a vehicle making a legal left turn. After impact, the female driver stepped out of a gray-black, late-model SUV, yelled at the kid...
myburbank.com

What’s Brewing in Burbank at West Coast Customs!

A big thank you to everyone who joined us for The Chamber’s What’s Brewing in Burbank Event!. A special thank you to West Coast Customs, Home Again L.A. & Tequila Diamante Be sure to join us for our next What Brewing in Burbank Event!. What’s Brewing in Burbank...
BURBANK, CA
Malibu, CA
California Food & Drinks
California Lifestyle
Malibu, CA
Key News Network

Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Book-Worthy Glamping Spots near Los Angeles When You Don’t Want to Pitch a Tent

When sleeping on the ground is no longer attractive, check out these must-go glamping sites located just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles. If your family’s looking to getaway from LA and commune with nature, but the idea of pitching a tent with sweat dripping down your face and choice words flying out of your mouth is less than ideal, we hear you. Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of glamping accommodations near LA that will definitely level up your camping experience—sweat-free. Whether you’d like to stay in an Airstream, stay in a treehouse, wagon, or a yurt decked out with 4-star hotel amenities, we’re pretty sure these must-go glamping spots will become your new favorite way to spend the night away from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $21.995 Million, The Manor at Grandioso is A Truly Masterpiece in Calabasas Showcases A Brilliant Reimagined Vision of Art and Style

The Masterpiece in Calabasas, a true culmination of specialty boasts a brilliant reimagined vision of art and style perfectly synced with timeless form featuring spacious entertainment areas is now available for sale. This home located at 25242 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, California offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Emil Hartoonian (Phone: 310-990-0063) & Shirley Moalem (818-357-7200) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Calabasas.
CALABASAS, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Storm Knocks Down Trees, Blocking Roadways

A Santa Clarita storm knocked down trees and blocked roadways Sunday afternoon. On Monday afternoon, wind triggered by a Santa Clarita storm led to fallen trees in some parts of Santa Clarita, including on main roadways. Debris could be found along Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road. Fallen trees...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
welikela.com

7 Days of Free Things To Do in L.A. [Part 1]

Not all weekends are created equal. I know this well, because years ago I worked the graveyard shift at Hollywood Park Casino. My off-days were Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and when not on the job my body dragged itself around in the daylight hours, teetering on the brink of zombification. Yeah… not going on a lot of dates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Spot on – Savoring The Spot Restaurant

When Tonya Beaudet, and her late husband, Maurice, took over The Spot in 1981, it was one of three vegetarian/vegan restaurants in Los Angeles. “We closed on Tuesdays to visit LA’s only other two vegan restaurants, The Golden Temple next to the old Farmer’s Market; and Follow Your Heart Cafe, in the Valley,” Beaudet recalled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Newhall Aquarium sinking, in need of help

The Newhall Aquarium and Learning Center needs immediate funding or it won’t last. A new GoFundMe page for the nonprofit organization on Arch Street indicates a fundraising goal of $75,000 to pay past due rent, utilities and other costs related to animal care, feeding, housing, staff pay, aquarium maintenance, marine creature rescue and more. As of the publishing of this story, $140 had been raised since the page was created on August 14.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 14 Best Monterey Park Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of Monterey Park restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Antelope Valley Press

White substance coats Littlerock streets

LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village. “It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,”...
LITTLEROCK, CA
lapca.org

18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
LOS ANGELES, CA

