wcluradio.com
Sherry Lynn Smith
Sherry Lynn Smith, age 65, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home. She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on July 1, 1957, a daughter of the late Eugene Thomas Smith and Mildred Jane (Brooks) Smith. Sherry attended and graduated from Caverna High School in 1975, she had worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Cave City Prescription Center and was a member of Cedar Hill United Baptist Church.
Betty Elkins Kirby
Betty Elkins Kirby, 69, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Indianapolis, IN native was a homemaker, a former employee of Bowling Green Bank & Trust and member of Open Door Outreach Church. She was a daughter of the late Fount Hardin Elkins and Flossie Lanelle Sturdivant Elkins, who survives.
Officials continue search for missing helicopter last sighted in Ohio County
GLASGOW — Authorities say a small executive helicopter is believed to have went missing nearby while in flight Saturday evening. The helicopter had flown over the Barren County area while traveling toward Tennessee on Sept. 3, according to a social media post by Glasgow/Barren Emergency Management. The pilot, identified as David Stone, was apparently flying below radar to avoid storms in the area.
North Jackson Elementary student wins Yes I Can! award
GLASGOW — The Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children has selected North Jackson Elementary student Bobby Kidd as a Yes I Can! winner in the area of Arts. The Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children is a non-profit organization supporting more than 400 special education teachers and administrators across the state of Kentucky. The Yes I Can! awards honor children and youth with disabilities from across the state who excel at school and in the community. These children demonstrate that through hard work, courage, and determination, it is possible for everyone to reach their goals.
