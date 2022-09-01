ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Human Services Department offers electronic notices

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wi3og_0heJBqsk00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Customers with the New Mexico Human Services Department now have the option to get electronic notices about their benefits. This gives customers an easy way to view and receive important notices and lowers risk of important information being lost or misplaced.

NMDOH and Human Services launches state-wide services online portal

Customers can opt-in for electronic notices by signing in to their YESNM portal and clicking on the “Link Account.” You can also opt-in by calling HSD customer service at 1-800-283-4465 or any local HSD office. Once the process is started, HSD says customers will get a confirmation letter in the mail with instructions on how to complete. Anyone who does not opt in to electronic notices will continue to get their notices by mail. Customers are encouraged to make sure their mailing address in HSD their account is up to date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
rrobserver.com

Officials: NM to join retail crime info-sharing network

Attorney General Hector Balderas estimated that organized retail crime costs New Mexico $1 billion a year. A deadly robbery that took the life of an Albuquerque pizzeria owner was the backdrop for an announcement Wednesday that New Mexico is joining a 20-state network to gather data on organized retail crime.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

FEMA wildfire assistance deadline nears

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans affected by flooding and wildfires still have time to apply for FEMA assistance. The deadline is Tuesday, September 6. The federal agency says that incomplete applications are preventing them from getting people the assistance they need. FEMA says that if you submitted an application and did not receive a response, […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

New app provides recovery assistance to New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new app will soon be providing peer support for people in treatment for substance abuse. The E-Recovery Connections App announced Tuesday by the Health and Human Services Department provides patients with 24/7 peer support. Human Services says connecting with others in recovery increases treatment adherence and builds self-confidence. The app also includes […]
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customers#Hsd#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s recreational cannabis industry may be growing too fast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is quickly becoming a cannabis capital. Recreational cannabis sales are growing and so are the number of stores wanting to sell it. But that growth may soon slow down. Recreational cannabis became legal in New Mexico several months ago. Now, there are many businesses that want to open up. “I […]
ECONOMY
ladailypost.com

‘Free Bikes 4 Kidz’ Seeks Used Bicycles For Drop Off At IHM

The community is asked to donate used bikes 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Parish Hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3700 Canyon Road. Courtesy/FB4K. FB4K News:. Nonprofit Expects to Repair and Rehome 1,500 Bikes. New Mexico residents...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Isolated storms and hot for Labor Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is completely dry and clear, with cool temps around the mountains and north, and milder for the Metro and southern New Mexico. Today will be mostly dry and sunny. Isolated storms will pop up in the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez and San Juans this afternoon. Showers and storms will […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Sports
theacademyadvocate.com

New Mexico is Failing Inmates

New Mexican inmates are dying unnecessarily, being disenfranchised, and neglected as members of society. The Prison Policy Initiative found that if New Mexico were to be a sovereign nation, it would have the 19th highest per capita incarceration rate in the world. Therefore, it becomes imperative to ensure that such a large proportion of our population are being taken care of, both because it is the ethical approach, and because it is better for the larger community.
POLITICS
KOAT 7

New Mexico organizations differ on gun control stance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the past week, our partners at the Albuquerque Journal have released polls on various topics affecting New Mexicans leading up to the November election. KOAT’s political expert, Brian Sanderoff, said the majority of voters were in support of raising the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles....
POLITICS
yournewsnm.com

NEW MEXICO TO OFFER BOTH RENTERS AND HOMEOWNERS ASSISTANCE

The State of New Mexico has brought two programs that provide housing aid under one consolidated program to simplify access to emergency housing assistance funds. The newly created New Mexico Home Fund helps homeowners and renters in New Mexico that have been financially impacted during the pandemic cover housing expenses and avoid eviction or foreclosure. The NM Home Fund combines the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) and Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and can be accessed at nmhomefund.org.
REAL ESTATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico judiciary endorses elimination of some court fees

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s judiciary has endorsed the elimination of court fees for traffic violations and some misdemeanor criminal cases that can have a disproportionate effect on the poor, a top court administrator announced Thursday. Jason Clack, a division director for the Administrative Office of the Courts, told a panel of legislators that […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRQE News 13

The New Mexico State Fair will have its first ever cannabis exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair often introduces something new that will catch the attention of fair-goers. This year is no exception, they are introducing the first ever cannabis exhibit. “Discovering Cannabis” will only be open to people 21 and up. “There’s no consumption, we’re not having any of that here at the […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy