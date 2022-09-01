Human Services Department offers electronic notices

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Customers with the New Mexico Human Services Department now have the option to get electronic notices about their benefits. This gives customers an easy way to view and receive important notices and lowers risk of important information being lost or misplaced.

Customers can opt-in for electronic notices by signing in to their YESNM portal and clicking on the “Link Account.” You can also opt-in by calling HSD customer service at 1-800-283-4465 or any local HSD office. Once the process is started, HSD says customers will get a confirmation letter in the mail with instructions on how to complete. Anyone who does not opt in to electronic notices will continue to get their notices by mail. Customers are encouraged to make sure their mailing address in HSD their account is up to date.

