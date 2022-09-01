ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County deputies investigating after suspected burglar shot by Parkland homeowner

By Peter Talbot
 4 days ago

A burglary early Thursday at a Parkland town home ended with one person shot by a homeowner, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies are investigating.

The shooting put the suspected burglar in a local hospital in critical condition, deputies said. He and another person went to a home near the 146th Street South and 1st Avenue South, east of Pacific Avenue.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the incident was reported at about 4 a.m. He said two men tried to gain entry to the residence, and the homeowner confronted them at the front door, where the owner shot at them. One of the burglary suspects tried to pepper spray the homeowner in return.

Deputies searched for the second suspect, but that he wasn’t found. Moss said it’s unclear if he was injured.

Detectives spoke with the homeowner, Moss said. The investigation is ongoing.

