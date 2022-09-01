Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event
WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
UFC Fight Night 209 video: Stephanie Egger spoils Ailin Perez's debut in France opener
PARIS – Ailin Perez came into her octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 209 with a lot of pep in her step and talking a big game about her plan to dethrone Amanda Nunes. Unfortunately for her, Stephanie Egger had other plans in the women’s featherweight bout, which went down at Accor Arena in Paris and marked the first UFC fight in France.
Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and Conor McGregor is impressed (Video)
Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and it’s kind of impressive. The Facebook frontman is actually not too bad at MMA based on a recent video of him training. In the video, Mark Zuckerberg is seen in MMA gloves and shin pads trading shots with a partner and even going to the ground and securing an armbar from the bottom.
Aussie bare knuckle boxer celebrates KO victory by flashing the crowd
After producing an impressive knockout in her debut, one bare knuckle fighter decided to celebrate by flashing her breasts to the crowd. Aussie star Tai Emery was making her first appearance for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion – and she certainly left a lasting impression with her boxing skills.
Watch Floyd Mayweather, 45, training in $1,000-a-night hotel at 2am as rules for boxing legend’s exhibition are revealed
FLOYD MAYWEATHER trained for his next exhibition fight at a $1,000-a-night hotel at 2am in the morning. Mayweather is set to return to the ring again on September 25 in Japan against MMA star Mikuru Asakura. But the fight has not stopped the multimillionaire boxer from enjoying time away at...
Ciryl Gane after UFC Fight Night 209: Tai Tuivasa '100 percent' hardest puncher I've faced
PARIS – It’s undeniable that Ciryl Gane has faced some of the hardest-hitting heavyweights on the UFC roster. And that list keeps growing. Gane, the former UFC interim heavyweight champion, picked up an impressive knockout win over Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Fight Night 209 headliner Saturday at Accor Arena, the first event on French soil for the promotion. It was a definitive finish, but Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) had to endure plenty to get the knockout. The Frenchman was dropped by Tuivasa in the second round of their contest and had to weather a big storm in order to regroup and rally back.
Francis Ngannou: Ciryl Gane looked great at UFC Fight Night 209, but 'it's really hard to be impressed'
Francis Ngannou quickly admitted Ciryl Gane looked great at UFC Fight Night 209, but the UFC heavyweight champion said it’s difficult to be too impressed with someone he already beat. In the first UFC event ever in his home country, France’s Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) defeated Tai Tuivasa...
UFC Fight Night 209 results: Ciryl Gane tops off mayhem-filled barn burner with brutal knockout of Tai Tuivasa
PARIS – Ciryl Gane made it a clean sweep for France when he finished Tai Tuivasa in an all-time heavyweight barn-burner that headlined the UFC’s first-ever card in France. At UFC Fight Night 209, Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) put away a very tough Tuivasa (15-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) with strikes at 4:23 of Round 3 – much to the delight of his home country crowd.
Video: Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skills, gets props from Conor McGregor, UFC champs
Mark Zuckerberg knows his way around a boardroom, and he isn’t looking too shabby on the mats either. The billionaire Meta Platforms CEO and Facebook founder shared a clip of himself training with MMA fighter Khai Wu on his social media, and the footage quickly went viral. Check out...
Pros react to nasty finish of Tai Tuivasa by Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris
Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa had both the Accor Arena and Twitter absolutely electrified for nearly fifteen straight minutes. There are few things better in sports than two heavyweights just throwing bombs at each other. That was made even better as Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa put on an unbelievably exciting fight in front of a rambunctious French crowd, who were pulling hard for their fellow countryman, Gane.
Facebook founder throws hands: Watch Mark Zuckerberg show off MMA skills
Maybe MMA fanatic isn’t the first thing that comes to the average person’s mind when thinking of Mark Zuckerberg, but it appears to be a true categorization for the Facebook co-founder. In a video posted Saturday on his Instagram page, Zuckerberg showed off his striking and grappling skills...
Chimaev Warns Diaz About Starting Trouble At UFC 279 Presser
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev won’t shy away from any pre-fight shenanigans with Nate Diaz when they go face-to-face at this week’s press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins. On Saturday, Chimaev will return to the Octagon for his sixth outing under the UFC banner. Having secured a sizable step...
Claressa Shields lambasts Savannah Marshall: 'You let your whole country down in 2012!'
The showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been brewing for a decade. They fight on September 10, live on Sky Sports, in a contest for the undisputed middleweight title. But their clash is bitterly personal. When the fighters went head-to-head while filming The Gloves Are Off Shields contrasted...
UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)
Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
Luke Rockhold shares the three favorite fights of his storied mixed martial arts career
Luke Rockhold has shared the three favorite fights of his storied mixed martial arts career. Rockhold, 37, (16-6 MMA) recently retired following UFC 278, after being defeated in the co-main middleweight event by Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) by unanimous decision. Speaking with Joe Rogan, during his Octagon interview, the Californian stated:
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
Kevin Holland Might Not Be So Inclined To Help People Anymore After Police Gave Him Trouble
Kevin Holland’s days of playing superman might be over. Over the last few years, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has been making quite a name for himself. In 2020 he went on an amazing run and won five fights in a year’s time. He jumped up in the rankings and put his name in title contention talks. What might be even more impressive than Holland’s in-the-cage performances is what he has been up to outside of the cage.
