Daily Mail

Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event

WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
WWE
FanSided

Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and Conor McGregor is impressed (Video)

Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and it’s kind of impressive. The Facebook frontman is actually not too bad at MMA based on a recent video of him training. In the video, Mark Zuckerberg is seen in MMA gloves and shin pads trading shots with a partner and even going to the ground and securing an armbar from the bottom.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ciryl Gane after UFC Fight Night 209: Tai Tuivasa '100 percent' hardest puncher I've faced

PARIS – It’s undeniable that Ciryl Gane has faced some of the hardest-hitting heavyweights on the UFC roster. And that list keeps growing. Gane, the former UFC interim heavyweight champion, picked up an impressive knockout win over Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Fight Night 209 headliner Saturday at Accor Arena, the first event on French soil for the promotion. It was a definitive finish, but Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) had to endure plenty to get the knockout. The Frenchman was dropped by Tuivasa in the second round of their contest and had to weather a big storm in order to regroup and rally back.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 209 results: Ciryl Gane tops off mayhem-filled barn burner with brutal knockout of Tai Tuivasa

PARIS – Ciryl Gane made it a clean sweep for France when he finished Tai Tuivasa in an all-time heavyweight barn-burner that headlined the UFC’s first-ever card in France. At UFC Fight Night 209, Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) put away a very tough Tuivasa (15-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) with strikes at 4:23 of Round 3 – much to the delight of his home country crowd.
UFC
FanSided

Pros react to nasty finish of Tai Tuivasa by Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa had both the Accor Arena and Twitter absolutely electrified for nearly fifteen straight minutes. There are few things better in sports than two heavyweights just throwing bombs at each other. That was made even better as Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa put on an unbelievably exciting fight in front of a rambunctious French crowd, who were pulling hard for their fellow countryman, Gane.
UFC
Mixed Martial Arts
Public Safety
mmanews.com

Chimaev Warns Diaz About Starting Trouble At UFC 279 Presser

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev won’t shy away from any pre-fight shenanigans with Nate Diaz when they go face-to-face at this week’s press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins. On Saturday, Chimaev will return to the Octagon for his sixth outing under the UFC banner. Having secured a sizable step...
bjpenndotcom

UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”

There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Kevin Holland Might Not Be So Inclined To Help People Anymore After Police Gave Him Trouble

Kevin Holland’s days of playing superman might be over. Over the last few years, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has been making quite a name for himself. In 2020 he went on an amazing run and won five fights in a year’s time. He jumped up in the rankings and put his name in title contention talks. What might be even more impressive than Holland’s in-the-cage performances is what he has been up to outside of the cage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

