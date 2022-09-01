ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022

It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
wrestlingrumors.net

What A Pair: Former WWE Champion Makes Surprise Return To Rescue Happy Corbin

That could be a different way to go. There have been very few wrestlers who have gone on a roller coaster like Happy Corbin over the last few years. After his life fell apart due to a losing streak and losing his money, Corbin gambled his way back up to success, only to start losing all over again. Now someone has an idea of how to fix things up and it happens to be a Hall Of Famer.
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW Star Says Goodbye To Fans And Company At All Out

That might be it? Wrestlers have a strange history of getting out of anything in one way or another. It might be leaving the business entirely or just a promotion, but there can be some very odd situations when it comes to someone leaving. You might not even know when someone is on their way out without some kind of a hint, and we might have gotten one of those this weekend.
stillrealtous.com

Rey Mysterio Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Turning Heel At Clash At The Castle

On Saturday fans saw former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Rey Mysterio reunite at Clash at the Castle when they teamed up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Leading up to the match there seemed to be some tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but Dominik made his way to ringside to support his dad and Edge. Rey and Edge managed to defeat The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle and they rejoiced after they picked up the win. However, their celebration was short lived.
Yardbarker

WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
wrestlingrumors.net

They’re Done: Surprise Turn Brings Stable To An Abrupt End

The family is done. There have been a lot of stables throughout WWE history and some of them have been quite the success. It makes sense for WWE to keep pumping them out and see what they can put together, as you neve rknow when something might work. Now though, a stable seems to have been broken up in a big way, as titles were lost as a result of the split.
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/5/22)

The post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. WWE has announced just one bout for tonight and that’s the Steel Cage match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Miz. The championship will be on the line.
wrestlinginc.com

Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle

"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event. Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Describes Jon Moxley's Demeanor Now That He Is Sober

It's been nearly eight months since Jon Moxley returned to the ring after entering an alcohol treatment program. He has been praised for seeking help and returning in tremendous shape, and the Undisputed AEW World Champion is arguably having one of the best runs in wrestling today. AEW President Tony...
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW All Out

For months now Christian Cage has been feuding with Jungle Boy, and shortly after Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus lost the AEW Tag Team Titles it seemed that Luchasaurus had formed an alliance with Cage. However, Jungle Boy later turned on Cage and seemingly sided with Jungle Boy. On Sunday night...
stillrealtous.com

Seth Rollins Reveals The Real Reason Why His Match With Riddle Was Pulled From SummerSlam

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle faced off on Saturday at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, but they were originally set to have a match at SummerSlam. WWE ended up writing Riddle out of SummerSlam with a storyline injury, and Seth Rollins recently explained to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport why the previously advertised match was pulled from the event.
FanSided

Triple H misses perfect opportunity with Roman Reigns’ win at Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2022. Roman Reigns has been the Universal champion since Battleground 2020. He has held onto it ever since, and even won the WWE title at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year after defeating Brock Lesnar. “The Tribal Chief” held all of the major gold in the company, but his title was in major jeopardy.
PWMania

Final Card for WWE Clash at The Castle and Live Coverage Details

The first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will take place in just a few hours, live from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. This is WWE’s first major stadium event in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. The one-hour Kickoff pre-show starts at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by...
wrestlinginc.com

JBL Returns To WWE SmackDown To Start New Storyline

It appears WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be mentoring Happy Baron Corbin on WWE TV going forward. Corbin, who had lost nine consecutive matches going into the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura Friday night after he issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. After the match, a deflated Corbin was shown in the backstage area walking towards the parking lot. Just then, a white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front pulled up next to Corbin. Once the windows rolled down, a familiar voice could be heard saying, "What happened to you?" followed by "Get in."
