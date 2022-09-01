ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Man gets 15 years to life in beating death of 71-year-old

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwODG_0heJBB8J00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tired of being told what to do, Juan Carlos Ortega beat a 71-year-old man with a piece of wood then repeatedly stabbed him, he told investigators.

Ortega also said he killed Javier Ibarra-Ibarra because he felt like a burden to him , according to court documents. He admitted using methamphetamine and hearing voices which became unmanageable the morning of the assault.

On Wednesday, Ortega, 31, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder.

The slaying happened in Wasco the morning of May 27, 2020 . Ortega hid the body behind a trailer on property where he lived with Ibarra-Ibarra in the 1000 block of F Street, sheriff’s reports say.

Ortega has a prior conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.

Investigators encountered difficulties as they questioned him after Ibarra-Ibarra’s death.

“Ortega made several statements during the interview that did not make sense and had trouble directly answering some questions,” an investigator wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
Bakersfield Now

Shooting suspect remains on the run following search

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department continues its search for a shooting suspect after officers descended on a neighborhood in southwest Bakersfield Sunday afternoon. Officers were initially called to investigate a shooting in the area of Planz Park around 11:00 a.m. that morning. Two witnesses to that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare juvenile arrested for holding his girlfriend hostage

TULARE – Lucky for 19-year-old woman, police were able to find and save her from a hostage situation after her brother called to let the police know she was being held against her will by her boyfriend. According to the Tulare Police Department, a barricaded subject incident occurred on...
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man stabbed in Tulare; detectives searching for suspects

TULARE, Calif. ( )- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the call in the 21900 block of Road 36 in Tulare just after midnight. Responding deputies say they arrived to find...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
Wasco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Large police presence outside south Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A still unknown situation prompted a large police response outside a home in south Bakersfield Sunday afternoon. Police blocked off roads in a neighborhood near Yellow Rose Court and Nicki Court. Emergency responders were called to the area at around 12:45 p.m. Officers in front of a home on Yellow Rose […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman takes plea deal in deadly Stockdale Highway hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman on Friday pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with a 2020 crash on Stockdale Highway that killed a 65-year-old woman. Stephanie Heninger pleaded no contest in exchange for the dismissal of two other felonies and four vehicle code infractions. She faces […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos Ortega
Person
Juan Carlos
KGET

Trial begins for man accused of killing wife, her brother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Roughly three years ago, a group of neighbors gathered and drank at a Union Avenue apartment complex. Everyone appeared to be having a good time. As the hours passed, however, the mood changed, a prosecutor said Thursday. For unknown reasons, Moris Gilmete pulled a gun. His wife shouted, “You’re scaring me […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Tulare shooting, police say

TULARE, Calif. ( )- A fatal shooting in Tulare on Saturday left one person dead and two others injured, including a teen, according to the Tulare Police Department. Police say they received several calls of a shooting near the Tulare Cemetery in the 300 block of South Blackstone Street, starting around 1:20 a.m on Saturday.
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Four arrested in Porterville on charges relating to firearms

TULARE COUNTY – It became a neighborhood affair after shots were heard in Porterville and two juveniles and two adults were arrested for several charges relating to firearms. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Wednesday Aug. 31, TCSO deputies were called to a home in the...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET 17

Suspect in shooting of Benny Alcala Jr. in custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The suspect in a shooting that killed correctional counselor Benny Alcala Jr. is in custody, according to the Kern County court system. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Robert Pernell Roberts around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of South Real Road. He was booked into the Kern County Jail around 2:34 a.m. Friday, according to booking records.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Woman charged with animal cruelty out on bail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Thursday reduced bail by more than $100,000 for a woman charged with running an unlicensed boarding and training operation where dead and neglected animals were found. Bail for Annie Schreiber was reduced from $140,000 to $25,000 following a motion brought by her attorney, Jared Thompson, according to court […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on South Union Avenue: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning on South Union Avenue, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of South Union Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. for a report of a man who was struck by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET 17

Police identify suspect in killing of correctional counselor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Thursday identified a man wanted on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a correctional counselor outside the Target on Stockdale Highway. Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, is wanted in the Aug. 24 shooting that killed Benny Alcala, police said. He’s described as...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy