Who Is Mason on GENERAL HOSPITAL?
The mysterious Mason on GENERAL HOSPITAL has viewers wondering exactly who the guy is and what he’s after in Port Charles! The character first appeared in the June 15, 2022, episode, although his face was not seen. When Mason resurfaced in the July 20 show, he was played by actor Nathanyael Grey, who has had roles in the films Dead South and A Machete Killer. While Mason remains quite the mystery, here’s what we know so far!
General Hospital Shake-Up: By Week’s End, Two Couples Could Be Over… and Two New Ones Could Be Paired
Romance — and trouble — is in the air at the Quartermaine picnic!. The moment General Hospital‘s Leo began whipping up a batch of “Sicilian thunderbolt,” we started having flashbacks to that time All My Children‘s David accidentally dosed half of Pine Valley with Libidozone. And while the boy’s love potion seemed harmless enough, we can’t imagine that even this show — with it’s much-discussed pacing problems — would spend two days in the kitchen with Leo and not have it going somewhere.
General Hospital Game-Changer: The Future of ‘Millow’ — and Willow’s Very Life — Hinges On a ‘Huge Decision’
She’s had her fair share of upset as of late and how she decides to move forward could change her life forever. On Tuesday, August 16, General Hospital viewers watched as Terry confirmed the news to Willow that she has leukemia. Willow, of course, was concerned about her unborn child and though Terry wanted to finalize a treatment plan, Willow promised to be in touch and left the hospital in shock.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/5/22: Sonny Steps Up!
These new GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers are full of celebrations, surprises, and confessions! Brando worries about Sasha as she gets bad news from Lucy, Trina asks Rory an important question, Jordan’s presence at Trina’s party has Portia feeling unsettled, Cameron is shocked by Spencer’s decision, Josslyn and Dex grow closer, Brook Lynn catches Chase off guard, and Sonny holds all the power when someone needs a favor!
The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone
On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?
Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
Kelly Thiebaud Is Leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL
Prepare to say goodbye to Britt once again as Kelly Thiebaud wraps up her latest run and leaves GENERAL HOSPITAL this fall. “Excited to be back on STATION 19 stirring up trouble!” she enthused on Instagram. Deadline is reporting Thiebaud’s exit from GH in November as she prepares...
Emma Samms Returning to ‘General Hospital’ After Two Years of Long COVID
Holly Sutton is coming back! After a battle with long COVID, Emma Samms is officially returning to General Hospital to pick up where her character’s storyline left off back in 2020 before she contracted the virus. When we last saw Holly in September 2020, she was presumed dead, though...
‘General Hospital’ Cast Stunned by Surprise Return of Chloe Lanier as Nelle: “NO WAY”
Port Charles’ favorite antagonist is coming back. After two years, General Hospital is reviving Chloe Lanier’s character, Nelle, who we last saw plunging to her death (or so we thought). The actress will be making her short-term return to the ABC soap opera the week of Sept. 5.
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
General Hospital Toys With a Rematch That’d Be So Hot, Port Charles Would Be Reduced to Ashes
We hadn’t even considered the possibility that General Hospital might revisit Sonny and Ava’s love/hate relationship, not as anything more than co-parents and sparring partners. But then all the cards in the deck got reshuffled. Suddenly, Ava is through with Nikolas. And although Sonny is committed to Nina,...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Sally Takes Down the Newmans, Reunites With Adam
'The Young and the Restless' character Sally Spectra will uncover the Newman family's involvement in Ashland Locke's death.
What Happened to Roman on DAYS OF OUR LIVES
The history of Roman Brady on DAYS OF OUR LIVES can be a little confusing, so we’re here to tray and straighten things out for you if you need it! The character first appeared in December 1981 and was played by Wayne Northrop until his exit in 1984. Roman returned to the canvas in January 1986, played by Drake Hogestyn, although in 1991, Northrop returned to reclaim his role. (We’ll get to that in a bit!) After his departure in 1994, Roman remained off-camera until the character was recast with Josh Taylor in July 1997. (This surprised some DAYS fans as Taylor had previously played Chris Kositchek on the soap!)
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
Say Goodbye to Dr. Britt Westbourne: Kelly Thiebaud Will Leave ‘General Hospital’ to Join ‘Station 19’ Season 6
From the hospital to the fire station: it appears that General Hospital’s favorite villain, Kelly Thiebaud, will be saying goodbye to the ABC drama in the next few months as she returns to her role in the sixth season of Station 19. Thiebaud, who plays Dr. Britt Westbourne, has...
‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
‘The Young and the Restless’: Is the Show Preempted for Labor Day 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are wondering if a new episode of the soap opera will air on Labor Day.
James Patrick Stuart will be off General Hospital while taping The Villains of Valley View
When James Patrick Stuart began the first season of The Villains of Valley View his General Hospital fans were concerned that he was leaving the ABC soap. Stuart's character Valentin Cassadine was not shown for quite some time but once filming for the Disney sitcom was over the actor returned to GH.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/12/22: Can Portia Save Trina?
The future is in question in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Dante questions Cody as Britt, Obrecht, and Scott discuss his story, Jordan is unsure of Rory, TJ has bad news for Trina, and Portia is desperate to do whatever it takes to keep her daughter from going to prison!. After...
