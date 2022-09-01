Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged criminal trespass following an incident Friday morning. An RPD report said at 5:40 a.m. the 27-year old allegedly refused to leave a business in the 1500 block of West Harvard Avenue, after being ordered to by an officer and an employee. He was detained on a second-degree count and was also held for a parole violation. The suspect was jailed without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY DAMAGING HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly damaging Halloween decorations in front of a home early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:00 a.m. the 24-year old was contacted in the 800 block of Southeast Jackson Street where the incident allegedly took place. He was charged with second-degree counts of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $7,500.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged harassment incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just after 9:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of James Wall allegedly punching a random male while the victim was pumping gas at a business in the 3100 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The 38-year old was charged with harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and for a parole violation. Wall was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ID THEFT, COMPUTER CRIMES
A Roseburg man was jailed on identity theft and computer crime charges by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. 38-year old Christopher Page was contacted in the 400 block of Northwest Cecil Avenue. Page was detained for allegedly using a victim’s credit cards at two businesses in Roseburg. Charges included two counts each of unauthorized use of a credit card, identity theft, second-degree attempted theft and computer crime. Page was released later in the day.
nbc16.com
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands
EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
nbc16.com
Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly
EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as ‘school resource officer’) was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
nbc16.com
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED SCHOOL BUS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged incident on a school bus Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 3:20 p.m.38-year old Amber Edwards allegedly got onto a school bus near the intersection of West Lookingglass Road and West Godeck Avenue to argue with the bus driver and refused to leave.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT
Sutherlin Police jailed a man for an alleged assault incident on Wednesday. An SPD report said just before 4:30 p.m. 37-year Dylan Thatcher disagreed with another man’s driving and followed him through town. Thatcher then allegedly stopped in the middle lane of travel in the 800 block of East Central Avenue, and punched the victim in the face repeatedly, knocking him unconscious.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
kezi.com
Suspect arrested, accused of arson related to fire that gutted apartment building
EUGENE, Ore. – A suspect has been arrested in the case of an August 2 fire that burned out an apartment building and left residents homeless, the Eugene Police Department says. EPD says officers have arrested Avery Jerome Boyle, 47, of Eugene, in connection to an apartment fire in...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
kezi.com
Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. Officials said they were called to the scene of a possible structure fire in the 979 block of Patterson Street in Eugene at 3:56 a.m. Monday. Fire crews said the fire started at an abandoned building located next to the Patterson House and was upgraded to a two-alarm fire after the abandoned building became fully involved. The fire upgraded to a three-alarm fire after the Patterson House caught on fire.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
A woman was jailed for alleged multiple incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 10:25 a.m. 68-year old Suzanne Dickson was contacted at her residence in the 2800 block of Fisher Road, northwest of Roseburg. The report said the deputy had probable cause to detain the suspect for a case taken on August 21st where she allegedly cut a panel of a victim’s wire fencing and went on his property. In the second case, Dickson reportedly trespassed onto the victim’s property and stole his game camera.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WINSTON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an incident in Winston early Monday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. Winston officers contacted the suspect in the 100 block of Northwest Douglas Avenue and knew he was a suspect in an RPD restraining order violation case. RPD officers responded and took the 42-year old suspect into custody. During a search, the man allegedly was found to have a butterfly knife in his possession.
kptv.com
FOUND: Lane County deputies seek help locating missing 88-year-old woman with dementia
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered elderly woman. Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Dorena/Cottage Grove area at around 10 a.m. on Thursday and has not yet returned. The sheriff’s office said Peschel has multiple medical issues including dementia.
theashlandchronicle.com
SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Arrests Domestic Violence Suspect, Seizes 40 Firearms, 150 Lbs. Illegal Cannabis
RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team served a search warrant early yesterday morning at a residence on the 2000 block of Crowfoot Road outside of Eagle Point. JCSO Patrol utilized SWAT, K9, and the Crisis Negotiators Team (CNT) to serve the warrant due to firearm threats made by the suspect towards law enforcement.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Sept. 1
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 30, 3:40 a.m., Hull St. & John Topits, “CBPD served two warrants,” on 50-year old Matthew Wade Livingston charging Curry Co. SO FTA on Disorderly Conduct II; Medford PD charging FTA on Unlawful Use of Weapon, “Livingston cited in lieu of custody.”
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENTS CITED FOR ALLEGED DOG PROBLEM AT DUCK POND
Two transients were cited for an alleged dog problem incident in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. officers approached the pair at their camp at the duck pond to post it for cleaning. They were approached by two adult pit bulls and a pit bull puppy. All three dogs were not on a leash.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGEDLY BRINGING METH TO POLICE STATION
A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to the police station. A Roseburg Police report said Friday at 11:45 a.m. the 32-year old went to the Public Safety Center to retrieve some property being held for safekeeping. A violation amount of meth was allegedly located in his backpack. He was cited and released.
