Karnes City, TX

mysoutex.com

Lady Pirates volleyball fall to Cuero

The Sinton Lady Pirates traveled to Cuero Tuesday and suffered a 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 11-25 non-district loss to the Lady Gobblers. Kaylen Serrano finished the match with seven aces, 11 assists and 10 digs followed by Macey Hill with 11 digs and 10 kills. Sydney Mutchler added four aces and eight digs, Lila McClain had nine digs, Autumn Galvan picked up six kills and one block, Lindsey Puente had 16 assists, Hailey Burch finished with three kills and a block, Swayd Dockens turned in three kills and a block, Krista Reagan had four kills and Ava Mata added three.
CUERO, TX
mysoutex.com

Lady Owls tumble against Ingleside

The Odem Lady Owls ran into Class 4A, state-ranked Ingleside Tuesday night and suffered a 22-25, 11-25, 17-25 loss at Owl Gym. Bella Salinas paced the Lady Owls with 10 digs and three aces, Alysha Beltran finished with eight assists and eight digs, Dezirae Moreno picked up four kills and Zoey Garcia added three for Odem.
ODEM, TX
kgns.tv

Panthers Can’t Hold Halftime Lead

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the teams tied at 20 going to the 4th quarter, it’s Flour Bluff that comes up with the only score over the final 12 minutes, leaving the Panthers on the wrong end of a 27-20 final score and dropping their record to 0-2 on the season.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
12newsnow.com

Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Texas high school, mother alleges

SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
mysoutex.com

San Pat County Walk Across Texas begins Sept. 5

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in San Patricio County will begin its 2022 Walk Across Texas! Program Monday, Sept. 5. The Walk Across Texas! is a free online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight team members are encouraged...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Sinton chamber bringing back fiddlers

The Sinton Fiddlers Fest once brought fiddlers from around the Coastal Bend to compete for a coveted first place trophy and a large chunk of prize money. While the competition has been missing from the city for a while, it seems as if the popular fest is tuning its keys for a much anticipated return.
SINTON, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Veteran Yoakum principal steps in at SHS just before school starts

Longtime Yoakum High School Principal Chris Wegener is now the principal at Shiner High School, following the late summer departure of Brian McGraw, the former high school principal, who was lured away by Ganado ISD to serve as superintendent of schools at the Jackson County district. McGraw officially signed his Ganado employment contract on Aug. 4, which didn’t leave Shiner much time at all to…
YOAKUM, TX
mysoutex.com

Port to establish solar farm in San Pat County

The Port of Corpus Christi continues its run of supporting renewable energy with a new solar farm project located in San Patricio County. On Aug. 16 port commissioners approved a lease agreement with Buckeye Partners L.P. that will establish the first solar farm in the 100-year history of the Port. The 81,000+ panel project will be located in San Patricio County on 136.69 acres of Port of Corpus Christi property near Midway Junction.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

One hospitalized after Labor Day shooting on Agnes St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized early Monday morning after a shooting on Agnes St., according to Corpus Christi Police Department officials. Officers with the CCPD were called to the 3000 block of Agnes St. right around 5 a.m. on Labor Day in reference to calls about a shooting in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

G-PISD celebrates achievements of accountability ratings

Gregory-Portland ISD schools are celebrating their students’ academic growth earned and evident with the district’s 2022 State Accountability Ratings from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The district received a “B” overall rating for 2022, an achievement Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said is well earned following two years of learning...
PORTLAND, TX

