If you've ever tried to top a cupcake with a swirl of whipped cream, only to have the whipped cream lose its shape and turn into something more akin to a puddle, then you're in need of this recipe for stabilized whipped cream. "Stabilized whipped cream is made with a combination of heavy cream and additional cornstarch," explains recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge. "This results in a cream that is less likely to deflate." So instead of being left with "puddles" of whipped cream on top of your homemade pies, puddings, or cookies, you get to enjoy the bakery-style swirls of airy sweetness that look as good as they taste.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO