Papa Johns Just Scored A Touchdown With Its New Pizza
Papa Johns has been stepping up its innovation game lately. The respectful third-place fast food pizza joint, behind Domino's and Pizza Hut, has always maintained its pace as a go-to spot for those looking for a quick slice or pie. And while it has invented some new and steadfast innovations in the past, including the first pizza dipping sauce (per Eater) and the first nationwide online ordering system, both of which are staples in the fast food pizza world today.
The Unexpected Way Texas Roadhouse Makes Its Chili
Whether it's serving up gigantic steaks, buckets of peanuts, or maintaining an enjoyable country atmosphere, Texas Roadhouse markets itself as big and bold as the state they're named after. Although Texas Roadhouse is not actually from Texas, the steakhouse still tries its best to bring a little bit of the Lone Star state everywhere it goes, one honky-tonk step at a time.
Baja Fresh Menu Items Ranked Worst To Best
A good philosophy behind serving food is something that will always draw in new customers and retain existing ones. At Baja Fresh, a Mexican grill that prides itself on always using fresh ingredients as opposed to the stuff in tin cans that so many other spots serve, their philosophy is simple: "Life should be full of variety, zest, and positive energy, energized by good health and good nutrition." Ain't that the truth. If you're craving a meal comprised of fresh natural ingredients instead of all the sodium, saturated fats, and oils prevalent in most eateries, a trip to Baja Fresh should be on your to-do list.
How The Pandemic Changed Chick-Fil-A's First 100 Promotion
Nobody can argue that the COVID-19 pandemic changed life in many ways, and one of the most affected markets was the food industry. For one, more than 100,000 restaurants went out of business in the United States alone, per QSR. As restaurants shuttered their dining rooms, the focus shifted to delivery and takeout. "There were a lot of restaurants that didn't offer those services, specifically delivery, at the beginning of the pandemic," cofounder of Brizo FoodMetrics Trevor Shimizu said.
Andrew Zimmern's Secret Step To Leveling Up Burgers
Whether it's a Labor Day barbecue or a joyous meal any other time of year, it's always time to have family and friends over for the perfect hamburger. Hamburgers are part of the American fabric. This sandwich is such a large part of our DNA that Quartz reveals that if the amount of meat consumed by Americans were measured in burgers, the average person eats 2.4 burgers a day, adding up to a whopping 50 billion burgers a year. Yep, the United States thinks this staple is kind of sublime, and luckily Andrew Zimmern is sharing his secret step to leveling up this classic backyard picnic staple.
National Cheese Pizza Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
Pizza. Just the word is enough to make your mouth water. Whether you enjoy yours with onion and pepperoni or with more unique toppings, if you are a true pizza fan then you probably know today is National Cheese Pizza Day, specifically honoring the OG version of pizza. Of course, so many of our favorite foods and beverages have a "National Day." A few fan favorites include National Taco Day, which is coming up in October, and National Ice Cream Day, which lands in July.
Why Kellogg's Stopped Selling Yogos
Regardless of when you grew up, you likely had favorite snacks that were discontinued for no apparent reason. As adults, we know about "demand" and "cost-effectiveness" and all that jazz, but as kids, all we knew was that we would never again get to eat our favorite lunch box snacks. No more Hi-C Ecto Coolers, Butterfinger BB's, or Keebler Magic Middles. No more Yogos.
Creamy Shrimp Dip Recipe
When you need to find a snack for a party, game night, book club, or backyard gathering, one of the easiest and most obvious options out there is chips and dip. This simple pairing is convenient, versatile, and easy to mindlessly snack on. Sure, you could pick up a jar of your favorite salsa, hummus, or onion dip, but anyone can do that. Why not take things to the next level? With just a few ingredients and a blender, you can surprise guests at your next get-together with this savory, indulgent creamy shrimp dip, courtesy of recipe developer Susan Olayinka, who runs the blog The Flexible Fridge.
Garlicky Grilled Zucchini Recipe
Zucchini may not be everyone's favorite vegetable, but there are ways to make it pretty palatable. Zucchini bread is everyone's standby when they find themselves "blessed" with a gift of this overabundant vegetable, but recipe developer Jennine Bryant suggests grilling it, instead. She says that this grilled zucchini dish is "fresh and full of flavor," adding that the garlic she uses "perfectly complement[s] the sweetness of the grilled zucchini." The way she likes to apply this seasoning is to rub a cut clove over the zucchini, telling us this technique "really impart[s] the flavor of the garlic."
Stabilized Whipped Cream Recipe
If you've ever tried to top a cupcake with a swirl of whipped cream, only to have the whipped cream lose its shape and turn into something more akin to a puddle, then you're in need of this recipe for stabilized whipped cream. "Stabilized whipped cream is made with a combination of heavy cream and additional cornstarch," explains recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge. "This results in a cream that is less likely to deflate." So instead of being left with "puddles" of whipped cream on top of your homemade pies, puddings, or cookies, you get to enjoy the bakery-style swirls of airy sweetness that look as good as they taste.
