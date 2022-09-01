ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland BOE approves measures for upcoming school year

The Cortland Enlarged City School District Board of Education (BOE) held a meeting recently to hear about the summer curriculum writing and to approve several measures for the upcoming year. Cortland’s next BOE meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept.13 in the Kauffman Center. Curriculum Creation. The board...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Dock talks continue in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Regional Farmers Market

A trip to the Broome County Regional Farmers Market is a great way to get out and connect with others in the community. The market is free to attend and contains many local vendors and farmers, each with unique produce and products to buy. The Broome County Regional Farmers Market...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homer, NY
Sports
City
Homer, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hupstate Circus Festival flips into Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Circus Culture had acrobats and other circus artists flip into Ithaca this Labor Day Weekend for the 2nd Annual Hupstate Circus Festival. The event brought in dozens of circus artists to perform in multiple shows over the course of the holiday weekend. The festival features 13 shows to watch from September 2nd to the 5th. Circus Culture aims to attract more people to circus arts with the festival by making most of the weekend's events free of charge.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Sept. 3

Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Sept. 2, the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Htec#Buses Make Big Impression
ithaca.com

Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed

Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Sports
localsyr.com

2 adults, 1 child dead in Oneida County crash

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Details released on three incidents in Ithaca Friday

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police published a batch of press releases related to three unrelated incidents in the City of Ithaca that took place throughout Friday. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers on the scene attempted to interview the involved parties and were informed that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police said that they observed the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband before fleeing on foot.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy