ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Circus Culture had acrobats and other circus artists flip into Ithaca this Labor Day Weekend for the 2nd Annual Hupstate Circus Festival. The event brought in dozens of circus artists to perform in multiple shows over the course of the holiday weekend. The festival features 13 shows to watch from September 2nd to the 5th. Circus Culture aims to attract more people to circus arts with the festival by making most of the weekend's events free of charge.

ITHACA, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO