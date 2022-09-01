Read full article on original website
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland BOE approves measures for upcoming school year
The Cortland Enlarged City School District Board of Education (BOE) held a meeting recently to hear about the summer curriculum writing and to approve several measures for the upcoming year. Cortland’s next BOE meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept.13 in the Kauffman Center. Curriculum Creation. The board...
WKTV
NYS Department of Health updates COVID-19 guidelines ahead of return to school
The New York State Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 recommendations following the release of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Oneida County Health Department is following suit and adopting the new guidance. The CDC has also released updated recommendations for in-person learning and...
whcuradio.com
Dock talks continue in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Regional Farmers Market
A trip to the Broome County Regional Farmers Market is a great way to get out and connect with others in the community. The market is free to attend and contains many local vendors and farmers, each with unique produce and products to buy. The Broome County Regional Farmers Market...
NewsChannel 36
Hupstate Circus Festival flips into Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Circus Culture had acrobats and other circus artists flip into Ithaca this Labor Day Weekend for the 2nd Annual Hupstate Circus Festival. The event brought in dozens of circus artists to perform in multiple shows over the course of the holiday weekend. The festival features 13 shows to watch from September 2nd to the 5th. Circus Culture aims to attract more people to circus arts with the festival by making most of the weekend's events free of charge.
Two New York Counties Have Highest Tax Rates In Country
No one likes paying taxes. Especially more taxes than everyone else. Here in New York, we know that we pay some of the highest taxes in the country and there are some places you will definitely want to avoid living due to high property tax rates. According to www.taxmypropertyfairly.com, there...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Sept. 3
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Sept. 2, the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low.
fox40jackson.com
NY man who cycled across America settles down in this city: ‘Smoother transition than I thought’
Bob Barnes, the man who cycled to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, is already planning his next journey. Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, rode his bicycle a total of 16,661 miles across the country in 359 days. After following his journey, Fox News Digital spoke with...
Audible Alarm Sounds on Court Street in Binghamton for Months
The incessant beeping of what may be a fire alarm system can be heard in the heart of downtown Binghamton... and no one seems inclined to shut it off. The noise has been emanating from inside the closed Galaxy Brewing Company craft beer establishment at 41 Court Street for several months.
Here’s your chance to stand with Syracuse’s famous ‘passengers’ on historic train platform
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The public is finally getting a chance to stand with the famous ghost people who have been waiting for decades on an abandoned Syracuse railroad platform for the trains that no longer come. Businessman Tom Hornstein bought the former New York Central mail building at 400 Burnet...
Reddit Users Suggest ‘Don’t Move To Rome New York’- But Why?
Even though the "Copper City" has played a pretty big role in United States history, those on Reddit are suggesting to not move to Rome. But, why?. On a post in the Reddit board for Upstate New York titled "Why not Rome?", one poster asked why people are hating on the Rome region:
Infant fatally struck by vehicle in the Town of Fayette
The infant was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Binghamton Native Works to Bring Faster Internet Service to City
A company founded by a Seton Catholic Central High School graduate is working to expand its broadband internet service in the Binghamton area. Mark Murphy, who was born and raised in the city, founded Greenlight Networks more than a decade ago. In recent months, Greenlight crews have been installing high-speed...
ithaca.com
Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed
Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
City of Binghamton road closure
According to the City of Binghamton, Glenwood Avenue, between Clinton Street and Prospect Street, will be closed beginning on September 6th for the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project.
Broome Health Officials Advise: Don’t Wait for New COVID Booster
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the use of the updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna that add the latest variants of the coronavirus mutations’ spike proteins to the composition of the shot. CDC Director, Doctor Rochelle Walensky endorsed the Advisory Committee on...
localsyr.com
2 adults, 1 child dead in Oneida County crash
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.
localsyr.com
Golf club kitchen fails its health inspection with two critical violations: August 14-20
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of August 14 to August 20, 2022. Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus failed its health inspection with two critical violations and five other violations. The two critical violations were related to...
Restaurant inspections: Coolers not working in 1 failure; 49 satisfactory; 1 corrects previous violations
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 14 to 20:
Details released on three incidents in Ithaca Friday
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police published a batch of press releases related to three unrelated incidents in the City of Ithaca that took place throughout Friday. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers on the scene attempted to interview the involved parties and were informed that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police said that they observed the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband before fleeing on foot.
