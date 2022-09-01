Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Illinois, Chicago Expected To Receive New COVID Boosters Next Week
Illinois is expecting to receive nearly 600-thousand doses of the updated COVID-19 booster shots next year. Chicago anticipates around 150-thousand initial doses. The new boosters, which target omicron subvariants, were authorized by the FDA yesterday. The CDC advisory committee is expected to consider them today. Colin McIntyre/jb Copyright © 2022...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Omicron-Targeted Booster Shots On Their Way to Illinois, Chicago
Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave new, 'bivalent' COVID booster shots their blessing, the vaccine, specifically targeting the highly contagious omicron subvariants, are on their way to Illinois and Chicago. And that's good news, Chicago's top doctor says, for this winter and fall -- a time...
KHBS
Pharmacies and hospitals across Arkansas preparing to administer updated booster shots
Soon, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available to go into the arms of Americans. This is in the hopes of preventing a fall surge of the virus. Pfizer's updated vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna's updated vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters are designed to target the omicron subvariants.
University of Illinois at Chicago epidemiologist explains newest COVID-19 booster
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a COVID-19 booster shot which specifically targets the omicron variant.The goal is to make the new booster available this fall ahead of an expected winter surge of cases.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke a Dr. Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist from the University of Illinois at Chicago, who said since the coronavirus mutates, experts want to get to a point where they can predict what strain to immunize for.In approving the potent vaccine, the FDA is aiming to keep people free of COVID-19. The bivalent booster is made up of two vaccines."One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.
Chicago's Top Doctor Reveals Which COVID Symptoms She Experienced
Chicago's top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like. Having contracted the virus for the first time last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she got sick during a family vacation.
Herald & Review
What could California’s phase-out of fossil fuel cars mean for you?
California is on its way to banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, approved Aug. 25 by the California Air Resources Board, would require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California to be zero emissions by 2035. While it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/1/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two year audit from the Illinois Auditor General released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. Of the 26 compliance findings, 23 showed significant problems. Among the findings was a failure to maintain accurate and complete data.
Three Reasons You Should Definitely Get Gas This Weekend in Illinois
Heads up, you just might want to fill your tank today, tomorrow or this weekend if you're out and about in Illinois. Gas prices have been the talk of the town for this entire summer and let's face it, the entire year, but if you haven't noticed, for the last few weeks, gas prices have actually been trending down.
spotonillinois.com
Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'
Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
collinsvilledailynews.com
Governor Pritzker Announces up to $100 Million in Grants to Advance Anti-Violence Funding
CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. This funding, part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the City of Chicago as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities. This $100 million builds on $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
SNAP benefits backlog continues; state workers say they need help too
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said an increase in applications and staffing shortages has made the backlog even more challenging.
Herald & Review
Bailey centers campaign for governor on faith, praying to unite voters against Pritzker
Darren Bailey says his entry into politics, including his successful bid to be the Republican nominee for governor, came after he couldn’t find or wasn’t satisfied with those seeking public office. “So Cindy and I fasted and we prayed, as did our family, and the encouragement came from...
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
UPMATTERS
Associated Bank closing three local branches, others across Wisconsin & Illinois
(WFRV) – Associated Bank intends to close 13 total branches in Wisconsin and Illinois, and consolidate them into existing branches. Associated Bank tells Local 5 that on August 19 an announcement on its intent to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin. Additionally, six branches in Illinois are also getting consolidating.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
Iowa Affected by Early Stages of New, Deadly Animal-Borne Disease
According to the Des Moines Register, there were 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state of Iowa as of August 25, and at-risk Iowans continue to receive the vaccine for it as it becomes available. We now have news of another animal-borne disease that is spreading, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture is making residents aware.
Comments / 3