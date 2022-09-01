ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois, Chicago Expected To Receive New COVID Boosters Next Week

Illinois is expecting to receive nearly 600-thousand doses of the updated COVID-19 booster shots next year. Chicago anticipates around 150-thousand initial doses. The new boosters, which target omicron subvariants, were authorized by the FDA yesterday. The CDC advisory committee is expected to consider them today. Colin McIntyre/jb Copyright © 2022...
University of Illinois at Chicago epidemiologist explains newest COVID-19 booster

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a COVID-19 booster shot which specifically targets the omicron variant.The goal is to make the new booster available this fall ahead of an expected winter surge of cases.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke a Dr. Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist from the University of Illinois at Chicago, who said since the coronavirus mutates, experts want to get to a point where they can predict what strain to immunize for.In approving the potent vaccine, the FDA is aiming to keep people free of COVID-19. The bivalent booster is made up of two vaccines."One...
Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.
Chicago's Top Doctor Reveals Which COVID Symptoms She Experienced

Chicago's top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like. Having contracted the virus for the first time last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she got sick during a family vacation.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/1/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two year audit from the Illinois Auditor General released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. Of the 26 compliance findings, 23 showed significant problems. Among the findings was a failure to maintain accurate and complete data.
Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'

Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Governor Pritzker Announces up to $100 Million in Grants to Advance Anti-Violence Funding

CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. This funding, part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the City of Chicago as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities. This $100 million builds on $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Iowa Affected by Early Stages of New, Deadly Animal-Borne Disease

According to the Des Moines Register, there were 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state of Iowa as of August 25, and at-risk Iowans continue to receive the vaccine for it as it becomes available. We now have news of another animal-borne disease that is spreading, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture is making residents aware.
