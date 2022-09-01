Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Death of Chester BenningtonSam H ArnoldLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council candidates start picking-up endorsements
Without the weather cues to mark the seasons, Californians track the passage of time via seasonal Starbucks drinks, custom candy in Target and Shen Yun commercials. While the retailers are pushing full steam ahead into the Spooky Season, political wonks have an intermediary time marked by the start of the endorsement rush.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood residents file complaints with DA over requirements to appear on the ballot
Inglewood will host local elections Nov. 8 with a final list of candidates being listed on the City Clerk’s website. Behind the scenes, 2UrbanGirls has been copied on a litany of emails from candidates filing complaints with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit over last minute requirements imposed on them by the city clerk.
piedmontexedra.com
LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food
One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Black Lives Matter lawsuit is telling
The lawsuit between the Black Lives Matter organization and Dr. Melina Abdullah are very disturbing. There have been so many questions of how the money is being spent and to allege that these “volunteers” were paying themselves $10,000 per month is…concerning. It calls into question all of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown homeless outreach sparks complaints from residents and business owners
“Those showing up for food come and never leave," said the man behind a petition calling for the relocation of Christian Outreach in Action, which some say has led to an increase in crime, violence, yelling, loitering and other problems. The post Downtown homeless outreach sparks complaints from residents and business owners appeared first on Long Beach Post.
inglewoodtoday.com
Broad field vie to unseat Butts and Dotson Nov. 8 Election puts Inglewood centerstage
Incumbent Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. and veteran District 1 City Councilmember George Dotson will face a combined nine challengers to remain in office when voters go to the polls and cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election. While most the national attention will be focused on...
Cal State Fullerton president speaks out against recent hate crime
California State University, Fullerton president, Framroze Virjee, spoke out on Twitter against a hate crime that happened at an unaffiliated apartment complex close to the campus. The university saw social media posts of dumpsters spray-painted with offensive language aimed at Black people Saturday morning. “We must stand with our Black Titans and our entire community […]
LA mayor's race: Bass campaign raises ethics concerns about Caruso's possible conflicts of interest
Rep. Karen Bass is raising questions about potential conflicts of interest developer Rick Caruso would have if he defeats her in the Los Angeles mayoral race.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Black Lives Matter members oppose subpoenas from former LA County DA
LOS ANGELES – Two Black Lives Matter members are seeking to block lawyers for former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her husband, David Lacey, from obtaining some of their medical records in a lawsuit filed after David Lacey allegedly pointed a gun at demonstrators outside the family home in 2020.
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
Santa Monica Daily Press
The City of Santa Monica and Sustainable Works are present: The Sustainable Landscape Open House
Learn how you can save water and money with Santa Monica’s Landscape Rebate Programs*:. *Cash for Grass Rebate Program and Spray-to-Drip Rebate Program. Details: smgov.net/water. Rebates available to Santa Monica-based businesses and residents only. Speak with City staff on how to apply for rebates. Speak with professional landscape consultants...
easyreadernews.com
Hermosa Police Chief, BCHD CEO in deep water, behind bars
Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron, and Beach Cities Health District CEO Tom Bakaly were in deep water, repeatedly, on Saturday, after volunteering for the Fiesta Hermosa Dunk Tank. They were joined by School Superintendent Jason Johnson, Mayor Mike Detoy, and council candidate Kieran Harrington. Sunday’s Dunk Tank volunteers are Solange Corner, of Cultured Slice at noon, Hermosa School teacher Danika Brown at 1 p.m., Chamber President Jessica Accamando at 2 p.m., Parks and Rec Commissioner Jani “I’m afraid of water” Lange at 3 p.m. and Curious’ Andrew Gawdun at 4 p.m. The Dunk Tank is located in the Hermosa Beach Community Center parking lot, next to the Ferris Wheel and other carnival rides. Hermosa Fiesta continues through Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Pasadena News
Letter to the Editor: Peafowl – Peacocks in South Pasadena Scheduled to be Ejected
Our city is close to contracting for removal of peafowl. The company to do this is Raptor Events which includes taking raptors to birthday parties and weddings. They claim to have 50 “sanctuaries” where the peafowl will go once removed. They will not release the locations of these places which they claim are located from Bakersfield to San Diego. When a councilmember, believe it was Mayor Cacciotti, asked would they not release more info “even to our city manager”, he was told no.
California jury awards $1M to teen bullied in middle school
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A California jury has awarded $1 million in damages to a teen who was bullied in middle school after her Los Angeles school district failed to protect her. A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury ruled on Wednesday that El Segundo Unified School District's negligence harmed Eleri Irons, who was 13 when the bullying began in November 2017, according to court records.
2urbangirls.com
Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council
Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
An Orange County City Could Soon Be Without A Functioning Government. Here's Why You Should Care
A judge this week removed three of the five city council members in Mission Viejo from their seats.
Black Lives Matter plaintiffs oppose medical records subpoenas
Two Black Lives Matter members are seeking to block lawyers for former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her husband, David Lacey, from obtaining some of their medical records in a lawsuit filed after David Lacey allegedly pointed a gun at demonstrators outside the family home in 2020.
Guaranteed basic income program begins for 1,000 Los Angeles County residents, providing $1K a month
Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said.
Developers reveal plans to revitalize former City Place property
The team behind the reimagined development, which was rebranded as Mosaic earlier this year, unveiled its plans for the project to the local community on Thursday evening. The post Developers reveal plans to revitalize former City Place property appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
Comments / 0