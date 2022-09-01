ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

Council candidates start picking-up endorsements

Without the weather cues to mark the seasons, Californians track the passage of time via seasonal Starbucks drinks, custom candy in Target and Shen Yun commercials. While the retailers are pushing full steam ahead into the Spooky Season, political wonks have an intermediary time marked by the start of the endorsement rush.
SANTA MONICA, CA
piedmontexedra.com

LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food

One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Black Lives Matter lawsuit is telling

The lawsuit between the Black Lives Matter organization and Dr. Melina Abdullah are very disturbing. There have been so many questions of how the money is being spent and to allege that these “volunteers” were paying themselves $10,000 per month is…concerning. It calls into question all of...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Cal State Fullerton president speaks out against recent hate crime

California State University, Fullerton president, Framroze Virjee, spoke out on Twitter against a hate crime that happened at an unaffiliated apartment complex close to the campus. The university saw social media posts of dumpsters spray-painted with offensive language aimed at Black people Saturday morning. “We must stand with our Black Titans and our entire community […]
FULLERTON, CA
#School Board
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

The City of Santa Monica and Sustainable Works are present: The Sustainable Landscape Open House

Learn how you can save water and money with Santa Monica’s Landscape Rebate Programs*:. *Cash for Grass Rebate Program and Spray-to-Drip Rebate Program. Details: smgov.net/water. Rebates available to Santa Monica-based businesses and residents only. Speak with City staff on how to apply for rebates. Speak with professional landscape consultants...
SANTA MONICA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Hermosa Police Chief, BCHD CEO in deep water, behind bars

Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron, and Beach Cities Health District CEO Tom Bakaly were in deep water, repeatedly, on Saturday, after volunteering for the Fiesta Hermosa Dunk Tank. They were joined by School Superintendent Jason Johnson, Mayor Mike Detoy, and council candidate Kieran Harrington. Sunday’s Dunk Tank volunteers are Solange Corner, of Cultured Slice at noon, Hermosa School teacher Danika Brown at 1 p.m., Chamber President Jessica Accamando at 2 p.m., Parks and Rec Commissioner Jani “I’m afraid of water” Lange at 3 p.m. and Curious’ Andrew Gawdun at 4 p.m. The Dunk Tank is located in the Hermosa Beach Community Center parking lot, next to the Ferris Wheel and other carnival rides. Hermosa Fiesta continues through Monday.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
South Pasadena News

Letter to the Editor: Peafowl – Peacocks in South Pasadena Scheduled to be Ejected

Our city is close to contracting for removal of peafowl. The company to do this is Raptor Events which includes taking raptors to birthday parties and weddings. They claim to have 50 “sanctuaries” where the peafowl will go once removed. They will not release the locations of these places which they claim are located from Bakersfield to San Diego. When a councilmember, believe it was Mayor Cacciotti, asked would they not release more info “even to our city manager”, he was told no.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
UPI News

California jury awards $1M to teen bullied in middle school

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A California jury has awarded $1 million in damages to a teen who was bullied in middle school after her Los Angeles school district failed to protect her. A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury ruled on Wednesday that El Segundo Unified School District's negligence harmed Eleri Irons, who was 13 when the bullying began in November 2017, according to court records.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council

Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
LOS ANGELES, CA

