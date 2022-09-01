Changes outlined in city sidewalk café ordinance

The City of Sun Prairie recently amended its regulations to make it easier for eating and drinking establishments to obtain required permits for sidewalk cafés.

City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said the new regulations create a more efficient process for businesses seeking to provide outdoor café style of seating for customers.

To participate, eligible facilities may be approved for a Special Use Permit by city planning staff rather than a required review by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission and approval by the Sun Prairie City Council — as long as required standards are met. Additionally, King said, sidewalk cafés are no longer limited to just restaurants and can be requested by bars and taverns.

By changing the process to allow a staff review, King estimated the approval process will change from a standard of two months to just two weeks.

Sidewalk cafés will continue to operate until 10 p.m. each evening from April 15 until Oct. 31 each year, and may only be placed where sufficient width can be maintained along the sidewalk to meet the federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

King said insurance requirements and other standards remain in place for sidewalk cafés.

Like many other city staff reviews, relief from any of the standards may be sought by requesting a Conditional Use Permit, which involves review by both the Sun Prairie Plan Commission and Sun Prairie City Council.

“It is our hope that these changes offer a simpler process for interested businesses and a greater dining experience for community members who enjoys this type of seating,” said Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler.

For additional questions about the ordinance, compliance standards or how to apply for a permit, contact the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division at 608-825-1107 or by email planning@cityofsunprairie.com.