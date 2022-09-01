ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Changes outlined in city sidewalk café ordinance

Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

The City of Sun Prairie recently amended its regulations to make it easier for eating and drinking establishments to obtain required permits for sidewalk cafés.

City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said the new regulations create a more efficient process for businesses seeking to provide outdoor café style of seating for customers.

To participate, eligible facilities may be approved for a Special Use Permit by city planning staff rather than a required review by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission and approval by the Sun Prairie City Council — as long as required standards are met. Additionally, King said, sidewalk cafés are no longer limited to just restaurants and can be requested by bars and taverns.

By changing the process to allow a staff review, King estimated the approval process will change from a standard of two months to just two weeks.

Sidewalk cafés will continue to operate until 10 p.m. each evening from April 15 until Oct. 31 each year, and may only be placed where sufficient width can be maintained along the sidewalk to meet the federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

King said insurance requirements and other standards remain in place for sidewalk cafés.

Like many other city staff reviews, relief from any of the standards may be sought by requesting a Conditional Use Permit, which involves review by both the Sun Prairie Plan Commission and Sun Prairie City Council.

“It is our hope that these changes offer a simpler process for interested businesses and a greater dining experience for community members who enjoys this type of seating,” said Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler.

For additional questions about the ordinance, compliance standards or how to apply for a permit, contact the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division at 608-825-1107 or by email planning@cityofsunprairie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun Prairie, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Sun Prairie, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake King
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
292
Followers
414
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy