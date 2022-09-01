ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

British pound could near parity with the US dollar next year as energy crisis sends economy into recession, analyst says

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2iGF_0heJ9zDS00
  • The British pound sterling is in danger of sliding further against the dollar, according to Capital Economics.
  • Chief UK economist Paul Dales wrote Wednesday that the energy crisis in Europe will push the UK into a recession.
  • The pound-dollar rate could fall to a record low of around $1.05 by mid-2023, he warned, down from $1.15 on Thursday.

The British pound sterling could slide to a new record-low against the US dollar next year as the UK economy heads toward a likely recession.

Europe's energy crisis will push the both the eurozone and UK into recession while the US experiences a milder slowdown, Capital Economics chief UK economist Paul Dales wrote in a report Wednesday.

That sets up the euro and British pound to weaken further against the dollar, he added. The euro has already fallen below parity against the dollar, with one euro trading at $0.9938 on Thursday. And by next year, the pound could get close to parity too.

The pound-dollar exchange rate could fall to a record low of around $1.05 by mid-2023, Dales warned, down from about $1.15 on Thursday.

That would be even lower than levels reached before the Plaza Accord in 1985, when one pound traded at $1.09, he noted. That agreement saw France, West Germany, Japan, the UK and US agree to let the dollar depreciate.

Meanwhile, the pound continued to drop to begin the month of September after finishing August with a 4.5% decline against the dollar, marking its worst rout since the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote.

Most global currencies have dropped against the dollar as investors bet on more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

But the pound also fell 3% against the euro last month, as inflation reached a staggering 10.1% in the UK in July. The Bank of England thinks inflation will peak at 13.3% before the end of the year, and Goldman Sachs has warned UK inflation could even top 22% early next year.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Us Dollar#British Pound#Uk Economy#Capital Economics
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

74K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy