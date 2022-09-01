Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix names new CEO

Richard Kasper has been named CEO of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix.

Kasper was serving as interim CEO since March 2021 when the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix and the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix integrated, according to a press release.

Previously, Kasper served as the president/CEO of the Jewish Community Foundation, a position he held since 2013. There, Kasper achieved significant milestones including doubling annual contributions and assets under management, increasing operating revenue by 80%, and growing the number of individual funds under management by 30%.

With more than 30 years of experience in law, nonprofit governance, community building and philanthropy, Kasper will continue to lead the organization as it focuses on cultivating a stronger and more diverse Jewish community through philanthropy and dedication to service, the press release stated.

“The CJP will honor our roots as we recognize the significant and valuable contributions that have been made in our community throughout the years,” said Kasper. “We will continue to focus on supporting community needs, being dedicated to service, and enriching Jewish lives in our community through the many programs and initiatives that touch the lives of thousands of individuals every year.”

According to Bob Silver, CJP board chair, Kasper’s extensive service to the Jewish community in the Valley and his leadership during the integration transition, means he is well-poised to lead CJP into the future.

“The board has relied on Rich’s leadership and guidance throughout the years in his role with the Foundation and most recently as our interim CEO of the newly formed organization. As CEO of the CJP, he understands the interests of our community and will continue to provide opportunities for the community to support the projects and programs they care about most.”

Some of the key initiatives that Kasper has already achieved is hiring a team of professionals with exceptional experience and launching JewishPhoenix.com, a community website that provides free access to organizations, events and information. He is also working with the CJP board on a strategic plan with input from local Jewish communal professionals and individuals that will set the framework for the CJP now and for the future.