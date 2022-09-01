ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix names new CEO

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46O6sY_0heJ9xS000

Richard Kasper has been named CEO of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix.

Kasper was serving as interim CEO since March 2021 when the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix and the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix integrated, according to a press release.

Previously, Kasper served as the president/CEO of the Jewish Community Foundation, a position he held since 2013. There, Kasper achieved significant milestones including doubling annual contributions and assets under management, increasing operating revenue by 80%, and growing the number of individual funds under management by 30%.

With more than 30 years of experience in law, nonprofit governance, community building and philanthropy, Kasper will continue to lead the organization as it focuses on cultivating a stronger and more diverse Jewish community through philanthropy and dedication to service, the press release stated.

“The CJP will honor our roots as we recognize the significant and valuable contributions that have been made in our community throughout the years,” said Kasper. “We will continue to focus on supporting community needs, being dedicated to service, and enriching Jewish lives in our community through the many programs and initiatives that touch the lives of thousands of individuals every year.”

According to Bob Silver, CJP board chair, Kasper’s extensive service to the Jewish community in the Valley and his leadership during the integration transition, means he is well-poised to lead CJP into the future.

“The board has relied on Rich’s leadership and guidance throughout the years in his role with the Foundation and most recently as our interim CEO of the newly formed organization. As CEO of the CJP, he understands the interests of our community and will continue to provide opportunities for the community to support the projects and programs they care about most.”

Some of the key initiatives that Kasper has already achieved is hiring a team of professionals with exceptional experience and launching JewishPhoenix.com, a community website that provides free access to organizations, events and information. He is also working with the CJP board on a strategic plan with input from local Jewish communal professionals and individuals that will set the framework for the CJP now and for the future.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Jewish#Cjp
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy