Families in need receive free pool fences from Child Crisis Arizona, SRP, UPFC

Prior to the Labor Day holiday, when pool parties abound, Child Crisis Arizona, Salt River Project and United Phoenix Firefighters Charities installed nine free pool fences for families in need in the cities of Avondale, Buckeye, Chandler, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix and Surprise.

The nonprofit organizations urgently remind families to keep little ones safe around water, a press release stated. A total of 33 families living in Maricopa County applied to be awarded a new pool fence at no cost.

“As a committee, we selected the winning recipients based on the number of young children in the household, financial need and special circumstances that could increase the dangers of an unfenced pool such as children with special needs and elderly relatives at home caring for young children,” Caitlin Sageng, family resources manager of Child Crisis Arizona, said in the release.

Each of the families awarded with free pool fences will also participate in a virtual Water Safety Workshop led by a Safe Kids coordinator, which is offered throughout the year and open to anyone.

SRP and UPFC launched its Pool Fence Safety Program about 20 years ago, which provides funding for families that are financially unable to afford pool barriers and have young children. Child Crisis Arizona joined the effort this year as the program coordinator, which aligns with the organization’s Safe Kids of Maricopa County program.

The total sponsorship was $35,000. Twenty-five thousand was funded by SRP and the UPFC raised $10,000 to support the program.

“As the largest provider of water in the Valley for the past century, water safety is paramount at SRP,” Regina Lane, SRP community engagement strategist, said in the release. “Research shows that secure pool fencing can prevent about 75% of water-related drownings of unsupervised children. SRP is committed to improving the quality of life for the people we serve. Through our various drowning prevention outreach programs and contributions, we hope to help parents with the education and resources they need to keep their children safe around water.”

“The installation of pool barriers continues to be a key factor in the prevention of child drownings,” David Ramirez with UPFC said in the release. “There is nothing more aggressive in preventing tragedies than putting in a pool fence. Child drownings are truly a community problem. We are encouraged to have organizations like SRP and Child Crisis Arizona step up and lead this effort.”

Applications are closed for this year, but if a family wants to apply early, they can visit Child Crisis Arizona’s website at childcrisisaz.org/pool-fence-safety-program. English and Spanish applications available.