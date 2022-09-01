ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 8

Rockaphobic
3d ago

It's high time that something is done about the war crimes being committed by Russians on a daily basis

Reply
6
Dennis Sanchez
4d ago

Geneva convention violations needs to be enforced! send nato to enforce it!!

Reply
6
Related
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Sidner
Business Insider

Ukrainian hackers created fake profiles of attractive women to trick Russian soldiers into sharing their location, report says. Days later, the base was blown up.

Ukrainian hackers duped Russian soldiers into talking to them, the FT reported. The hackers set up fake social-media accounts and posed as attractive women, the FT said. The hackers said the soldiers sent them pictures, which they geolocated and sent to the military. Ukrainian hackers set up fake accounts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crime#Kyiv#Russian Soldiers#Perpetrators#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Explosions at a Russian base knocked out over half the Black Sea fleet's combat jets, crippling its warfighting ability, Western officials and intelligence say

Recent explosions at a Russian base in occupied Crimea damaged multiple combat aircraft. Over half Russia's Black Sea fleet's combat jets are knocked out, Western intel and officials said. Ukraine did not immediately claim public responsibility for the apparent attack, but it has celebrated it. Recent explosions widely considered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
AFP

Ukraine's shadow army tracking the Russian troops

Crouched in bushes on the shores of the Dnipro River, two young Ukrainian men dressed in army gear stalked Russian troops through the camera of a remote-controlled drone. Their job is to gather intelligence on Russian troop movements and positions before passing it on to the Ukrainian armed forces.
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy