fox26houston.com
Shooting in Arena Theatre parking lot leaves man dead, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Arena Theatre, where a concert was held on Sunday night, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of the Southwest Freeway near Fondren Road. Law enforcement officers from various...
Man shows up to west Houston store with gunshot wound, later dies at hospital
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Sunday night in west Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, a man showed up at a store on Briar Forest Drive at the intersection of Wilcrest, which is just outside of Beltway 8. He had been shot and flagged the store clerk down to get help.
HPD: Suspected CVS robbers crash into SE Houston creek, arrested after hour-long police chase
HPD said the robbery suspects led them on an hour-long chase across the city and threw guns and money out the window along a freeway.
Innocent driver killed during police chase after suspect crashes stolen car in Pasadena: Webster PD
Officers said the 17-year-old suspect refused to stop and crashed into three other vehicles on the Beltway feeder at Spencer Highway.
fox26houston.com
Man dies in shooting after altercation outside Houston convenience store: HPD
HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows two men in an altercation before a deadly shooting outside a Houston convenience store, police say. The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of N Main Street. According to police, video shows the men two men getting into an altercation...
KHOU
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
fox26houston.com
Driver fled after hitting boy, 12, with autism who wandered from home: HCSO
A driver fled after hitting a 12-year-old boy with autism who had wandered away from his home on Monday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. The boy was found in the 5700 block of Greenhouse Road and taken to the hospital. Around that time, the sheriff’s office says,...
fox26houston.com
$300K bond for teen accused of leading police on chase that ended in deadly crash
WEBSTER, Texas - Bond was set at $300,000 for a teen accused of leading Webster police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash. Christopher Romero, 17, is charged with felony murder. Authorities identified the man who died in the early Sunday morning crash as Ronaldo Del Real Gonzalez.
KHOU
Suspect identified in double murder in north Houston
Nathan Miller has been charged with capital murder and his bond was denied. He's due back in court on Tuesday.
Man arrested after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
According to court documents, US Customs and Border Patrol contacted police, saying they recognized Benavides-Cornelio after he crossed the border illegally four different times.
fox26houston.com
Teen shot in northwest Harris County dies at hospital, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A teen is dead after being shot in northwest Harris County on Monday morning. Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of Steubner Hill Dr. around 8:35 a.m. The deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old Black male in...
Caught on camera: West Houston eyeglass store robbed by armed men
HOUSTON — Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of eyeglass frames from a Tanglewood store. It happened in the middle of the day when employees and a customer were inside the store. The owner said her shop has been targeted twice in the last two months.
fox26houston.com
Teen arrested after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to deadly crash
WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities have a teenager in custody accused of leading them on a chase with a stolen vehicle that ended with a deadly crash in Webster. Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver, later identified as Christopher Romero, 17, kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
16-year-old found shot to death on roadside in north Liberty County, deputies say
Authorities said they have identified the victim but will not be releasing her name due to her age, but her family has been notified.
KFDM-TV
Man kills two people and injures another after opening fire at homeless camp in Houston
Houston Police say a suspect killed a man and woman and wounded a person in a shooting Saturday morning at a homeless encampment in northwest Houston. HPD officers received a call from a passerby who allegedly saw a man aggressively waving a gun near an Exxon in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane.
fox26houston.com
Police investigating after 3-year-old shot in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an overnight shooting Sunday in southwest Houston, where a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Dr. a little before midnight for reports of a toddler shot. Responding officers detained a vehicle trying to leave the scene, and the driver is believed to be a person of interest.
MISSING: Houston police searching for missing 82-year-old Woodrow Smith
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 82-year-old Woodrow Smith who was last seen Saturday around noon in southwest Houston. Police described Smith as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Smith was last seen on Dawnridge Drive in between West Airport Boulevard...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $300K for 17-year-old charged with murder after police chase ends in crash; innocent driver killed
PASADENA, Texas – An innocent driver was killed in a crash following a more than 16-mile high-speed police chase that started in Webster and ended in Pasadena on Sunday morning, according to the Webster Police Department. Christopher Evan Romero, 17, appeared in court Sunday night. He was arrested and...
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
