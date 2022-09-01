ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say

HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Police#I 610 South Loop West#Run Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Teen arrested after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to deadly crash

WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities have a teenager in custody accused of leading them on a chase with a stolen vehicle that ended with a deadly crash in Webster. Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver, later identified as Christopher Romero, 17, kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
WEBSTER, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigating after 3-year-old shot in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an overnight shooting Sunday in southwest Houston, where a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Dr. a little before midnight for reports of a toddler shot. Responding officers detained a vehicle trying to leave the scene, and the driver is believed to be a person of interest.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy