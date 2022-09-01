WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities have a teenager in custody accused of leading them on a chase with a stolen vehicle that ended with a deadly crash in Webster. Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver, later identified as Christopher Romero, 17, kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.

WEBSTER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO