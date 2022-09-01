NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — The North Greenbush Police Department is investigating a residential fire from late last month, and hoping a member of the public can help. The residential fire at 700 Bloomingrove Dr. on August 26th is being investigated as an arson. This is the property on the corner of Bloomingrove Dr. and Washington Ave. Ext. and also the site of a smaller arson attempt on May 26th. Police believe both fires were set intentionally, and ask for anyone who was in the area between 10:15 and 11 p.m. on Aug. 26 to contact the department.

