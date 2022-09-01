Read full article on original website
Colonie woman behind bars without bail, facing narcotics charges in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie woman faces charges brought by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, following a complaint made by the Rensselaer County Probation Department of drug activity occurring near a local drug treatment facility. Lynn Sherman, 56, is being charged with Criminal Possession of a...
WRGB
North Greenbush police ask public for information in arson attempts
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — The North Greenbush Police Department is investigating a residential fire from late last month, and hoping a member of the public can help. The residential fire at 700 Bloomingrove Dr. on August 26th is being investigated as an arson. This is the property on the corner of Bloomingrove Dr. and Washington Ave. Ext. and also the site of a smaller arson attempt on May 26th. Police believe both fires were set intentionally, and ask for anyone who was in the area between 10:15 and 11 p.m. on Aug. 26 to contact the department.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dead, woman hurt in Albany shooting
The Albany Police Department is reporting the city's 10th homicide of the year. According to police, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a building on Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Fareed Sanders, 35, had been shot several times in the torso. He...
Motorcyclist, passenger airlifted after Pownal crash
Two people were airlifted after a car crashed into a motorcycle on Route 7, near Burrington Road in Pownal Saturday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police.
Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
WRGB
Man facing multiple felonies, accused of stabbing another man in the head and arm
Troy Police have arrested at 29-year-old man, accused of stabbing another man following a dispute. Police say on August 31st, at around 8:00 PM, officers responded to the scene after a report of a stabbing in the area of 3rd Street and Congress. We're told the victim fled the scene...
New York State Man Allegedly Lead Police On Chase, Carjacks 2 Cars, Then Crashes
It was quite a scene late Tuesday night, as police say a New York state man lead authorities on a long chase that started on the Thruway, and proceeded through several towns. By the time this guy was busted it was already Wednesday. Offcials say the wild chase also involved...
Man From Troy, Woman From Schodack Accused Of Stealing $1,200 Worth Of Items From Lowe's
A man and woman from the region are facing charges after they allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store. Hugo Cabrera, age 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, age 42, of Schodack, were arrested Friday, Sept. 2, on a warrant for felony grand larceny. State...
WRGB
Driver pulled over for speeding facing drug charges in Cohoes
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — The Cohoes Police Department announcing a major drug arrest. Police say Joseph Scott, 32, had been pulled over for speeding, but was found to have been driving with a suspended license while being in possession of 61 grams of methamphetamine. Scott has been charged with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
WRGB
Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
Man accused of stealing from Tri-City ValleyCats locker room
A man has been arrested in connection with several wallets and personal items that were stolen from the Tri-City ValleyCats locker room. The North Greenbush Police Department said Matthew Seeloff, 34, was arrested on an arrest warrant.
localsyr.com
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
Pair arrested after alleged Lowe’s theft in Halfmoon
Two people have been arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Lowe's in Halfmoon. New York State Police said Hugo Cabrera, 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, were arrested on Friday.
WRGB
Madison Avenue shooting incident leaves one dead, one wounded
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning inside of a building on Madison Avenue. At around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fareed Sanders, 35, of Albany inside the building with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
WRGB
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
Albany man allegedly throws gun onto school property
A 19-year-old Albany man who allegedly ran from police and threw a loaded handgun onto school property on Thursday has been arrested.
Pittsfield police arrest man for ghost gun, driving violations
Pittsfield Police arrested a man early Friday morning on firearms and driving violations.
Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
A man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after an assault on a commercial bus on the New York Thruway. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to New York State Police.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
