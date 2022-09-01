ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

WRGB

North Greenbush police ask public for information in arson attempts

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — The North Greenbush Police Department is investigating a residential fire from late last month, and hoping a member of the public can help. The residential fire at 700 Bloomingrove Dr. on August 26th is being investigated as an arson. This is the property on the corner of Bloomingrove Dr. and Washington Ave. Ext. and also the site of a smaller arson attempt on May 26th. Police believe both fires were set intentionally, and ask for anyone who was in the area between 10:15 and 11 p.m. on Aug. 26 to contact the department.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dead, woman hurt in Albany shooting

The Albany Police Department is reporting the city's 10th homicide of the year. According to police, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a building on Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Fareed Sanders, 35, had been shot several times in the torso. He...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Driver pulled over for speeding facing drug charges in Cohoes

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — The Cohoes Police Department announcing a major drug arrest. Police say Joseph Scott, 32, had been pulled over for speeding, but was found to have been driving with a suspended license while being in possession of 61 grams of methamphetamine. Scott has been charged with...
COHOES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
WRGB

Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
TROY, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
WRGB

WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY

