Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
Week in Clark County History: Sept. 4-10
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Ritchie...
AGFC makes emergency closure of Mercer Bayou boat ramps
TEXARKANA – The three boat ramps on Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke are being closed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for the Labor Day weekend due to the discovery today of giant salvinia at one of the ramps and in the canal. Giant salvinia is...
Caddo Valley dispensary sells 26 pounds in August
CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.21 pounds in August, a couple of pounds shy from the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Medical marijuana patients spent $23.27 million in August at the state’s 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,245...
KTBS
Texarkana is first chapter in Arkansas of the Daughters of the American Revolution to induct an African American member
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Sharon Fort was presented her certificate of membership to the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) of the Texarkana chapter as the first African American inducted in Arkansas. Fort, 67, of Texarkana was joined by approximately 20 family members from across the...
Giant salvinia prompts closure of Miller County boat ramp
The three boat ramps on Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke have been closed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for the Labor Day weekend due to the discovery on Friday of giant salvinia at one of the ramps and in the canal. Giant salvinia is an invasive...
Lloyd Bright bests all others at Watermelon Weigh-off
On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The winners were: 1st...
If You’re in The 903 Area Code, Get Free Food Saturday Sept 3
Did you know that tomorrow, Saturday, September 3 is 903 Day? It is the day to celebrate our area code 903 and is there any better way to celebrate the day than with free food? Not likely. There is a chain of restaurants that is celebrating the big day in...
Ciara Trotter
Ciara Trotter age 32 of Texarkana, Arkansas gained her angel wings Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Texarkana, AR. Service information to follow. Honored Service Provider- McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises www.mandhfuneral.com.
Democratic candidate for governor Chris Jones to hold Walk a Mile event in Prescott Sunday
Help the Chris for Governor Campaign to Walk a Mile in Your Shoes Sunday!. Come out and show Chris Jones around Prescott! We will begin at the Nevada County Public Library at 6pm. We want to visit your neighborhood and walk with you. If that means knocking on your neighbor’s...
ADC: 6 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in September
There are six Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in September 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Tracy W. Blankenship. Tracy Blankenship turned 50 years old in prison today, Sept. 1, 2022....
Rival towns gear up for Friday Night Lights in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the day area fans have been waiting for when El Dorado Wildcats take on Camden Fairview Cardinals for their season opener. The team winning tonight’s football matchup will be awarded the first annual Seventh South Showdown Trophy, so it’s safe to say these rivals are fighting for more than just a win.
Razorbacks get first win in Trey Outlaw era
TEXARKANA — Quarterback Nate Wall went 11-17 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and the Arkansas High Razorbacks earned their first win of the Trey Outlaw era with a 47-0 thrashing of the Dollarway Cardinals Friday night at Razorback Stadium. Courtland Loudermill had 172 rushing yards and...
Stamps man dies in rollover
A car accident Sunday in Ouachita County left a Stamps man deceased. Demetric Valdez Henderson, 23, was killed following a rollover accident that happened on state Highway 24. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, Henderson was traveling eastbound in a 2006 Mercury when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed into the opposite lane and struck a driveway embankment.
College football player dies following sudden collapse, university says
Clark Yarbrough, a senior defensive lineman who played for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, tragically passed away Sunday morning following a sudden collapse, the university announced on Twitter. Yarbrough was a Sports Management major and played in all 11 games last season for the Tigers. He was 21 years old.
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a wreck the night of Friday, Sept. 2 on State Line Avenue. Officials say a 2015 Ram driven by Christopher Telles, 42, was headed north near the 2000 block of State Line when he crossed into the southbound lanes. He struck a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Marolin Gardner, 63.
Badgers come from behind to beat Hot Springs at buzzer
Walk-off wins and buzzer-beaters are usually associated with baseball and basketball, but for the Arkadelphia Badger football team Friday night, both were in play. Trailing 28-21 with four seconds left in the game and the ball on the Hot Springs five yard-line, Badger senior wide receiver LaTonnieo Hughes hauled in a pass from quarterback Donovan Whitten amid tight coverage for a touchdown as time expired, cutting the Hot Springs lead to one point at 28-27.
