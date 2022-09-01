Read full article on original website
Related
I've worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 6 snacks I always get and 6 I skip at the parks.
After working at the popular theme parks on both coasts, I've discovered which iconic treats are worth the money, and which ones are disappointing.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces Official End Date for 50th Anniversary “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”
Walt Disney World turned 50 on October 1, 2021, and kicked off 18 months of The World’s Most Magical Celebration. Now, an official end date has been announced. The Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations will end on March 31, 2023. Previously, Disney had only formally stated “March 2023” and it was assumed based on past events that March 31 was the exact date. The assumption has proven correct.
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
disneydining.com
STOP EVERYTHING! Disney announces MAJOR CHANGES to the Park Pass Reservation System TODAY
Disney has announced some major changes to the Park Pass Reservation System at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in California and those changes go into effect today, August 23, 2022. (And we have to admit, we kinda like at least some of these changes!) Disney’s Park Pass...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Railroad Spotted Testing at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Long-Awaited Return
While we still don’t know when the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will reopen, we spotted another positive sign of its return today. What appeared to be the Roy O. Disney engine was spotted just beyond the Storybook Circus Station is Fantasyland. The engine rolled forward, stopped for a bit, and the eventually went backward and, we assume, returned to the roundhouse backstage.
disneytips.com
How to Show Walt Disney World Cast Members Appreciation
Cast Members are a crucial part of the Disney experience for all Guests. From simple interactions like greeting Guests to making magical moments or providing assistance, Cast Members can really take a Guest’s Disney vacation to the next level. But how do you thank a Cast Member?. Showing your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneytips.com
Disney Reveals NEW Sipper & Popcorn Buckets Coming Soon!
This is not a drill, Disney collectors! We have exciting news to share. As Disney gets into the spooky spirit for the fall season, they have announced a brand new sipper featuring Donald Duck, along with new popcorn buckets on the way. Donald Candy Corn Sipper. While Disneyland Resort is...
disneytips.com
Park Hours Extended at All Four Walt Disney World Theme Parks Through October 1
Fall is historically one of the quietest times at the Walt Disney World Resort, with the back-to-school season drawing smaller crowds to each Disney Park. After quite the busy summer, however, and with added pent-up demand for theme park trips and travel in general following the pandemic, Walt Disney World is looking ahead to fall visitation and continuing to increase Disney Park hours.
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Yosemite's Ahwahnee Hotel inspired one of a Disneyland’s most beautiful places
It takes an hour to descend the winding mountain road of 120 East to get down into Yosemite Valley — more if you stop at the scenic overlooks, or you’re particularly averse to driving on narrow roads with hairpin turns and no guard rails separating you from a sheer drop of thousands of feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
WDW News Today
Guest Jumps Into Space Mountain Show Scene, Enchanté Disappoints on Disney Wish, More Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party Dates Sell Out, and More: Daily Recap (8/30/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
disneydining.com
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
disneytips.com
Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed
If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 9/3/22 (Florida Blue Medicare Lounge, Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Peter Pan’s Flight Ear Headband, Full Plume et Palette Store Reopens, & More)￼
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Greetings people of EPCOT, Epcoters, Epcotians, citizens of EPCOT! We are here today on the hunt for all new things we can find. The Florida Blue Medicare lounge is opening today and we plan on checking it out. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Oogie Boogie Worms and Dirt Cake Returns to Disney California Adventure for Halloween 2022
The Oogie Boogie Worms and Dirt Cake has returned to Disney California Adventure for Halloween Time 2022. This cake can be found at Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café on Buena Vista Street. Oogie Boogie Worms and Dirt Cake – $6.99. This thick, rich mousse is soft and creamy...
Comments / 0