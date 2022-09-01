ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence-Douglas County Community Health Facility. Lawrence, Kansas
High School Auditorium and Gymnasium (Former) – Baldwin City KS

Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Auditorium and Gymnasium is an addition to Baldwin High School built by the Works Progress Administration. Construction on the $72,000 project stopped in 1942 when WPA workers were pulled away to work on a site in Lawrence. The gymnasium at Baker University was destroyed...
Why is it yellow? Mill Creek Park Fountain dyed for special reason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fountain at Mill Creek Park is looking a little different Friday. It has been dyed gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Kansas City Royals, Royals Charities and The University of Kansas Health System are all...
Behold the 'real baba' at this new Overland Park restaurant

Baba ganoush is made from roasted eggplant, but it tends to be creamy and beige. The “real baba’’ at Hummus and Pita (8039 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park) is a different beast altogether. It’s darker and chunkier, but it retains some of the purple fruit’s original form after being smoked, mashed and blended with pomegranate sauce, lemon, olive oil, walnuts and tomatoes. What’s different? “I made it,” says Dhiaa Eid, a Palestinian raised in Jordan who owns and operates this bustling Middle Eastern spot in the former Snack Shack. Gyros and shawarma are served up alongside an earthy and rich avocado shake, a specialty of Jordan, and chicken tikka that’s brightened with a creamy yellow sauce. Everything other than the pita is scratch-made, which Eid says is uncommon in American Middle Eastern restaurants. The flavors at Hummus and Pita are big and—judging by the early crowds—very much appreciated.
Woman Seriously Hurt In Tubing Accident

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a tubing accident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Bruce Peterson was driving a Supra boat pullling 26-year-old Ashton Penrod on a tube, around the 10.6 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm. Penrod was thrown from the tube and sustained serious injuries. She was flown by MU Air Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents

CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining

The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
