The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four racesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the cityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Overland Park, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Overland Park. The Saint Thomas Aquinas High School football team will have a game with Blue Valley West High School on September 05, 2022, 14:30:00.
Plans for park covering I-670 in downtown KC enter next phase
Officials with the city of KCMO along with Port KC and the Downtown Council announced Friday a request for qualifications (RFQ) for a park being built downtown over Interstate 670 has been released.
LJWORLD
Plans filed for new neighborhood next to Fall Creek Farms in west Lawrence; developers worried about keeping up with Panasonic demand
Smaller seems to be better in Lawrence these days, especially when it comes to housing. New plans have been filed for a 50-home neighborhood next door to some of the largest estate homes in Lawrence. The new homes, however, will be smaller and on smaller lots. A group led by...
Johnson County adds $610K to hazardous waste recycling project
Johnson County will allocate an additional $610,000 toward the construction of a new Household Hazardous Waste Facility.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to create temporary, city-run campsite behind Johnny’s Tavern for those experiencing homelessness
Two years since the City of Lawrence decided to allow camping on public property in the downtown area, the city is planning to create a temporary city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness and relocate people to that area. The Lawrence City Commission will receive information about the plan as part...
Several KCFD crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Midtown Kansas City
Several Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews battled a multi-alarm fire in Midtown Kansas City.
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KC natives opt in on staycations, festivals for Labor Day weekend
With high cost of travel, many families around the KC metro are opting in on staycations. Fortunately, there are various festivals over Labor Day weekend for those who choose to stay in town.
livingnewdeal.org
High School Auditorium and Gymnasium (Former) – Baldwin City KS
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Auditorium and Gymnasium is an addition to Baldwin High School built by the Works Progress Administration. Construction on the $72,000 project stopped in 1942 when WPA workers were pulled away to work on a site in Lawrence. The gymnasium at Baker University was destroyed...
KMBC.com
Why is it yellow? Mill Creek Park Fountain dyed for special reason
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fountain at Mill Creek Park is looking a little different Friday. It has been dyed gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Kansas City Royals, Royals Charities and The University of Kansas Health System are all...
kansascitymag.com
Behold the ‘real baba’ at this new Overland Park restaurant
Baba ganoush is made from roasted eggplant, but it tends to be creamy and beige. The “real baba’’ at Hummus and Pita (8039 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park) is a different beast altogether. It’s darker and chunkier, but it retains some of the purple fruit’s original form after being smoked, mashed and blended with pomegranate sauce, lemon, olive oil, walnuts and tomatoes. What’s different? “I made it,” says Dhiaa Eid, a Palestinian raised in Jordan who owns and operates this bustling Middle Eastern spot in the former Snack Shack. Gyros and shawarma are served up alongside an earthy and rich avocado shake, a specialty of Jordan, and chicken tikka that’s brightened with a creamy yellow sauce. Everything other than the pita is scratch-made, which Eid says is uncommon in American Middle Eastern restaurants. The flavors at Hummus and Pita are big and—judging by the early crowds—very much appreciated.
SantaCaliGon Days Festival opens up with new security measures
SantaCaliGon is back to business this Labor Day weekend, and there are new security measures this year.
lakeexpo.com
Woman Seriously Hurt In Tubing Accident
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a tubing accident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Bruce Peterson was driving a Supra boat pullling 26-year-old Ashton Penrod on a tube, around the 10.6 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm. Penrod was thrown from the tube and sustained serious injuries. She was flown by MU Air Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Small chance of rain Sunday night, Labor Day looks fantastic
A quick downpour is possible for some with a 20% chance for rain tonight. The weather looks fantastic for your Labor Day Kansas City!. Highs tomorrow will be near 83 with partly cloudy skies. Skies will remain dry the next 5-7 days with warmer temperatures by the end the new work week ahead.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
KCTV 5
Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building,...
kcur.org
Kansas City will see less of this City Market vendor and his elephant garlic
Early in the morning, when the sun has barely risen over the City Market, Craig Hansen of Hillside Farms is already hard at work prepping and bagging his elephant garlic when customers start beelining to his stand. For almost two decades, he’s been driving the two and a half hours...
kcur.org
A century-old family pizzeria is being passed to a rising star in Kansas City's food scene
As a teenager working in downtown Kansas City in the 1990s, Theresa Santos found herself spending her breaks and spare time at the Italian Gardens restaurant on 12th and Baltimore, she recalled. Growing up in New York City and infatuated with Italian culture and food, Santos quickly became friends with...
lawrencekstimes.com
Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining
The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
