Georgia State

Flood watch in effect for parts of Georgia

The National Weather Service is warning about the risk of flash floods throughout much of north and central Georgia on Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Areas in the watch zone can expect an average of one to three inches of rain with waves...
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
Heavy rain floods roads, homes while submerging cars in NW Georgia

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Hours of heavy rain on Sunday morning have flooded roads and damaged property in northwest Georgia communities. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, which encompassed areas of Chattooga County. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service.
GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through September 10

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
2-state gas prices decline going into holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Labor Day holiday is around the corner and GasBuddy officials say Friday is expected to be one of the weekend’s busiest travel days. And gas prices are making travel enticing for many. The average price Friday in Augusta is $3.21 per gallon, down from $3.66...
No news is good news on Georgia waterways

It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
Officials warn public of potential flooding in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said people in the Upstate should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. A flood watch has been expanded into more of the western Carolinas and extended through Monday. NWS advised campers and hikers to move to higher ground due to possible flooding around South Carolina […]
State troopers continue ‘Hands Across Borders’ initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all hands on deck in the Peach state and Lowcountry for the last holiday of the summer. Law enforcement agencies will be out conducting joint public safety checkpoints all weekend. South Carolina and Georgia state troopers are continuing a now 31-year-tradition “Hands Across Borders”....
We've Scouted 5 Northwest Georgia Autumn Hikes That Guarantee Amazing Foliage, Bright Colors and Unforgettable Pictures

We love hiking in all seasons. And whenever we hike, we have a camera or phone along, always taking lots of scenic photos of the landscape and surroundings. So now that fall is approaching, we're mapping out some nearby Northwest Georgia hikes where we know fall colors will be plentiful, and where we can compare the colors to other seasons in our photos.
DNR officials working to ensure a fun and safe holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2021, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources saw seven incidents where boaters drove under the influence. Now, they’re seeing double these numbers. Officials are preparing for the Labor Day boating crowd this weekend. DNR wants boaters to have fun while being safe. Unfortunately, they’ve...
Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses

Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race

ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
