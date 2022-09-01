Read full article on original website
Governor Brian Kemp issues state of emergency for two north Georgia counties after heavy rain
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. In response, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. The full executive order can be viewed below. The...
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
Flood watch in effect for parts of Georgia
The National Weather Service is warning about the risk of flash floods throughout much of north and central Georgia on Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Areas in the watch zone can expect an average of one to three inches of rain with waves...
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
Heavy rain floods roads, homes while submerging cars in NW Georgia
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Hours of heavy rain on Sunday morning have flooded roads and damaged property in northwest Georgia communities. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, which encompassed areas of Chattooga County. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service.
GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through September 10
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
2-state gas prices decline going into holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Labor Day holiday is around the corner and GasBuddy officials say Friday is expected to be one of the weekend’s busiest travel days. And gas prices are making travel enticing for many. The average price Friday in Augusta is $3.21 per gallon, down from $3.66...
9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina to pay tribute to first responders and military
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks in New York. The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina is paying tribute to first responders and the military on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Organizers said the 21st Anniversary 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony is planned to...
No news is good news on Georgia waterways
It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
Shooting Investigation near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road in Augusta. This investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time.
Former GSP Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered Sept. 11 in White County
White County resident Benny Bridges dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives. Bridges died Thursday, Sept. 1, at age 82 following an extended illness. Born in Madison County, he was a member of the Commerce...
On the Farm: National Black Growers Council chooses Middle Georgia as stop on 2022 tour
MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WGXA)- The National Black Growers Council chose Middle Georgia as a stop on its 2022 National Farm Tour by visiting Macon County to showcase three of the state's big crops: cotton, peanuts and soybeans. “It was exciting to be with National Black Growers Council with the James Family...
Officials warn public of potential flooding in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said people in the Upstate should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. A flood watch has been expanded into more of the western Carolinas and extended through Monday. NWS advised campers and hikers to move to higher ground due to possible flooding around South Carolina […]
State troopers continue ‘Hands Across Borders’ initiative
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all hands on deck in the Peach state and Lowcountry for the last holiday of the summer. Law enforcement agencies will be out conducting joint public safety checkpoints all weekend. South Carolina and Georgia state troopers are continuing a now 31-year-tradition “Hands Across Borders”....
We've Scouted 5 Northwest Georgia Autumn Hikes That Guarantee Amazing Foliage, Bright Colors and Unforgettable Pictures
We love hiking in all seasons. And whenever we hike, we have a camera or phone along, always taking lots of scenic photos of the landscape and surroundings. So now that fall is approaching, we're mapping out some nearby Northwest Georgia hikes where we know fall colors will be plentiful, and where we can compare the colors to other seasons in our photos.
DNR officials working to ensure a fun and safe holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2021, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources saw seven incidents where boaters drove under the influence. Now, they’re seeing double these numbers. Officials are preparing for the Labor Day boating crowd this weekend. DNR wants boaters to have fun while being safe. Unfortunately, they’ve...
Georgia among top 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses
Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race
ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to provide an extra set of eyes while you are away
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office offers a service where they check in on your home every day while you’re on vacation. Some people use it and others were shocked to learn about this. The House Watch Program is something Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been...
