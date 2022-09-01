ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
NPR

Books We Love: Thrillers to get your blood pumping

Need a good mystery to get your blood pumping? We hear NPR staff picks from our Books We Love list: "The Verifiers," "The Paris Apartment," and "The Latinist." NPR's Books We Love has dozens of suggestions for new novels read and approved by our staff and contributors. And who knew? Some of our editors enjoy a good mystery - must be the satisfaction they get from all that fact-checking they do.
NPR

Elle's new editor in chief is shaking up the magazine

If you love fashion, as many of us do, then you know September is a big month. It's when New York, London, Paris and Milan hold their fashion weeks, where designers show off their upcoming collections. And that's when fashion magazines drop their coveted and lucrative September issues, even though, yes, the book generally comes out in the summer.
NPR

'Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' director on how the show found its rhythm

And finally today, Kenya Hunt mentioned that Lizzo graces the cover of the September issue of Elle U.K., but that isn't the only place you can see her. Her upcoming tour, her first in three years, is about to kick off in just a few weeks. And if you've ever seen her perform, then you already know the superstar knows how to put on a show.
NPR

TV review: 'The Patient'

STEVE CARELL: (As Alan Strauss, groaning). DEGGANS: Then he realizes he's in chains. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE PATIENT") DEGGANS: And the real horror starts to set in. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE PATIENT") CARELL: (As Alan Strauss) Help. Help. DEGGANS: Turns out, he's been kidnapped by a patient he...
NPR

Eileen Fisher, a leader in slow fashion, ends a chapter

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with fashion designer and entrepreneur Eileen Fisher about her career ahead of her stepping down as CEO of her company. And finally today, if you know fashion, then you know the name Eileen Fisher. The woman and the company that has carried her name since 1984 are known for her quietly comfortable, minimalist designs, but also for leading boldly on issues such as sustainability and employee ownership. Now, though, she says she's ready for a new chapter, although she says she will remain involved with design and her philanthropic work. She's stepping down as CEO of Eileen Fisher. So we were happy when she agreed to spend some time with us, reflecting on her remarkable career, fashion and whatever else is on her mind.
NPR

Happy Labor Day!

We're taking the day off for the Labor Day holiday! We hope you're also able to get some rest. We'll be back with another episode tomorrow. You can now chat us up on Twitter @NPRShortWave. We'd love to hear from you! You can also reach us by emailing shortwave@npr.org.
NPR

When Melissa Clark cooks, it's 'Dinner in One'

In Melissa Clark's kitchen — which she calls "messy," but is actually beautiful — cooking dinner is fun, not fussy, ideally done while listening to the B-52s, and best when it takes as few dishes as possible. Clark, whose New York Times column is called "A Good Appetite,"...
NPR

"Mo" for Mohammed

Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer and his family arrived in a suburb of Houston as refugees in 1990, displaced by the Gulf War. For twenty years, they waited for their asylum status to be granted. In this episode, Morning Edition and Up First host Leila Fadel sits down with Amer to talk about how he drew from his family's experiences to create the new Netflix comedy, Mo.
NPR

Ezra Furman on her latest 'All Of Us Flames'

EZRA FURMAN: (Singing) I told you on the phone. I told you I was trouble, man. SIMON: She largely wrote her new album, "All Of Us Flames," during the early pandemic, a time when, yes, a lot of people thought life as we knew it was over. But her music reminds us that many people, especially those who face persecution and marginalization, have been facing their own apocalypses forever, and they learned to persevere together. Ezra Furman joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

'They call her Fregona' reflects on life on the U.S.-Mexico border

NPR's Scott Simon talks with David Bowles about his new novel-in-verse for young people, "They Call Her Fregona." It's the story of eighth-graders who live along the Texas-Mexico border. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. What does it mean to be in the eighth grade and sure you're in love? How do you...
