Kaycee and Dylan Packard are newlyweds and, while some at this stage of life wait before big decisions, they are different and have begun their first-ever business in Mosinee. Since last month the pair have been operating the Mission Coffee House Mosinee on Mosinee’s Main Street. The coffee shop will operate out of Lamplight sessions, giving it activity during the day to contrast with its nighttime music shows.

MOSINEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO