Stevens Point, WI

WSAW

D.C. Everest graduate Zach Mueller takes the field against Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - When the Wisconsin Badgers put Illinois State on their 2022 schedule a few years ago, one Redbird was very excited for the matchup—Zach Mueller. The D.C. Everest graduate suited up for his first game at Camp Randall, lining up against the team he grew up rooting for.
MADISON, WI
947jackfm.com

Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

COLUMN: Dirty push polling comes to Portage County

Beware of the dirty push poll. What is a push poll, you ask? Push polling is a fraudulent and dishonest negative campaigning practice, masquerading as an objective opinion poll, that is chock-full of misleading, biased, or flat-out false questions or statements designed to turn the listener against a particular candidate or position.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Labor Day Weekend safety tips for travelers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The emergency room is no place you want to spend the final holiday of the summer. As millions of people travel this Labor Day Weekend, UW Health wants to remind people to drive responsibly. About 32% of the US population will travel this weekend while 82%...
WAUSAU, WI
#Wisconsin Stevens Point#College#Uwsp
WSAW

Annual Labor Day Parade to be held Monday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Central Labor Council will host a Wausau Labor Day Parade on Monday. The event honors laborers in the Marathon County area. The parade is Monday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. The parade route starts at 3rd Avenue/W Wausau Ave and goes down 3rd to the Stewart Avenue intersection.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Marathon Fun Days festival returns for 2022

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon Fun Days festival is back this weekend at Veterans Park. For nearly 70 years, Marathon has provided fun events and spectacles for everyone to enjoy. These events include the ginseng celebration, carnival rides, a Chinese lion dance, and much more. The event is put...
MARATHON, WI
thecitypages.com

Mission Coffee House expands with new franchise in Mosinee, operating out of the Lamplight Sessions building￼

Kaycee and Dylan Packard are newlyweds and, while some at this stage of life wait before big decisions, they are different and have begun their first-ever business in Mosinee. Since last month the pair have been operating the Mission Coffee House Mosinee on Mosinee’s Main Street. The coffee shop will operate out of Lamplight sessions, giving it activity during the day to contrast with its nighttime music shows.
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 31, 2022

Gayle M. Koppa, age 75, of Schofield passed away unexpectedly after complications from surgery on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Gayle was born on February 26, 1947 in Wausau to Ervin and Caroline (Budnik) Buchkoski. She graduated from D C Everest High School. She married Jack Koppa on May 27, 1967.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 3: West wins 3rd straight

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West opened it’s 2022 season with three straight wins, topping Wisconsin Rapids, 20-17. SPASH got it’s first win of the year, 23-21, over Hortonville after opening the campaign with losses to Kimberly and Hudson. Preston Miller had three touchdown catches in D.C....
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

One killed in Marathon County crash

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Reminders when seeking student loan forgiveness

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Now that student loan forgiveness is going to happen, there are dates for each step along the way, leading to January when the first repayments are due. Subscribing to notifications through studentaid.gov provides reminders to keep borrowers on track. The upcoming student loan forgiveness is...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
ADAMS, WI

