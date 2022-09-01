Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Wisconsin Ginseng Celebration brings awareness to the ginseng plant and its unique purpose
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Did you know that Marathon is recognized as the ginseng capital of the country? That’s right, and the Wisconsin Ginseng celebration took part of the Marathon Fun Days festival to spread awareness of the unique plant. During the celebration, the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin offered...
WSAW
D.C. Everest graduate Zach Mueller takes the field against Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - When the Wisconsin Badgers put Illinois State on their 2022 schedule a few years ago, one Redbird was very excited for the matchup—Zach Mueller. The D.C. Everest graduate suited up for his first game at Camp Randall, lining up against the team he grew up rooting for.
spmetrowire.com
Campus activity center christened as ‘Skyward Fieldhouse’
UW-Stevens Point has named its multi-activity center (MAC) in honor of Skyward Inc. Officials from UWSP, Skyward, the Portage Co...
947jackfm.com
Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spmetrowire.com
City wins TAP grant for Plover River Crossing
The City of Stevens Point has been awarded a $1.47 million grant for a new bike spur. Mayor Mike Wiza announced the award last...
WSAW
4-H Animal Contest headlined Sunday’s events at Portage County Fair
ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - Throughout the rich 96-year history of the Portage County Fair, the 4-H Animal Contest has been a tradition for almost its entirety. For those who help put the event together, it never gets old seeing the great work each participant puts into the contest. “It’s really...
spmetrowire.com
COLUMN: Dirty push polling comes to Portage County
Beware of the dirty push poll. What is a push poll, you ask? Push polling is a fraudulent and dishonest negative campaigning practice, masquerading as an objective opinion poll, that is chock-full of misleading, biased, or flat-out false questions or statements designed to turn the listener against a particular candidate or position.
WSAW
Labor Day Weekend safety tips for travelers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The emergency room is no place you want to spend the final holiday of the summer. As millions of people travel this Labor Day Weekend, UW Health wants to remind people to drive responsibly. About 32% of the US population will travel this weekend while 82%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Annual Labor Day Parade to be held Monday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Central Labor Council will host a Wausau Labor Day Parade on Monday. The event honors laborers in the Marathon County area. The parade is Monday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. The parade route starts at 3rd Avenue/W Wausau Ave and goes down 3rd to the Stewart Avenue intersection.
WSAW
Marathon Fun Days festival returns for 2022
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon Fun Days festival is back this weekend at Veterans Park. For nearly 70 years, Marathon has provided fun events and spectacles for everyone to enjoy. These events include the ginseng celebration, carnival rides, a Chinese lion dance, and much more. The event is put...
thecitypages.com
Mission Coffee House expands with new franchise in Mosinee, operating out of the Lamplight Sessions building￼
Kaycee and Dylan Packard are newlyweds and, while some at this stage of life wait before big decisions, they are different and have begun their first-ever business in Mosinee. Since last month the pair have been operating the Mission Coffee House Mosinee on Mosinee’s Main Street. The coffee shop will operate out of Lamplight sessions, giving it activity during the day to contrast with its nighttime music shows.
Wausau area obituaries August 31, 2022
Gayle M. Koppa, age 75, of Schofield passed away unexpectedly after complications from surgery on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Gayle was born on February 26, 1947 in Wausau to Ervin and Caroline (Budnik) Buchkoski. She graduated from D C Everest High School. She married Jack Koppa on May 27, 1967.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
947jackfm.com
Stevens Point Awarded State Grant for Plover River Pedestrian Bridge
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The City of Stevens Point and Friends of the Plover River Crossing Trail have announced a $1.47 million grant to be used for the completion of a pedestrian bridge across the Plover River. Mayor Mike Wiza said serious discussion about the project has been...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 3: West wins 3rd straight
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West opened it’s 2022 season with three straight wins, topping Wisconsin Rapids, 20-17. SPASH got it’s first win of the year, 23-21, over Hortonville after opening the campaign with losses to Kimberly and Hudson. Preston Miller had three touchdown catches in D.C....
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WSAW
One killed in Marathon County crash
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
WSAW
Reminders when seeking student loan forgiveness
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Now that student loan forgiveness is going to happen, there are dates for each step along the way, leading to January when the first repayments are due. Subscribing to notifications through studentaid.gov provides reminders to keep borrowers on track. The upcoming student loan forgiveness is...
WSAW
First Alert Weather - Suntabulous weather to continue Labor Day and Beyond this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Awesometabulous weather conditions will return for Labor Day, with quite a bit of sunshine as temperatures return to the middle 70s. Expect great weather for outdoor activities for Monday, including the Labor Day Parade, Portage County Fair and anything else outdoors. The back to work and...
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
Comments / 0