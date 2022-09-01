Like fine wine, downtown Overland Park’s food and drink scene continues to get better with time, and starting this fall, there will be a stylish new spot to pop a cork. Vintage ’78 Wine Bar, from local hospitality veterans Michael Scherzberg and Megan Downes, will open in the retail space beneath The Vue apartments in downtown Overland Park. The two have been conspiring for some time to bring Kansas City a place priced to encourage the sampling of some exciting bottles of wine that will be sold by the ounce, half glass, full glass, or bottle, along with the perfect cheese or charcuterie plate. Weekends will feature a larger food menu with a few appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, and desserts to keep people swirling, sniffing, and sipping in their space all night long. With plans to offer creative wine flights and vertical tastings, along with meet the winemaker nights and wine-tasting classes, Vintage ’78 promises to be an approachable spot with friendly service ready to help you discover a favorite new find.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO