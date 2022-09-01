Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four racesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
LJWORLD
Plans filed for new neighborhood next to Fall Creek Farms in west Lawrence; developers worried about keeping up with Panasonic demand
Smaller seems to be better in Lawrence these days, especially when it comes to housing. New plans have been filed for a 50-home neighborhood next door to some of the largest estate homes in Lawrence. The new homes, however, will be smaller and on smaller lots. A group led by...
KCTV 5
Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – It was a busy Saturday in the kitchen for District Fish and Pasta House, due in part to Black Restaurant Week. It’s a time when many Black-owned restaurants get some extra exposure. “Last year was good, but this year is a little better....
kansascitymag.com
Behold the ‘real baba’ at this new Overland Park restaurant
Baba ganoush is made from roasted eggplant, but it tends to be creamy and beige. The “real baba’’ at Hummus and Pita (8039 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park) is a different beast altogether. It’s darker and chunkier, but it retains some of the purple fruit’s original form after being smoked, mashed and blended with pomegranate sauce, lemon, olive oil, walnuts and tomatoes. What’s different? “I made it,” says Dhiaa Eid, a Palestinian raised in Jordan who owns and operates this bustling Middle Eastern spot in the former Snack Shack. Gyros and shawarma are served up alongside an earthy and rich avocado shake, a specialty of Jordan, and chicken tikka that’s brightened with a creamy yellow sauce. Everything other than the pita is scratch-made, which Eid says is uncommon in American Middle Eastern restaurants. The flavors at Hummus and Pita are big and—judging by the early crowds—very much appreciated.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to create temporary, city-run campsite behind Johnny’s Tavern for those experiencing homelessness
Two years since the City of Lawrence decided to allow camping on public property in the downtown area, the city is planning to create a temporary city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness and relocate people to that area. The Lawrence City Commission will receive information about the plan as part...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early
OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
KCTV 5
Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building,...
flatlandkc.org
Big Plan to Cover Downtown’s South Loop Taking Shape
The proposed South Loop Link, an ambitious plan to cover four blocks of the disruptive downtown freeway loop with a park, is taking a big step forward with Port KC assuming a lead role in implementing the project. The public development agency has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) to...
Kansas City Air Show returns Labor Day Weekend with USAF Thunderbirds
The Kansas City Air Show returns to New Century AirCenter once again, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcur.org
A century-old family pizzeria is being passed to a rising star in Kansas City's food scene
As a teenager working in downtown Kansas City in the 1990s, Theresa Santos found herself spending her breaks and spare time at the Italian Gardens restaurant on 12th and Baltimore, she recalled. Growing up in New York City and infatuated with Italian culture and food, Santos quickly became friends with...
Which local Movie Theaters showing $3 movies
Theaters across the country are jumping on board the first ever National Cinema Day.
kcur.org
Taco Bell staff walk out of Kansas City restaurant: 'We wanted to be treated like human beings'
Taco Bell employees at one Kansas City restaurant walked off the job Thursday to protest conditions at the store. Shift leader Fran Marion, who has worked at the 8215 Wornall location for a year, says the group chose to strike just before Labor Day to call attention to abusive customers, short staffing, lack of paid sick days, disrespectful management and low wages.
lakeexpo.com
Woman Seriously Hurt In Tubing Accident
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a tubing accident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Bruce Peterson was driving a Supra boat pullling 26-year-old Ashton Penrod on a tube, around the 10.6 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm. Penrod was thrown from the tube and sustained serious injuries. She was flown by MU Air Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022
One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
bluevalleypost.com
Your Community: Exhibitions at Johnson County Library
Johnson County Library is pleased to foster creatives of all types who live and work in our community. The Library features and celebrates the work of local artists in the physical and digital spaces of the Library, and promotes collaborations and partnerships between the Library, artists and arts organizations. Beginning September 1, you can find the following exhibitions at the Library locations below:
lawrencekstimes.com
Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining
The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
Things to do in Kansas City during Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-5
Here are 17 events going on this weekend — Sep. 2 through Sep. 5 — that are worth checking out in the Kansas City area.
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
inkansascity.com
Vintage ’78 Wine Bar to Open in Downtown Overland Park in Fall 2022
Like fine wine, downtown Overland Park’s food and drink scene continues to get better with time, and starting this fall, there will be a stylish new spot to pop a cork. Vintage ’78 Wine Bar, from local hospitality veterans Michael Scherzberg and Megan Downes, will open in the retail space beneath The Vue apartments in downtown Overland Park. The two have been conspiring for some time to bring Kansas City a place priced to encourage the sampling of some exciting bottles of wine that will be sold by the ounce, half glass, full glass, or bottle, along with the perfect cheese or charcuterie plate. Weekends will feature a larger food menu with a few appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, and desserts to keep people swirling, sniffing, and sipping in their space all night long. With plans to offer creative wine flights and vertical tastings, along with meet the winemaker nights and wine-tasting classes, Vintage ’78 promises to be an approachable spot with friendly service ready to help you discover a favorite new find.
Kansas City Air Show brings pilots of all experience levels together
From pilots who started their flying careers in the 1940s, to those who got to be a pilot for one day, the KC Air Show is bringing pilots of all experience levels together.
KCPD sergeant goes for ride of her life with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
KCPD Sgt. Bobbie King got the ride of her life with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds this week. King was honored for arresting a homicide suspect.
Comments / 0