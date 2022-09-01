ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Behold the ‘real baba’ at this new Overland Park restaurant

Baba ganoush is made from roasted eggplant, but it tends to be creamy and beige. The “real baba’’ at Hummus and Pita (8039 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park) is a different beast altogether. It’s darker and chunkier, but it retains some of the purple fruit’s original form after being smoked, mashed and blended with pomegranate sauce, lemon, olive oil, walnuts and tomatoes. What’s different? “I made it,” says Dhiaa Eid, a Palestinian raised in Jordan who owns and operates this bustling Middle Eastern spot in the former Snack Shack. Gyros and shawarma are served up alongside an earthy and rich avocado shake, a specialty of Jordan, and chicken tikka that’s brightened with a creamy yellow sauce. Everything other than the pita is scratch-made, which Eid says is uncommon in American Middle Eastern restaurants. The flavors at Hummus and Pita are big and—judging by the early crowds—very much appreciated.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early

OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
OLATHE, KS
Big Plan to Cover Downtown’s South Loop Taking Shape

The proposed South Loop Link, an ambitious plan to cover four blocks of the disruptive downtown freeway loop with a park, is taking a big step forward with Port KC assuming a lead role in implementing the project. The public development agency has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Taco Bell staff walk out of Kansas City restaurant: 'We wanted to be treated like human beings'

Taco Bell employees at one Kansas City restaurant walked off the job Thursday to protest conditions at the store. Shift leader Fran Marion, who has worked at the 8215 Wornall location for a year, says the group chose to strike just before Labor Day to call attention to abusive customers, short staffing, lack of paid sick days, disrespectful management and low wages.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Woman Seriously Hurt In Tubing Accident

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a tubing accident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Bruce Peterson was driving a Supra boat pullling 26-year-old Ashton Penrod on a tube, around the 10.6 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm. Penrod was thrown from the tube and sustained serious injuries. She was flown by MU Air Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022

One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Your Community: Exhibitions at Johnson County Library

Johnson County Library is pleased to foster creatives of all types who live and work in our community. The Library features and celebrates the work of local artists in the physical and digital spaces of the Library, and promotes collaborations and partnerships between the Library, artists and arts organizations. Beginning September 1, you can find the following exhibitions at the Library locations below:
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining

The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
LECOMPTON, KS
Vintage ’78 Wine Bar to Open in Downtown Overland Park in Fall 2022

Like fine wine, downtown Overland Park’s food and drink scene continues to get better with time, and starting this fall, there will be a stylish new spot to pop a cork. Vintage ’78 Wine Bar, from local hospitality veterans Michael Scherzberg and Megan Downes, will open in the retail space beneath The Vue apartments in downtown Overland Park. The two have been conspiring for some time to bring Kansas City a place priced to encourage the sampling of some exciting bottles of wine that will be sold by the ounce, half glass, full glass, or bottle, along with the perfect cheese or charcuterie plate. Weekends will feature a larger food menu with a few appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, and desserts to keep people swirling, sniffing, and sipping in their space all night long. With plans to offer creative wine flights and vertical tastings, along with meet the winemaker nights and wine-tasting classes, Vintage ’78 promises to be an approachable spot with friendly service ready to help you discover a favorite new find.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

