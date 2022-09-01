Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Networks refused to air Biden's primetime address live because it was too political
Several major news networks opted not to air President Joe Biden's "soul of the nation" address on Thursday night, due in part to the contents of the speech and for how close the speech was given ahead of the midterm elections. CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News did not air...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Washington Examiner
Conservative media figures 'sick of having to defend' Trump, ready to move on
Some conservative voices and donors are looking to move beyond former President Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI’s August raid on Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, viewing it as the latest controversy to distract from making the case against President Joe Biden and the Democrats. The New...
Washington Examiner
Trump drops harsh Labor Day Truths
Former President Donald Trump delivered a grim diagnosis of the United States and in a flurry of Truth Social posts to start Labor Day. Trump's array of declarations took aim at the FBI over its raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last month, the investigation into President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, crime, inflation, election integrity, and more. The Truth Social posts preceded the president delivering Labor Day remarks in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh — cities in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, respectively, that could be critical to the Democrats' midterm election fortunes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more
Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Washington Examiner
'A travesty of justice': Trump erupts at Democrats at first rally after FBI raid
Former President Donald Trump pulled no punches at his first rally since the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, targeting President Joe Biden, other top Democrats, and the Justice Department in a nearly two-hour speech Saturday evening. Trump held the "Save America" rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to support his candidates...
Washington Examiner
Judge halts prosecutors from using Trump Mar-a-Lago materials for criminal investigation
A judge blocked federal prosecutors from continuing their criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of documents until a special master is appointed and has completed his or her work. "The Court does not find that a temporary special master review under the present circumstances would cause undue delay"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Biden's American carnage speech
BIDEN'S AMERICAN CARNAGE SPEECH. Why did President Joe Biden give the speech he gave Thursday night in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia? Was it a 2022 midterm speech? Was it a 2024 presidential campaign speech? Was he preparing the country for the possible arrest of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump? What was he doing?
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Reichstag blunder
President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden delivers Labor Day address in Milwaukee
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks "celebrating Labor Day and the dignity of American workers" at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to the White House. The speech was scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time, but it appears to have been delayed. Biden is...
Washington Examiner
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago records were ethically indefensible
Former President Donald Trump’s defenders in the matter of the Mar-a-Lago documents controversy are defending the indefensible. Forget the legalities: For the sake of (spurious) argument, let’s stipulate that somehow Trump can concoct some looking-glass version of a legal argument that justifies his “authority” to do with the documents as he did. The point is that even if it was technically legal, it was wrong, wrong, wrong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Washington Examiner
The MAGAs are coming! The MAGAs are coming!
Standing outside the building that produced two of the greatest documents about liberty and freedom in the history of civilization, President Joe Biden authoritatively condemned approximately half of the country's voters who disagree with him. Constitutional liberties apparently mean nothing to the self-proclaimed "great unifier," as Biden chastised all those who dare speak out against him. It was pure demagoguery meant to distract from the disastrous first 20 months of the Biden administration. He warned of "an attempt to nullify the votes of 81 million people" by vilifying 74 million others as an imminent threat. It was one of the darkest presidential moments in our nation's history.
Washington Examiner
Progressives set sights on scrapping filibuster as midterm prospects improve
A growing number of Democrats is campaigning on scrapping the filibuster as polling in key races has the party hopeful it can expand its majority enough come November to weaken or eliminate the Senate rule. The filibuster, a procedure that effectively gives the minority party veto power over legislation unless...
Washington Examiner
Biden misses 125K legal refugee pledge while breaking illegal immigration record
The Biden administration is on track to admit fewer refugees this year than the Trump administration did in 2019, prompting complaints from Democratic politicians and immigrant advocacy groups ahead of the midterm elections. Last October, President Joe Biden announced that the annual refugee cap would rise to 125,000. With just...
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Biden edging out of the woods
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden taking his 23rd of the last 32 days on vacation after a week highlighted by two speeches in Philadelphia that revealed his fall election strategy: attacking MAGA. In both addresses, Biden accused former President Donald Trump and his millions...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: Lefty bias finally catches up with CNN’s Harwood
This week’s Liberal Media Scream has an example of journalism’s leftist bias finally costing one of its own. Not long after CNN correspondent John Harwood was on the air last week blasting former President Donald Trump as a “dishonest demagogue,” the onetime Wall Street Journal reporter tweeted that he was out on the street looking for work.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Comments / 0