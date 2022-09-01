Read full article on original website
NME
Kula Shaker announce UK tour for 2023
Kula Shaker have announced a 2023 tour in support of their new album ‘1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love And Free Hugs’ – find tickets here. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘K 2.0’ was released on June 10 via Strangefolk Records and was followed by a string of dates which saw the band return to touring for the first time since 2016.
NME
Are Suede playing a secret London show tonight?
Suede are rumoured to be performing an intimate secret gig in London tonight. The band, who are due to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ on September 16, appear to have been pictured loading their live gear into the 300-capacity Moth Club in Hackney today (September 5). You can...
NME
Sam Ryder announces debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’
Sam Ryder has announced details of his debut studio album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’. The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 runner-up is due to release the 14-track record on November 18 via Parlophone. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. Ryder’s first studio effort will feature the hit track...
NME
NME Radio Roundup 5 September 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz & KhakiKid
Last week the indomitable Arctic Monkeys released ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, their first single since 2018 full-length ‘Tranquility Hotel Base & Casino’. The release – given the five-star treatment here at NME – arrives hot on the heels of their momentous third headlining performance at Reading & Leeds, following a string of shows around Europe.
NME
These are the latest bookies odds for the winner of the Mercury Prize 2022
The latest bookies odds for the forthcoming winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize have been released, with Self Esteem, Little Simz and Wet Leg among the favourites. The 12 albums that have been shortlisted for the Album Of The Year award were announced earlier this summer. Self Esteem’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’...
NME
Nova Twins extend UK and European ‘Supernova’ tour into 2023
Nova Twins have extended their UK and European ‘Supernova’ tour into 2023 – tickets will be available from here. The London rock duo, who released their second album ‘Supernova’ in June, were already set to play headline shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London this November following a run of North American and European dates.
NME
Watch Yungblud play The 1975, Kanye West and Black Sabbath medley in Live Lounge
Yungblud performed a medley of songs on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge – listen below. The station’s annual series of special sessions returned today (September 5) with a set from Yungblud, who was in the BBC studio following the release of his self-titled third album last week.
NME
Watch Liam Gallagher perform with surviving members of Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher kicked off the music at today’s (September 3) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert with the help of the surviving members of Foo Fighters. The former Oasis frontman is part of a star-studded line-up at the gig, which is taking place at Wembley Stadium now. Gallagher was the first...
NME
ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’
K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’. In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.
NME
1Xtra Live 2022 cancelled due to scheduling issues and rising “financial costs”
The BBC has cancelled this year’s edition of 1Xtra Live due to artists’ changing schedules and “increasing financial costs”. Announced last month, the 2022 instalment of the annual event – which celebrates the best of Black music – had been set to take place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday, October 15.
BBC
Manchester students offered halls in Liverpool and Huddersfield
A student who has been offered housing over 30 miles away from university has said it is "very stressful" and he is worried about commuting to lectures. Joe Carman, 18, is among about 250 new students at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) who have been offered digs in Liverpool and Huddersfield.
NME
The Beatles and Adele lead winners at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys
The Beatles and Adele led the winners at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend. Peter Jackson’s Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back picked up five awards as did Adele’s CBS concert special Adele: One Night at Only at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
NME
Don McLean clarifies Adele feud comments
Don McLean has clarified comments he made about Adele after she postponed her Las Vegas residency earlier this year. In an interview with Greatest Music Of All Time podcast, McLean previously spoke about how modern musicians didn’t have enough respect for their audiences. “They are all very rich and...
NME
Jockstrap: visionary duo behind one of the year’s greatest debut albums
When Jockstrap released their single ‘50/50’ back in November, misty-eyed ravers were full of praise. “I’ve been collecting, listening and loving techno/acid/trance for 30 years,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “This, though, is one of the freshest tracks I’ve heard for ages.”. That’s the...
NME
BRIT Awards announce date for 2023 ceremony
Details of next year’s BRIT Awards have been announced with the event set to be staged for the first time on a Saturday. The bash will be held on February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV again for the 30th year. Award organisers also...
BBC
New BBC radio show to be broadcast from Birmingham
Birmingham is to host a new national radio show, showcasing unsigned artists from across the UK. Theo Johnson, from the city, will present the new BBC Music Introducing show from the Mailbox for 1Xtra. It is the station's first permanent show to broadcast outside of London and starts on 11...
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ episode three recap: an indecent proposal
After the endless speculation about whom King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) would marry, we begin episode three of House of the Dragon – Succession with dragons – more than two years after the show’s second episode, with Viserys’ firstborn son Aegon celebrating his second ‘name day’. Everyone gathered around the King is inexplicably amused by the mere utterance of the phrase “He has your eyes” – presumably something people said to reassure fathers in a time before DNA tests. All is well until Viserys learns that in the Stepstones, where his brother Daemon (Matt Smith) has waged war against a weirdo called the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith), things are going from bad to worse; the men are beginning to turn against Daemon. Should His Majesty intervene? The King’s Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) – father to Viserys’ wife Alicent (Emily Carey) – thinks it would look weak.
NME
Scottish singer signs record deal after viral ‘Complex’ TikTok hit
Scottish singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod has signed to Columbia Records, after amassing 100,000 views on her 45-second TikTok clip. Watch the video of the heart-felt track, ‘Complex’ below. After posting ‘Complex’ to the app with the caption “here’s my saviour complex” on August 5, the singer woke up the...
NME
Harry Styles shares ‘Late Night Talking’ live video from ‘One Night Only In New York’
Harry Styles has shared a new clip from his recent concert film, One Night Only In New York, performing the ‘Harry’s House’ highlight ‘Late Night Talking’. It’s the second clip he’s released from the film, which is only available to watch in its entirety on Apple Music (the first was his performance of ‘As It Was’, which you can see here). The show saw Styles perform all 13 songs from ‘Harry’s House’ in successive order, coming as somewhat of a launch party for the artist’s third studio album.
