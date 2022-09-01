ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NME

Kula Shaker announce UK tour for 2023

Kula Shaker have announced a 2023 tour in support of their new album ‘1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love And Free Hugs’ – find tickets here. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘K 2.0’ was released on June 10 via Strangefolk Records and was followed by a string of dates which saw the band return to touring for the first time since 2016.
MUSIC
NME

Are Suede playing a secret London show tonight?

Suede are rumoured to be performing an intimate secret gig in London tonight. The band, who are due to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ on September 16, appear to have been pictured loading their live gear into the 300-capacity Moth Club in Hackney today (September 5). You can...
MUSIC
NME

Sam Ryder announces debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’

Sam Ryder has announced details of his debut studio album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’. The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 runner-up is due to release the 14-track record on November 18 via Parlophone. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. Ryder’s first studio effort will feature the hit track...
MUSIC
NME

NME Radio Roundup 5 September 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz & KhakiKid

Last week the indomitable Arctic Monkeys released ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, their first single since 2018 full-length ‘Tranquility Hotel Base & Casino’. The release – given the five-star treatment here at NME – arrives hot on the heels of their momentous third headlining performance at Reading & Leeds, following a string of shows around Europe.
MUSIC
Liam Fray
NME

These are the latest bookies odds for the winner of the Mercury Prize 2022

The latest bookies odds for the forthcoming winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize have been released, with Self Esteem, Little Simz and Wet Leg among the favourites. The 12 albums that have been shortlisted for the Album Of The Year award were announced earlier this summer. Self Esteem’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’...
MUSIC
NME

Nova Twins extend UK and European ‘Supernova’ tour into 2023

Nova Twins have extended their UK and European ‘Supernova’ tour into 2023 – tickets will be available from here. The London rock duo, who released their second album ‘Supernova’ in June, were already set to play headline shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London this November following a run of North American and European dates.
MUSIC
NME

ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’

K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’. In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.
MUSIC
BBC

Manchester students offered halls in Liverpool and Huddersfield

A student who has been offered housing over 30 miles away from university has said it is "very stressful" and he is worried about commuting to lectures. Joe Carman, 18, is among about 250 new students at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) who have been offered digs in Liverpool and Huddersfield.
EDUCATION
NME

The Beatles and Adele lead winners at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

The Beatles and Adele led the winners at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend. Peter Jackson’s Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back picked up five awards as did Adele’s CBS concert special Adele: One Night at Only at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NME

Don McLean clarifies Adele feud comments

Don McLean has clarified comments he made about Adele after she postponed her Las Vegas residency earlier this year. In an interview with Greatest Music Of All Time podcast, McLean previously spoke about how modern musicians didn’t have enough respect for their audiences. “They are all very rich and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Jockstrap: visionary duo behind one of the year’s greatest debut albums

When Jockstrap released their single ‘50/50’ back in November, misty-eyed ravers were full of praise. “I’ve been collecting, listening and loving techno/acid/trance for 30 years,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “This, though, is one of the freshest tracks I’ve heard for ages.”. That’s the...
MUSIC
NME

BRIT Awards announce date for 2023 ceremony

Details of next year’s BRIT Awards have been announced with the event set to be staged for the first time on a Saturday. The bash will be held on February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV again for the 30th year. Award organisers also...
MUSIC
BBC

New BBC radio show to be broadcast from Birmingham

Birmingham is to host a new national radio show, showcasing unsigned artists from across the UK. Theo Johnson, from the city, will present the new BBC Music Introducing show from the Mailbox for 1Xtra. It is the station's first permanent show to broadcast outside of London and starts on 11...
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’ episode three recap: an indecent proposal

After the endless speculation about whom King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) would marry, we begin episode three of House of the Dragon – Succession with dragons – more than two years after the show’s second episode, with Viserys’ firstborn son Aegon celebrating his second ‘name day’. Everyone gathered around the King is inexplicably amused by the mere utterance of the phrase “He has your eyes” – presumably something people said to reassure fathers in a time before DNA tests. All is well until Viserys learns that in the Stepstones, where his brother Daemon (Matt Smith) has waged war against a weirdo called the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith), things are going from bad to worse; the men are beginning to turn against Daemon. Should His Majesty intervene? The King’s Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) – father to Viserys’ wife Alicent (Emily Carey) – thinks it would look weak.
TV SERIES
NME

Scottish singer signs record deal after viral ‘Complex’ TikTok hit

Scottish singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod has signed to Columbia Records, after amassing 100,000 views on her 45-second TikTok clip. Watch the video of the heart-felt track, ‘Complex’ below. After posting ‘Complex’ to the app with the caption “here’s my saviour complex” on August 5, the singer woke up the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NME

Harry Styles shares ‘Late Night Talking’ live video from ‘One Night Only In New York’

Harry Styles has shared a new clip from his recent concert film, One Night Only In New York, performing the ‘Harry’s House’ highlight ‘Late Night Talking’. It’s the second clip he’s released from the film, which is only available to watch in its entirety on Apple Music (the first was his performance of ‘As It Was’, which you can see here). The show saw Styles perform all 13 songs from ‘Harry’s House’ in successive order, coming as somewhat of a launch party for the artist’s third studio album.
MUSIC

