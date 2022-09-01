Read full article on original website
Labor Day weekend festivals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
Chuco Relic Is Turning 10 & Celebrating With A 915 Chuco Fiesta
915 Day is right around the corner and so is the 10-year anniversary of everyone’s favorite local souvenir store, Chuco Relic. To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Chuco Relic will be celebrating OTHER businesses with a weeks long Chuco Fiesta. “We’re going to be celebrating our Chuco Fiesta which is...
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy
EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
El Paso art piece wins International CODAawards Merit Award
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce that the public art piece, Desert Blossom, has won the Merit Award in the eighth annual international CODAawards: Collaboration of Design + Art. This is the eighth CODAaward the City of El Paso Public Art Program has won. The art […]
lascruces.com
Potter’s Guild Fires up for the 30th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser
“We’re coming together as a community to help our community,” Jan Preston Archey of the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces said about Empty Bowls. This fundraiser to benefit El Caldito Soup Kitchen will be held for the 30th consecutive year on Friday, October 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. “These bowls were made by a community,” Jan said. “That’s a beautiful thought. Somebody prepared the clay, threw the bowl, loaded it in the kiln, unloaded it, glazed it.”
El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in SEPTEMBER?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1. Silver City/Grant County. Adult Children...
El Paso News
Ysleta ISD kicks off 2022-23 ‘supper program’ at 12 schools
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District will kick off its after school “supper program” for the new school at 12 campuses, starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The supper program provides free meals to community children 18 years old and younger and to active students...
Best Mini-Road Trips To Take During Labor Day Weekend According El Pasoans
The Labor Day weekend is upon us and for most people this means a three, or even a four-day weekend!. With this extra time off, most people will be planning to relax with family or friends. There are plenty of events going on in and around El Paso that locals can enjoy, but if you’re like me and you want to spend the extra days off out of El Paso then let’s talk mini-road trips!
El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Iris rhizome sale offers more than ever
Hundreds of rhizomes have been harvested and made available for sale during the 2022 MVIS Iris Rhizome Sale which will be at the Mesilla Valley Mall, Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 during mall hours. The Mesilla Valley Iris Society celebrated its 50th Anniversary,1971-2021, by hosting the American Iris...
lascruces.com
Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas
Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
lascruces.com
Get on the Road with RV Camping in New Mexico
Although camping in recreational vehicles has always been popular, it really took off when the pandemic shut down many other forms of entertainment and lodging. RV camping became a safe option for going places because you had your own kitchen and bed wherever you went. So many people placed orders for new RVs that, for some, the wait time was longer than a year!
Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
KVIA
BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton
EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
Enjoy The Final Full Moon Sound Bath At White Sands In September
It is your last chance to experience a full sound bath under a full moon for 2022 at White Sands National Park in September. Since May, Cesar Lujan of Instruments of Healing has been hosting full moon sound baths, and coming up in September; the last session will take place at White Sands.
