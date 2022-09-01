ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

Labor Day weekend festivals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy

EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Government
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso art piece wins International CODAawards Merit Award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce that the public art piece, Desert Blossom, has won the Merit Award in the eighth annual international CODAawards: Collaboration of Design + Art. This is the eighth CODAaward the City of El Paso Public Art Program has won. The art […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Potter’s Guild Fires up for the 30th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser

“We’re coming together as a community to help our community,” Jan Preston Archey of the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces said about Empty Bowls. This fundraiser to benefit El Caldito Soup Kitchen will be held for the 30th consecutive year on Friday, October 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. “These bowls were made by a community,” Jan said. “That’s a beautiful thought. Somebody prepared the clay, threw the bowl, loaded it in the kiln, unloaded it, glazed it.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
EL PASO, TX
desertexposure.com

What’s going on in SEPTEMBER?

Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1. Silver City/Grant County. Adult Children...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Ysleta ISD kicks off 2022-23 ‘supper program’ at 12 schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District will kick off its after school “supper program” for the new school at 12 campuses, starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The supper program provides free meals to community children 18 years old and younger and to active students...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Best Mini-Road Trips To Take During Labor Day Weekend According El Pasoans

The Labor Day weekend is upon us and for most people this means a three, or even a four-day weekend!. With this extra time off, most people will be planning to relax with family or friends. There are plenty of events going on in and around El Paso that locals can enjoy, but if you’re like me and you want to spend the extra days off out of El Paso then let’s talk mini-road trips!
EL PASO, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Iris rhizome sale offers more than ever

Hundreds of rhizomes have been harvested and made available for sale during the 2022 MVIS Iris Rhizome Sale which will be at the Mesilla Valley Mall, Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 during mall hours. The Mesilla Valley Iris Society celebrated its 50th Anniversary,1971-2021, by hosting the American Iris...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascruces.com

Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas

Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
SANTA FE, NM
lascruces.com

Get on the Road with RV Camping in New Mexico

Although camping in recreational vehicles has always been popular, it really took off when the pandemic shut down many other forms of entertainment and lodging. RV camping became a safe option for going places because you had your own kitchen and bed wherever you went. So many people placed orders for new RVs that, for some, the wait time was longer than a year!
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
93.1 KISS FM

What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend

From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton

EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
EL PASO, TX

