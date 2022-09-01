Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Halt: Moweaqua Central A & M pushes the mute button on Marshall's offense 49-0
Moweaqua Central A & M's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Marshall 49-0 at Marshall High on September 3 in Illinois football action. Moweaqua Central A & M drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Marshall after the first quarter. The Raiders fought to a 35-0 halftime margin...
Herald & Review
Clinton refuses to yield in shutout of Argenta-Oreana 48-0
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Clinton shutout Argenta-Oreana 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup. The Maroons fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Bombers' expense. Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth...
Herald & Review
Gilman Iroquois West shoots past Fithian Oakwood with early burst 58-6
An early dose of momentum thrust Gilman Iroquois West to a 58-6 runaway past Fithian Oakwood in an Illinois high school football matchup. Gilman Iroquois West drew first blood by forging a 22-6 margin over Fithian Oakwood after the first quarter. The Raiders' offense charged in front for a 43-6...
Herald & Review
Absolutely nothing: Paxton-Buckley-Loda drops a goose egg on Sparta 47-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Paxton-Buckley-Loda squeeze Sparta 47-0 in a shutout performance at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on September 2 in Illinois football action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Westville soars over Watseka 62-12
Westville recorded a big victory over Watseka 62-12 in Illinois high school football action on September 2. Westville thundered in front of Watseka 28-12 to begin the second quarter. The Tigers fought to a 49-12 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense. Both teams were shutout in the third quarter. There...
Herald & Review
Arcola can't recover from Braidwood Reed-Custer's early bolt 66-7
Braidwood Reed-Custer offered a model for success with a convincing 66-7 victory over Arcola during this Illinois football game. Braidwood Reed-Custer drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Arcola after the first quarter. The Comets fought to a 46-7 intermission margin at the Purple Riders' expense. Braidwood Reed-Custer...
Herald & Review
Storm warning: Clifton Central unleashes full fury on Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-6
Clifton Central's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-6 on September 3 in Illinois football action. Clifton Central struck in front of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34-0 to begin the second quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. The gap remained steady with both...
Herald & Review
Big games from Mount Zion's Brayden Trimble and Makobi Adams overpower Mattoon in Week 2
MOUNT ZION -- The Mount Zion passing connection between quarterback Makobi Adams and receiver Brayden Trimble was nearly unstoppable on Friday, as the Braves racked up 486 yards of offense in a 42-21 win over Mattoon. Mattoon was able to get on the scoreboard first, taking advantage of an interception...
RELATED PEOPLE
Herald & Review
Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur
DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Labor Day Parade presents united front
DECATUR — Union strong. Union proud. And a sense of brother and sisterhood that transcends generations was on display in Decatur’s Labor Day Parade. Some of the earliest memories of 29-year-old IBEW Local 146 electrician Darren Allin are of marching with his folks in Decatur’s parade, and he was busy making some family memories of his own Monday: Allin and wife Juliana marched along and pulled a little wagon holding sons Gideon, 3, and 2-year-old Eden.
Herald & Review
Decatur business plans slots, laundry combo
DECATUR — Customers of a planned Wash 'n Win will be able to clean up in two ways. The Decatur City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an amendment to a 2013 tax increment financing agreement with Niemann Foods that would allow for a redevelopment at the Save-a-Lot site at Grand Avenue and Illinois 48.
Herald & Review
City, Decatur police union agree to revise, extend contract
DECATUR — Seeking to address longstanding recruitment and retention issues, the union representing Decatur police officers and the city have agreed to a revised collective bargaining agreement. The revised contract also includes a one-year extension through the end of 2024. Watch now: Five thousand new reason$ to become a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Decatur police report breaking up scheme to buy guns illegally
HARRISTOWN — Decatur detectives report breaking up a Harristown man’s attempt to build an arsenal of illegal weapons, including trying to assemble AR-15 rifles through parts bought separately to make what are known as “ghost guns” because they carry no traceable serial numbers. A sworn affidavit...
Herald & Review
Decatur man faces preliminary charge of aggravated arson
DECATUR — A Decatur man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated arson. The arrest stemmed from a July 29 fire at a home on West Wayside Avenue in Decatur. The fire caused approximately $4,000 worth of damage. According to a sworn affidavit, the woman who owns...
Herald & Review
Police surprise armed Decatur meth dealer with home raid, affidavit says
DECATUR — Police report surprising a Decatur drug dealer when they raided his home and seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine pills and an illegally-owned gun. A sworn affidavit said the raid was carried out at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 by members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
Herald & Review
Police seeking Decatur man who injured woman
DECATUR — The hunt is on for a man who sent a 33-year-old Decatur woman to the hospital after throwing a foot-long chunk of wood that hit her in the head, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the woman was attacked July 23 at an address on East Orchard Street. Carroll said it was not reported until Saturday, however, while police were dealing with another incident involving the woman and the 42-year-old male suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Shelbyville man charged with fondling elderly person
SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man has been charged with forcibly fondling a victim 60 years of age or older, authorities say. According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Charles Dow, 46, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of an elderly person and two counts of aggravated battery to and elderly person.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Herald & Review
Decatur woman charged after assault and pepper spray attack, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur woman was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after police said she ambushed a female victim, blasted her with pepper spray and then hit her over the head with an “unknown object.”. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the...
Herald & Review
Decatur man arrested on attempted murder charge, police say
DECATUR — Life-threatening injuries police say were inflicted during a domestic violence situation have resulted in a Decatur man being charged with attempted murder. Decatur Police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said in a news release that officers were dispatched to Decatur Memorial Hospital around 12:02 p.m. Saturday to a report of a 27-year-old female arriving in a private vehicle with head injuries.
Comments / 0